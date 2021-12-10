PREP REPORT: Muskies split, other area wrestlers successful

DAVENPORT — Sophomore Evan Franke continued his impressive start to the 2021-22 season by pinning two opponents at Thursday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular at Davenport West High School.
Muscatine won one and lost one, beating the home Falcons 60-27, but coming well short against the 10th-ranked dual team in Class 3A in North Scott. The Lancers beat the Muskies 64-9.
Franke, who moved to 6-1 on the season, got West's Durotimi Johnson on his back early in the second period, getting the pin fall at the two-minute, 35-second mark. The 220-pounder was also one of two Muskies to win contested matches against North Scott.
The sophomore pinned the Lancers' Nate Schneckloth with relative ease, getting the win a minute and 43 seconds in.
Senior Nathan Beatty got the other MHS victory in the dual against North Scott. Beatty trailed Ryan Campbell 5-4 at the start of the third period, but scored five in the final frame while Campbell went scoreless as Beatty notched the resilient win.
Columbus-WMU wins against New London: The Columbus-WMU Wildcats benefited from getting six of the eight forfeits against New London at Winfield-Mount Union High School.
Ty Scorpil and Lane Scorpil each had pin falls for Columbus. Ty, a sophomore 113-pounder, is 5-2 on the season while Lane is 6-0 at 126 and ranked second by IAwrestle.com, in Class 2A.
The Wildcats are partaking in the Colfax-Mingo duals on Saturday.
West Liberty best at quad: The West Liberty Comets found victory against three River Valley Conference opponents, beating Northeast 78-6, Anamosa 45-24 and Tipton 64-15.
Comet 195-pounder Felipe Molina, ranked 12th in Class 2A, scored two pins and a major decision while teammate Drake Collins, the fourth-ranked wrestler at 170, scored two pins and a forfeit. Bryan Martinez had a pair of pins as well. Jahsiah Galvan, Colin Cassady (who’s ranked eighth at 106), Ryker Dengler and Deigo Sanchez all had pins versus Tipton. Against Anamosa, Sanchez, Ryan Cassady and Joshua Zeman won decisions while Bryan Martinez had a pin.
West Liberty is at the Mount Vernon Invitational this weekend.
Durant goes 1-2 at quad: In what were all pretty close duals for the most part, the Durant Wildcats went 1-2 at North Cedar High School in a River Valley Conference quadrangular.
Durant got the better of North Cedar 30-24 but lost to West Branch 39-21 and Bellevue (33-30).
Gus Thomas, Ethan Gast — ranked 12th at 120 in Class 1A — and Kadyn Kraklio all picked up wins by pin fall while Wildcat 138-pounder Wyatt Cole picked up a 9-5 decision over Logan Keeler of West Branch.
On Saturday, the Wildcats will be wrestling at the North Cedar Invitational.
Wilton cleans up at RVC triangular: Save for the eight forfeits and one double forfeit during the Wilton Beavers’ two matches against River Valley Conference opponents Camanche and Cascade, all matches ended in pin fall.
Luckily for Wilton, it was on the winning side of the bulk of those, as the Beavers defeated Camanche 66-12 and Cascade 60-18.
Wilton had pins at eight classes against the Camanche. Beavers Brody Brisker, Garrett Burkle, Tyrrell Hughes and Alex Kaufmann had pins in each. All of those wrestlers are ranked. Brisker checks in at No. 2 in Class 1A while Hughes is fifth at 220 and Shirk (170), Burkle (145) and Hartley (285) hold down one of the last two spots in the top 12 among their respective divisions.
In contested matches, Wilton only lost five across its two duals.
Up next, the Beavers will be wrestling in a tournament hosted by Nashua-Plainfield.
L-M drops two duals by slimmest of margins: The L-M Falcons couldn’t have gotten much closer to a victory while suffering two losses, getting edged by Pekin 36-35 and Mediapolis 35-33, as the Falcons came up empty at the home confines of Louisa-Muscatine High School.
Class 1A 10th-ranked Spencer Kessel and Skylar Beck led the way for L-M with pins against Mediapolis while Kendal Pugh went for a 9-6 decision over the Bulldogs’ Lucas Wagenbach. Pugh also went for a 16-1 tech fall against Blake Juhl of Pekin.
Louisa-Muscatine is wrestling on Saturday at the Mount Vernon Invitational.
Girls basketball
Wildcats pick up second win: The Columbus Wildcats got their first win within the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and win No. 2 overall for the season by defeating the Hillcrest Academy Ravens, 41-33, at Columbus Community High School.
Libby White recorded a double-double for Columbus, going for a team-high in points with 13 and 10 rebounds. Aracely Garza’s 12 rebounds led the team on the boards while Lily Coil chipped in 11 points.
Pekin visits Columbus (2-5, 1-3 SEISC North) next Tuesday for the Wildcats’ next action.
Boys basketball
Columbus blasted by Hillcrest Academy: It was evident early that things weren’t going to go the way of the Columbus Wildcats in its 74-37 road loss to Hillcrest Academy in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.
The Wildcats (1-4, 1-1 SEISC North) trailed 29-8 at the end of the first quarter and 62-24 by the end of the third.
The Wildcats are home Tuesday for Pekin.
Boys swimming
Muskies not much of a fight for Bulldogs: The Bettendorf Bulldogs defeated the Muscatine boys swimming team 130-36 at Bettendorf High School in Mississippi Athletic Conference competition.
Muscatine fared better last Saturday, when it scored 71 points and took second to Bettendorf at the five-team invitational at Davenport West High School.
The Muskies next swim comes Saturday at the Grinnell Invitational.