 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP REPORT

PREP REPORT: Muskies split MAC triangular; Beavers, Comets off to dominant starts

  • Updated
  • 0

The Muscatine High School wrestling team started its Mississippi Athletic Conference slate by splitting two duals at home on Thursday evening, edging Clinton 40-39 and losing to Pleasant Valley, 58-9.

Rex Buster and Gaven Wade each had two wins for Muscatine.

Buster pinned Clinton’s Camden Brey at 113 pounds in a minute and beat PV’s Trevor Melchert by a 4-3 decision. Wade, the Muskies’ 126-pounder won 15-10 over the Spartans’ Caden Ervin and pinned the River Kings’ Danny Peters in 1:26.

Andy Franke scored a 12-0 major on Mason Luckritz during the Muskies’ dual win over Clinton, plus a forfeit win against PV.

Muscatine’s ninth-ranked 220-pounder, Evan Franke, pinned Clinton’s Ben Brown early in the second period, but lost to sixth-ranked Rusty VanWetzinga of PV by a 7-1 decision.

People are also reading…

At 132, Muscatine’s Lincoln Brookhart scored a 42-second pin against Eric Harris of Clinton, but lost to seventh-ranked Duncan Harn, 12-7.

Beavers thump competition to start season: Wilton lost just one of 18 contested matches and had 14 pinfalls, two technical falls and one major decision in throttling Northeast 78-6 and shutting out Maquoketa, 80-0 as the ninth-ranked dual team in Class 1A got its season started in a River Valley Conference crossover.

Three Beavers recorded two pins — 120-pounder Gabriel Brisker, sixth-ranked 182-pounder Kaden Shirk and heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann.

At 138, Trae Hagen scored a pin as well as an 18-3 tech. fall over Maquoketa’s Sam Livermore in a match that didn’t see the second period.

Against Northeast, seven of the eight contested matches ended in Wilton pins.

West Liberty nets three wins as Cassady collects win No. 100: West Liberty 113-pound senior Colin Cassady posted his 100th career win as the Comets swept their way through a River Valley Conference quadrangular on Thursday evening.

West Liberty beat Cascade 63-18 and also topped Bellevue (54-24) and Iowa City Regina (51-24) to start its season.

For the night, the Class 2A second-ranked Cassady received one win each via forfeit, pin and decision (3-2 over Cascade’s Brock Morris).

The Comets’ top-three ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins started the new slate with two pins and a 10-6 decision over Regina’s Ian Udell.

West Liberty’s Ryker Dengler scored three pins at 138.

Durant comes up short in three duals: The Durant Wildcats narrowly missed a River Valley Conference dual win against Camanche, but fell 37-36. The Wildcats also dropped decisions to Anamosa (42-36) and Monticello (51-25).

Wyatt Cole at 132 had three pinfalls for Durant. And at 160, Kadyn Kraklio went for two first-period pins and an 8-2 decision over Anamosa’s Miken Wheeler.

Durant’s Max Thomas also had two pins to pair with a forfeit win at 195 while 170-pounder Kamdyn Kraklio had three wins, including a forfeit, pin and 15-1 major decision against Camanche’s Ty Gravert.

Boys basketball

Free throws extend Bellevue beyond Durant: Resorting to desperate measures, the Durant Wildcats fouled Bellevue down the stretch, but to no avail, as the hosting Bellevue Comets took the River Valley Conference crossover, 66-53.

Garrett Hollenback led the Wildcats (0-2) with 23 points and Nolan DeLong went for 17.

For Bellevue (2-0), Jensen Wedeking exploded for 31, while Cameron Casel (15) and Robert Paulsen (12) also reached double figures.

Girls basketball

Comets prevail despite damage done by Durant duo: Savannah Meinert scored 15 points and Isabelle DeLong added another 13 for the Durant Wildcats at home against Bellevue, though the Comets came out victorious, 55-36.

DeLong also led the Wildcats (0-2) in rebounds with five.

Teagan Humphrey went for a game-high 18 points for Bellevue (2-0) and Catherine Dunne had 10.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP REPORT: Muskies win MAC opener

PREP REPORT: Muskies win MAC opener

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School girls basketball team collected its first win under new head coach Addison Westercamp by beating Davenpo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News