PREP REPORT: Muskies soccer teams edge Lancers

Jackson Othmer scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Class 3A ninth-ranked Muscatine High School boys soccer team in a 3-2 victory over the North Scott Lancers.

Ty Cozad’s two first-half scores put the Muskies in a position to win, but the Lancers stormed back to tie it on goals by Liam Regan and Oliver Hughes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest Monday night at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Othmer’s golden goal came in the closing minutes of the 10-minute overtime session. The sophomore won possession on the wing, cut back to the middle and fired a shot from 25 yards out that sailed over the North Scott (3-2, 1-2 MAC) keeper’s outstretched arms.

It’s the third straight win for the Muskies (4-1, 3-0 MAC), who play No. 12 Cedar Rapids Prairie at home Tuesday night.

Wildcats nip Tigers: A first-half goal proved to be the only score in a 1-0 home victory for the Columbus Wildcats against the Tipton Tigers.

The win moved Columbus to 2-1 on the season with a game Thursday at Mediapolis. The loss dropped Tipton to 1-2.

Girls soccer

Muscatine slips past North Scott: Sophia Thomas scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with under five minutes left in regulation as the Class 3A eighth-ranked Muscatine Muskies slid past Class 2A No. 5 North Scott by a 2-1 final at The Pitch in Eldridge.

Mya Jansen scored the Muscatine (3-0, 2-0 MAC) equalizer in the 48th minute after North Scott's Reese Hilsenbeck had the game's first score in the 38th minute.

North Scott (1-3, 1-1 MAC) only put two shots on goal. One went for the score while Muskie goalie Indiana Stephens got in the way of the other.

Tipton three better than Columbus: Kennedy Daufeldt scored two of the Tipton Tigers’ three goals in a 3-0 road win over the Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats.

Carly Langenberg scored Tipton’s other goal.

With the loss, Columbus drops to 0-5 for the season while the win gave Tipton its first win of the season as the Tigers are now 1-2.

The Wildcats continue their busy start to the season with two more games this week, at Keokuk on Tuesday and at Mediapolis on Friday.

Boys track & field

Columbus tops field: The Columbus Wildcats finished atop the seven-team field at the Lone Tree Invitational on Monday night with a team score of 150.

New London (128) was second and Mid-Prairie (120) third.

Columbus' Kaden Amigon won not just the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.18 seconds, but the 200 (23.06) and 400 (53.66) as well.

Freddy Vergara won the 3200 for Columbus, running the race in 10:42.60.

The Wildcats formed a winning 4x400 relay with Freddy Vergara, Dante Zuniga, Tyler Humiston and Damian Vergara (3:45.69). Tim Hills-Carrier and Mason Hills-Carrier subbed in for Freddy Vergara and Zuniga to take the 4x800 (9:15.51).

Girls track & field

Arrows take team title at Lone Tree Invitational: The Wapello Arrows accumulated 153 team points at Lone Tree to top the eight-team field.

Columbus Community took fifth with 49 points. Mid-Prairie was the runner-up to the Arrows with a score of 121 and the host Lone Tree was third (111).

Serah Shafer and Lindsy Massner went 1-2 in the 100-meter dash for Wapello. Shafer won with a time of 12.94 seconds and Massner followed at 13.38. Massner won the 200 in 27.35.

Emily Hemphill also gave Wapello another winner, claiming the 800 in 2:45.33.

Columbus' Lily Coil won the 100 high hurdles with a winning time of 17.38 and the 400 lows went to Shafer (1:08.90) with Coil second (1:15.58).

Shafer and Massner teamed with Ada Boysen and Quinn Veach to win the 4x100 relay (52.02) while Veach, Madelyn Lanz, Patricia Hank and Skyler Grieser took the 4x200 (2:00.28).

Boysen, Hank, Madelyn Lanz and Veach also won the 800 sprint medley relay (2:03.80) while Madelyn Lanz, Tyra Lanz, Hemphill and Hank took the distance medley relay for Wapello with a time of 4:51.35.

Hank also won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 3 inches.

Girls tennis

Central DeWitt sweeps Muscatine: The Central DeWitt Sabers took all nine matches against the Muscatine Muskies at MHS in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual.

The Muskies fared better in the doubles matches than as individuals.

Aubrey Haney and Anna Storr put up a fight as doubles teammates but ultimately fell to Central DeWitt’s Brooke Kent and Mackenzie Gooch (7-5, 6-1). Muscatine’s team of Grace Brookhart and Zara Stoltzfus came up short against Kari Casel and Natalie Cagle (6-4, 6-3) in the second doubles match.

Muscatine is at Bettendorf on Tuesday and home for Clinton yet this week.

