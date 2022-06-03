PREP REPORT: Muskies split ranked-dual against Assumption

DAVENPORT — The Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine Muskies split a Mississippi Athletic Conference heavyweight doubleheader against 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption on Thursday.

The Muskies (5-1, 3-1 MAC) dropped the opener in Davenport, 4-1, but scored a 2-1 win in the nightcap.

Ysabel Lerma tried to lead a Muskie comeback in Game 1 with a late home run that proved to be too little, too late.

In Game 2, Kyleia Salyars had a hit and an RBI to lead Muscatine to the win while Maura Chalupa got the victory in the circle by pitching a complete game two-hitter.

Izzy Krogman, Addy Odean and Emily Yattoni led the Lady Knights (5-1, 1-1) in Game 1 with an RBI each.

Columbus scores big SEISC win over Wapello: The Columbus Wildcats moved to 6-3 on the season and 5-1 within the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North with a 7-2 victory over the Wapello Arrows in Columbus.

The Wildcats scored two runs in each of the first and third innings and added three in the fifth frame while Wapello (4-3, 1-2 SEISC) scored its pair in the sixth.

Columbus' first three hitters in the lineup (Sera Vela, Lily Coil and Kennedy Woepking) all went for two or more hits. Coil and Libby White each had two RBIs and White earned the win in the circle, tossing a complete game and allowing six hits and one earned run while striking out eight.

Morgan Richenberger hit a Wapello home run and Serah Shafer tripled in the defeat. Emily Hemphill added an RBI in the loss.

It was Columbus' first win against Wapello since 2012.

West Liberty a walk-off winner: The Class 3A seventh-ranked West Liberty Comets scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to avoid extras and take a 3-2 River Valley Conference crossover match-up against the Monticello Panthers.

West Liberty (3-3) allowed two Monticello (1-2) runs to cross in the top of the first but eventually tied it with a run in the third and one more in the sixth to set up the seventh-inning winner.

Pearson Hall, Finley Hall and Sophie Buysse had RBIs for the Comets while Buysse, Ady Bell and Jayleen Kivi scored runs. Sailor Hall got the win, going all seven innings in the circle and striking out six.

Falcons out-duel Lions: The Class 2A 10th-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons added an eighth win to the season tally against one loss by defeating the Lone Tree Lions 16-7 on the road in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.

Louisa-Muscatine (3-0 SEISC) scored runs in every inning, amassing a 7-1 lead after three on the Lions (2-4, 1-4).

McKenzie Kissell drove in four L-M runs while Jersey Lessenger added three RBIs. Morgan Stecher went for two as well and McKenna Hohenadel and Brynn Jeamby added one apiece.

Piper Brant and Lily Fischer shared pitching duties. Fischer went four innings for the win and struck out three.

Wilton a winner early: The Class 2A sixth-ranked Wilton Beavers put up two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on their home field to enforce the 10-run mercy rule and take down the Camanche Storm, 10-0, in a River Valley Conference crossover contest.

Wilton (7-2) scored at least one run in all five innings it was at the plate and scored two or more in all but one.

Camanche (1-4) allowed 14 Beaver hits. Peyton Souhrada ended up with three RBIs while Madelyn Wade added two and Charlotte Brown one. Souhrada and Brown each homered and Brown earned the pitching win, going five innings, allowing one hit and tallying three strikeouts.

Durant denies Bellevue: The Durant Wildcats scored two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings after trailing 2-1 through four to complete the 5-2 comeback win at home in the River Valley Conference crossover game.

Durant (3-4) got six hits and scored three earned runs against Bellevue (0-5) pitcher Cydney Tath, who took the loss.

Baseball

Muskies swept by Sabers: Although the Muscatine Muskies were able to get out to an early 3-1 lead in Game 1 of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader road doubleheader against the Central DeWitt Sabers, the Muskies ended up dropping both games.

A seven-run fifth powered the Sabers to a 10-5 win in the opener. Central DeWitt poured it on in Game 2, taking the nightcap 12-2 in five innings.

The Muskies (2-7, 0-4 MAC) were able to get seven hits off Central DeWitt's Noah Thein. Jacob Maher drove in two runs for the Sabers (3-5, 2-2), who had six of their 10 scores count as earned runs.

In the second game, Central DeWitt took a 5-0 lead after two and then proceeded to score one in the fourth and six in the fifth to end it. Thein, Kyle Bixby and Mitchell Maher combined to drive in seven runs in that one.

L-M outlasts Lone Tree: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons took a 9-7 lead into the seventh innings and hung on despite allowing one Lone Tree run to cross in the bottom.

With the 9-8 win in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North game, the Falcons improved to 2-5 on the season and 2-2 in conference play while dropping Lone Tree to 2-3 overall and 2-3 within the league.

Xander Bieri and Braedyn Van Auken drove in two each for the Falcons. Allen Stauffer went five-plus innings on the mound to get the win for L-M.

Bellevue completes late comeback against Wildcats: The Durant Wildcats led 5-3 after six innings of play against the Bellevue Comets but were defeated 7-5 after the Comets put up four runs in the top of the seventh.

Durant hosted the River Valley Conference crossover contest and scored twice in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead. Bellevue answered with a pair of its own to tie it.

The Wildcats (5-3) again took a two-run lead in the fourth, but Bellevue (1-5) ultimately wasn't deterred by that deficit, either.

Drake Shelangoski pitched the entire game for the Wildcats and took the loss. Nathan Voss had an RBI for Durant while Nolan DeLong, Kyle DeWulf and Garrett Hollenback each scored one Wildcat run. Ethan Gast scored twice.

West Liberty rally comes up short: Trailing Monticello 6-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh at home, the West Liberty Comets plated four runs in an ill-fated comeback bid that fell two runs short.

The Panthers (3-2) took the 6-4 affair between teams from opposite divisions within the River Valley Conference.

Colin Cassady and Tyler Jones each saw time on the mound for the Comets (2-5), with Cassady taking the loss. Hitting, Cassady went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Caleb Wulf was 3-for-4 with a run batted in.

Storm too much for Beavers: The Camanche Storm took an early 4-0 lead before the Wilton Beavers could get their first six outs as Camanche doubled up Wilton by the end, 12-6.

Wilton (0-7) scored twice in the third and added three in the fourth but could only muster one more over the final three innings as a five-run fourth plus the hot start thrust the Storm (3-2) into an advantageous situation.

Karson Willey suffered the loss for Wilton.

Girls soccer

Muskies have five named all-district: The Muscatine girls soccer team had four of its players named to the East district first team in Class 3A.

Forwards Lanie Weikert and Mya Jansen were joined by midfielder Sophia Thomas and defender Grace Bode on the first team.

Junior defender Kaitlyn Holmes was named to the second team.

Cedar Falls' Alex Place was named district coach of the year.

Jansen, a senior, led the Muskies in scoring with 54 points (21 goals, 12 assists) while Weikert went for 19 goals and a dozen assists.

Thomas added 15 goals and eight helpers and Bode had a pair of scores with an assist.

Muscatine made it to the state quarterfinals for the second season in a row and finished 13-6.

Boys soccer

Melendez a first-team all-MAC pick: Muscatine senior Miles Melendez was named to the first team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference after he scored five goals and had five assists this season despite missing time with a knee injury.

The senior midfielder was joined by junior midfielder Nate Larsen and senior goaltender Logan Wolf, both of whom were second team picks.

Larsen had four goals and assists each while Wolf made 153 saves this season in goal for the 13-5 Muskies.

Muscatine junior midfielder/defender Drake Gray was an honorable mention.

Davenport Central's Nathan Hummel was named Player of the Year and Davenport Assumption's Greg Zeller took home coaching honors.

