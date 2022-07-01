PREP REPORT: Muskies squeak by Sabers in Game 1 en route to sweep

DEWITT — With one Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader left on the schedule before the postseason starts, the Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine Muskies are the only team in the conference to control their own destiny in the hunt for the league title.

Muscatine swept a road doubleheader at Central DeWitt by scores a 1-0 and 10-0 in five innings. The Muskies (29-2, 15-1 MAC) have a twin bill at North Scott on Tuesday and are a game up on Bettendorf in the MAC standings.

Against Central DeWitt, the first game went scoreless until the top of the seventh, when Brylee Seaman walked and came around to score on a Karly Ricketts RBI. Bree Seaman picked up the win in the circle, throwing five scoreless innings

In Game 2, Maura Chalupa threw a no-hitter over five innings. The Sabers managed one base runner on a hit batter. Brylee Seaman had a pair of RBIs in the nightcap while Kyleia Salyars and Chalupa chipped in one apiece.

Harper France, Kaitlyn Haag and Elsie Lewis scored two runs apiece in Game 2.

L-M splits two at West Burlington: Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine lost the front end of two games at L-M High School against nonconference opponent West Burlington, 4-3, but recovered to take Game 2, 2-0.

The opening game was the continuation of a game that was started earlier in the season but postponed because of rain. In that one, L-M (22-8) scored a run in the first inning before the game was postponed, but West Burlington (23-4) scored a pair in each of the fourth and fifth innings to put the contest just out of reach for the home side.

Game 1 saw Jersey Lessenger finish with two RBIs for L-M while McKenna Hohenadel scored two runs and Hannah Kissell one.

Hohenadel and McKenzie Kissell scored the two Louisa-Muscatine runs in Game 2 and Morgan Stecher had an RBI.

Louisa-Muscatine’s postseason starts on Wednesday with a home game in the 2A regional quarterfinals against the winner of Camanche and West Branch.

Piper Brant got the L-M win in the circle, throwing seven frames, allowing six hits and striking out six. Hannah Kissell took the loss in Game 1.

Baseball

Beavers keep rolling: After just one win over their first 17 games of the season, the Wilton Beavers have won four straight.

The latest win came in a nonconference road game against the Mediapolis Bulldogs, 14-8. It was just the fourth loss of the season for the Bulldogs compared to 19 wins.

Wilton (5-16) fell behind 5-0 after three innings of play but scored 10 runs over the final two frames to overtake Mediapolis.

Landyn Putman had four RBIs and went 3 for 5 at the play. Cade Souhrada and Lucas DuRocher each chipped in two runs driven in. DuRocher also scored four times. Josh Garvin threw three innings for the Beavers and was credited with the win.

Muskies on wrong end of walk-off, mercy rule in MAC doubleheader: The Muscatine Muskies were swept by the Davenport North Wildcats in the last night of Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

The Muskies were edged in Game 1, 7-6, by a walk-off RBI hit by Nolan Mosier. Muscatine was then routed in the nightcap, 13-2, in five innings at North High School.

The Muskies (4-27, 1-17 MAC) trailed 6-5 after six in Game 1 and managed to tie it in the top of the seventh. However they couldn’t keep the Wildcats (11-18, 10-8 MAC) off the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning.

Mosier and Klayton Bolkema combined for six RBIs in Game 2 and each hit a home run.

Trenton Gross and Bryce Pauly picked up wins for North on each side of the twin bill.