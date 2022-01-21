Prep report: Muskies split MAC triangular; Comets complete run through RVC

While the Muscatine High School wrestling team showed some resolve in battling back for the comeback win over the Davenport North Wildcats on Thursday night at Muscatine High School, the Bettendorf Bulldogs, ranked as the the fifth-best dual team by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, proved to be among the best in the MAC.

The Bulldogs took down both over the course of the MAC triangular at Muscatine High School, beating North 68-12 and Muscatine 54-21. In the other dual of the night, Muscatine trailed North 30-0 to start, but came back to score a 48-30 win to earn a split.

That comeback against North started at 132, where the Muskies' Lincoln Brookhart (18-16) pinned Jacob Dewispelaere just seconds before the end of the first period.

However, the most notable performance from a Muskie perhaps came from 138-pound freshman Chale Lewis (8-6), who got Bettendorf's Jordan Roberts on his back for a pin at the 2:48 mark, and then followed that up with a 12-9 decision over North's Peter Phan as part of the Muscatine rebound victory over the Wildcats after the early deficit.

At 182, Muscatine Nathan Beatty (21-12) scored a forfeit win and pinned Bettendorf's Cooper Agosta in 1:48.