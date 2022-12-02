PREP REPORT: Muskies split MAC triangular; Beavers, Comets off to dominant starts

The Muscatine High School wrestling team started its Mississippi Athletic Conference slate by splitting two duals at home on Thursday evening, edging Clinton 40-39 and losing to Pleasant Valley, 58-9.

Rex Buster and Gaven Wade each had two wins for Muscatine.

Buster pinned Clinton’s Camden Brey at 113 pounds in a minute and beat PV’s Trevor Melchert by a 4-3 decision. Wade, the Muskies’ 126-pounder won 15-10 over the Spartans’ Caden Ervin and pinned the River Kings’ Danny Peters in 1:26.

Andy Franke scored a 12-0 major on Mason Luckritz during the Muskies’ dual win over Clinton, plus a forfeit win against PV.

Muscatine’s ninth-ranked 220-pounder, Evan Franke, pinned Clinton’s Ben Brown early in the second period, but lost to sixth-ranked Rusty VanWetzinga of PV by a 7-1 decision.

At 132, Muscatine’s Lincoln Brookhart scored a 42-second pin against Eric Harris of Clinton, but lost to seventh-ranked Duncan Harn, 12-7.

Beavers thump competition to start season: Wilton lost just one of 18 contested matches and had 14 pinfalls, two technical falls and one major decision in throttling Northeast 78-6 and shutting out Maquoketa, 80-0 as the ninth-ranked dual team in Class 1A got its season started in a River Valley Conference crossover.

Three Beavers recorded two pins — 120-pounder Gabriel Brisker, sixth-ranked 182-pounder Kaden Shirk and heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann.

At 138, Trae Hagen scored a pin as well as an 18-3 tech. fall over Maquoketa’s Sam Livermore in a match that didn’t see the second period.

Against Northeast, seven of the eight contested matches ended in Wilton pins.

West Liberty nets three wins as Cassady collects win No. 100: West Liberty 113-pound senior Colin Cassady posted his 100th career win as the Comets swept their way through a River Valley Conference quadrangular on Thursday evening.

West Liberty beat Cascade 63-18 and also topped Bellevue (54-24) and Iowa City Regina (51-24) to start its season.

For the night, the Class 2A second-ranked Cassady received one win each via forfeit, pin and decision (3-2 over Cascade’s Brock Morris).

The Comets’ top-three ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins started the new slate with two pins and a 10-6 decision over Regina’s Ian Udell.

West Liberty’s Ryker Dengler scored three pins at 138.

Durant comes up short in three duals: The Durant Wildcats narrowly missed a River Valley Conference dual win against Camanche, but fell 37-36. The Wildcats also dropped decisions to Anamosa (42-36) and Monticello (51-25).

Wyatt Cole at 132 had three pinfalls for Durant. And at 160, Kadyn Kraklio went for two first-period pins and an 8-2 decision over Anamosa’s Miken Wheeler.

Durant’s Max Thomas also had two pins to pair with a forfeit win at 195 while 170-pounder Kamdyn Kraklio had three wins, including a forfeit, pin and 15-1 major decision against Camanche’s Ty Gravert.

Boys basketball

Free throws extend Bellevue beyond Durant: Resorting to desperate measures, the Durant Wildcats fouled Bellevue down the stretch, but to no avail, as the hosting Bellevue Comets took the River Valley Conference crossover, 66-53.

Garrett Hollenback led the Wildcats (0-2) with 23 points and Nolan DeLong went for 17.

For Bellevue (2-0), Jensen Wedeking exploded for 31, while Cameron Casel (15) and Robert Paulsen (12) also reached double figures.

Girls basketball

Comets prevail despite damage done by Durant duo: Savannah Meinert scored 15 points and Isabelle DeLong added another 13 for the Durant Wildcats at home against Bellevue, though the Comets came out victorious, 55-36.

DeLong also led the Wildcats (0-2) in rebounds with five.

Teagan Humphrey went for a game-high 18 points for Bellevue (2-0) and Catherine Dunne had 10.