PREP REPORT: Muskies slide by North on goals by Cozad, Pineda

After close opportunities weren’t finding the back of the net for the Muscatine High School boys soccer team Monday night, the Muskies relied on a pair of blasts from just outside the box to get past the Davenport North Wildcats.

After going over one full half and 18 minutes into the second half without a goal, Muscatine’s Ty Cozad put a looping shot on goal from the left wing that made it over the top of the North goaltender to open the scoring.

Brian Pineda added another as MHS kept its unblemished Mississippi Athletic Conference mark in tact with a 2-1 win over North at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Pineda’s goal came in the 74th minute from the other side of the field but about the same distance. While Cozad’s had a bit more touch, Pineda’s powerful shot beat Wildcat keeper Ian Padron to the spot and got by him to the top corner of the goal.

Padron made 11 saves for North (9-6, 3-4 MAC) while Muscatine (12-3, 8-0 MAC) saw keeper Logan Wolf go for six saves, only allowing a Chase Green penalty kick in the 75th minute.

The Muskies’ next game comes Friday against 1A No. 11 Iowa City Regina.

Hillcrest Academy’s big second half does in Wapello: The Hillcrest Academy Ravens scored six second-half goals to take a 7-0 outcome on their home field against the Wapello Indians.

Micah Gerber had three goals and Grant Bender three assists for the Ravens (5-6). Dating back to 2012, Hillcrest Academy has won 10 in a row over the Indians (2-12).

Wapello hosts Danville on Tuesday before taking on Burlington Notre Dame in the first round of the Class 1A postseason on May 19.

Columbus doubles up Danville: The Columbus Wildcats jumped on the Danville Bears and didn't let up in scoring an 8-4 road win.

Seven of the goals scored by Columbus (8-4) came in the first half while three of the four Danville (1-4) scores came after the halftime break.

The Wildcats visit Washington on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Jansen’s hat trick leads Muskies to victory: Muscatine’s Mya Jansen scored half of the Class 3A No. 11 Muskies’ six goals in a shutout Mississippi Athletic Conference road win over the Central DeWitt Sabers.

Lanie Weikert had a goal and two assists while Sophia Thomas added one of each. The Muskies’ scoring was rounded out by by Perla Rios goal and assists by Meredith Connor and Alex Bitterman. Muscatine (8-4, 4-1 MAC) mounted a 6-0 halftime lead and that closed the scoring for the game as the Sabers (5-8, 2-4 MAC) failed to mount serious scoring threats.

Muscatine has a road game Tuesday against Davenport North before hosting 3A No. 15 Dubuque Hempstead on Friday and 1A top-ranked Assumption on Saturday.

Arrows lose to Central Lee: The Central Lee Hawks scored three goals in each half against the Wapello Arrows to take a 6-0 outcome at Central Lee High School.

Wapello (1-8) allowed five goals from Aburee Boyd of Central Lee (8-4).

Wapello goes to West Liberty on Monday for the Class 1A regional opener.

Girls golf

L-M runner-up at SEISC meet: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons took second place at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Championships at Heritage Oaks Country Club in Wapello.

L-M's Madison Bieri shot a 101 over 18 holes. The Falcons shot a 440 as a team. Only New London's 388 was better. Mediapolis (453) was third.

Wapello (510) was sixth.

Louisa-Muscatine's Jersey Lessenger shot a 104 while teammate Kyley Wagner (112) ended just outside the top five.

Columbus and Wapello will go to Deerwood in New London for the Class 1A regional while L-M will head to Mid-Prairie's 2A regional at Kalona Golf Club. Both of those meets are on Friday.

Millage, Shippee tie for Muskie low mark at MAC Championships: Eve Millage and Ellyse Shippee each shot a 105 over 18 holes at Kewanee Dunes.

Pleasant Valley won the competition with a team score of 341. Bettendorf (367) was runner-up and North Scott (403) third.

Bettendorf's Shannyn Vogler for the individual low round, winning by eight strokes over PV's Maura Peters.

Kate Manjoine shot a 121 for Muscatine. The Muskies didn't get a team score as several team members were unable in the lead-up to the round or weren't able to compete rounds that were started.

Durant dropped by Mid-Prairie: The Durant Wildcats came up short against the Mid-Prairie Hawks, losing 210-219.

Madelyn Bender of Mid-Prairie and Durant’s Lauren Callison tied as medalists by shooting 49s over nine holes. The Wildcats’ Karissa Hoon followed with a 53.

Durant plays in the Class 1A state-qualifying meet at Little Bear Country Club in Wyoming on Friday.

Harned medalist at Wilton-West Liberty dual: West Liberty’s Aly Harned shot a 48 nine-hole round against the Wilton Beavers for the low round of the day at Wahkonsa Country Club.

The Comets didn’t register a team score, and Wilton went for a 222, led by Ava Barrett’s 53.

Both teams are at a quadrangular on Tuesday at Cedars Edge Golf Course before heading to Kalona Golf Course on Friday for the regional 2A regional meet.

Boys golf

West Liberty bests Durant: Cael Daufeldt led the West Liberty Comets to a 176-181 win over the Wilton Beavers at West Liberty Country Club.

Preston Daufeldt followed with a nine-hole score of 44 for the Comets, tying teammate Ty Jones and one stroke better than Colin Cassady.

West Liberty will now head to Oskaloosa to the Edmundson Golf Course for the Class 3A sectional on Wednesday. Wilton is part of the regional at Tipton Country Club that day for the 2A postseason opener.

Wildcats take triangular: The Durant Wildcats were the top team among the three at Kalona Golf Course.

Durant shot a winning team score of 192.

Mid-Prairie was second at 221 and Hillcrest Academy third (225).

Durant will be at Tipton Country Club that day for the 2A postseason opener.

