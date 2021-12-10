PREP REPORT: Muskies split, other area wrestlers successful

On Saturday, the Wildcats will be wrestling at the North Cedar Invitational.

Wilton cleans up at RVC triangular: Save for the eight forfeits and one double forfeit during the Wilton Beavers’ two matches against River Valley Conference opponents Camanche and Cascade, all matches ended in pin fall.

Luckily for Wilton, it was on the winning side of the bulk of those, as the Beavers defeated Camanche 66-12 and Cascade 60-18.

Wilton had pins at eight classes against the Camanche. Beavers Brody Brisker, Garrett Burkle, Tyrrell Hughes and Alex Kaufmann had pins in each. All of those wrestlers are ranked. Brisker checks in at No. 2 in Class 1A while Hughes is fifth at 220 and Shirk (170), Burkle (145) and Hartley (285) hold down one of the last two spots in the top 12 among their respective divisions.

In contested matches, Wilton only lost five across its two duals.

Up next, the Beavers will be wrestling in a tournament hosted by Nashua-Plainfield.