Prep report: Muskies split MAC triangular; Comets complete run through RVC

While the Muscatine High School wrestling team showed some resolve in battling back for the comeback win over the Davenport North Wildcats on Thursday night at Muscatine High School, the Bettendorf Bulldogs, ranked as the the fifth-best dual team by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, proved to be among the best in the MAC.
The Bulldogs took down both over the course of the MAC triangular at Muscatine High School, beating North 68-12 and Muscatine 54-21. In the other dual of the night, Muscatine trailed North 30-0 to start, but came back to score a 48-30 win to earn a split.
That comeback against North started at 132, where the Muskies' Lincoln Brookhart (18-16) pinned Jacob Dewispelaere just seconds before the end of the first period.
However, the most notable performance from a Muskie perhaps came from 138-pound freshman Chale Lewis (8-6), who got Bettendorf's Jordan Roberts on his back for a pin at the 2:48 mark, and then followed that up with a 12-9 decision over North's Peter Phan as part of the Muscatine rebound victory over the Wildcats after the early deficit.
At 182, Muscatine Nathan Beatty (21-12) scored a forfeit win and pinned Bettendorf's Cooper Agosta in 1:48.
Muscatine's season continues on Saturday with the Bean City duals at Iowa City High.
West Liberty runs table in RVC: The West Liberty Comets captured a perfect conference record by beating River Valley Conference foes Mid-Prairie, Durant and Wilton at West Liberty High School to finish the season 13-0 against the RVC.
The Comets beat Mid-Prairie 62-18, Durant 60-21 and took care of Wilton 42-31 in a dual that went down to the final few matches, as the Beavers finished 12-1 in conference duals with the loss. Wilton defeated Durant 65-9 and Mid-Prairie 63-24. Durant went 0-3 on the night, falling to Mid-Prairie, 54-29, at West Liberty High School.
West Liberty lightweight Colin Cassady (33-4), ranked seventh in Class 2A, secured the victory for his team with a pin of Wilton’s Kale McQuillen midway through the second period of the 106-pound match.
Drake Collins (34-3), who is ranked third at 170 for the Comets, recorded career win No. 100 during the proceedings. The junior went for two pins and received a forfeit for the meet.
West Liberty’s Jahsiah Galvan (28-5), ranked No. 11 at 195 but who wrestled both there and at 220, went for three pins.
Ranked fifth at 113 in 1A, Wilton’s Brody Brisker improved to 34-1 on the season by going unscathed on the night.
Wapello upends L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons surrendered forfeits at half of the 14 weight division against the Wapello Indians, as Wapello took a 60-15 win over the Southeast Iowa Super Conference foe at Louisa-Muscatine High School.
The Falcons won three matches, including pins by Hunter Dickman at 120 and Kendal Pugh (21-7) at 160 as well as an 8-2 win by Spencer Kessel (20-6) over Jacob Miller at 220.
Wapello’s victories included pins by Zach Harbison (14-13) at 126 and Matthew Helscher (16-15) at 138, as well as wins by decision by Dawson Tipps (16-5), who beat Skyler Beck 10-4 at 113, and Dylan Woodruff (7-3) at 152 (5-0 over Will Hoopes).
Columbus-WMU takes pair of duals: The Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats took down a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference opponents in beating Mediapolis 42-33 and Van Buren County 39-25 at Columbus Community High School.
There were plenty of forfeits conceded over the course of the night, but Columbus heavyweight Russell Coil (16-5) notched pins over Mediapolis’ Jaden Wenig and Van Buren County’s Keann Miller, both ending in the first period.
At 120, Ty Scorpil (25-6) scored a win via forfeit and a pin of Van Buren County’s TJ Jirak in 4:45. In the same dual, Columbus’ Lane Genkinger (9-20) took a 7-2 decision over Darrin Coffman. Against Mediapolis, 220-pounder Kai Malone scored a pin of Jackson Woods (2:45).
Girls wrestling
Hawkins among area girls state quarterfinalists: Muscatine's Bailey Hawkins used a pair of pins to reach the quarterfinals of the 190-pound bracket at the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament Friday, beating Decorah's Maia Foster and Iowa City High's Sydney McCleary.
Wilton's Hannah Rogers didn't waste any time in her first match in the 120-pound bracket, pinning Des Moines Roosevelt's Simone Standifier in 19 seconds. Rogers followed with a pin of Crestwood's Chyann Bullerman-Yu to reach the quarters as well.
Wapello's Tatum Wolford followed a bye with pines of Iowa City West's Eavenly Nielsen and Morgan Maloy at 145 pounds.
West Liberty's Amerie Alvarado reached the 220-pound quarterfinals by pinning WACO's Bralyyn Wagler.
Those still alive in the consolation bracket include Muscatine's Skylar Pachtinger (135) and West Liberty's Silvia Garcia Vasquez (120), Ava Morrison (130) and Laney Esmoil (140).
Boys swimming
Muscatine cruise to dual win over West: The Muscatine Muskies won 9 of 11 events, beating Davenport West 118-42 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at Carver Pool inside Muscatine High School.
The Muskies won two of the three relays, taking the 200 medley relay with a winning time of 2 minutes, 1.40 seconds with a team consisting of Owen Booth, Joe McLeary, Dakota Dahlke and Logan Wolf.
Wolf joined with Ben Lear, Landon Castle and Spencer Kilburn to win the 400 free relay in 4:19.64.
In individual races, Dahlke took the 100 butterfly (1:00.57) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.15) while Kilburn won the 200 free (2:09.80) and Lear found victory in both the 200 individual medley (2:27.81) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.15).
Muscatine also won the 100 free, with Carter Drake-Metzger swimming a time of 55.41 as well as the Colin Millage's winning time in the 50 free of 24.16.
Boys basketball
Durant on wrong side of lopsided loss: Behind 20 points from Colby Sieverding, the Bellevue Comets beat the Durant Wildcats 75-41 in a cross-division matchup between River Valley Conference teams at Durant High School.
Bellevue (7-6) and Durant (4-10) have split the last eight meetings going back to the 2014-15 season.
Durant faced a quick turnaround, with a home game against Northeast on Friday night.
Girls basketball
Wildcats come up short: The Durant Wildcats stayed within relative reach of the Bellevue Comets, but ended up on the short end of a 43-34 outcome at Durant High School in a game between sides from each of the division within the River Valley Conference.
In the series between the sides, Bellevue (8-3) has taken the last five. Prior to that, Durant (3-9) won three straight.