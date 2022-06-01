PREP REPORT: Muskies start MAC slate with sweep of PV

It took Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine six innings in Game 1 of Tuesday’s home doubleheader against No. 10 Pleasant Valley to get a run across, but the Muskies rolled after that to sweep the Spartans to open Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

The three-run sixth paved the way to a 3-0 victory for the Muskies before throttling PV 10-2 in the nightcap.

Avery Schroeder drove across two Muskie runs in each game, going 3-for-4 in total.

Lucy Hoag had a big night for Muscatine (4-0, 2-0 MAC), going 1-for-2 in Game 2 with a home run and four RBI. Becca Haag, Kailtyn Haag and Mia Molina each drove in runs as well.

Marua Chalupa pitched the entire first game and struck out nine for the win. Bree Seaman followed that up in Game 2 with a six-strikeout, complete game effort against PV (0-2, 0-2).

Muscatine gears up for a pivotal conference doubleheader against 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption on Thursday night. First pitch is 5 p.m. from the St. Vincent Complex in Davenport.

Beavers blasts Mid-Prairie: The Class 2A third-ranked Wilton Beavers (5-2, 1-1 RVC) powered their way to an 11-2 River Valley Conference North road win over Mid-Prairie.

Peyton Souhrada hit two home runs and finished with three RBI while Charlotte Brown, who got the pitching win, and Hayley Madlock each drove in two. Taylor Drayfahl and Kaylee Coss both doubled and had an RBI while Kinsey Drake’s two doubles produced another run on Mid-Prairie.

Arrows end game early against WMU: The Wapello Arrows needed five innings to score the 10-0 mercy-rule win over Winfield-Mount Union at home.

Wapello (3-2, 1-1 SEISC) had Ada Boysen in the circle for all five innings of play. She got the win while striking out 10 and allowing just one WMU (2-3, 2-3) hit.

Offensively, Wapello’s Serah Shafer and Morgan Richenberger combined for eight of the Arrows’ 10 RBI. Shafer was 2-for-3 with a triple and five driven in while Richenberger had three RBI in a 3-for-3 effort. At the plate, Boysen tripled and scored twice. Livia Fuller and Megan Reid also knocked in runs for Wapello.

Wildcats jump on Panthers early: The Columbus Wildcats scored nine runs over the first two innings of play to score a 12-3 win at Pekin in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.

Sera Vela and Lily Coil combined to go 8-for-9 at the plate. Coil added a triple and three RBI and picked the win for Columbus (4-3, 4-1 SEISC), striking out an average of one Pekin (1-3, 1-2) batter through seven frames.

Kennedy Woepkin drove in three Columbus runs while teammates Victoria Howell and Aracely Garza had produced a pair of RBI.

L-M trounces Hillcrest Academy: The Class 2A 12th-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons didn’t allow the Hillcrest Academy Ravens much of a chance in taking a 12-0 outcome in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play at home.

Morgan Stecher drove in three runs, hitting safely in each of her two at-bats. McKenzie Kissell, Hannah Kissell, Madilyn Eichelberger and Bree Randall had the others.

Piper Brant got the win in the circle for the Falcons (6-1, 4-0 SEISC). She struck out four and allowed three Hillcrest (0-4, 0-4) hits.

Baseball

Bettendorf beats MHS twice: The Muscatine Muskies came up empty in two games against the Bettendorf Bulldogs in Muscatine.

The first game ended with a 14-4 final and the second 8-3 in favor of Bett.

Muscatine (2-5, 0-2 MAC) grabbed an early lead in Game 1 with a run in the bottom of the first and three in the second, but the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) would ride nine hits to 14 unanswered runs and proceed to get out to a 6-0 lead through three innings of play in Game 2.

Ravens outlast Falcons: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons came up on the short end of an 8-3 final at home against Southeast Iowa Super Conference North foe Hillcrest Academy.

Xander Bieri, Braedyn Van Auken and Ty Northrup drove in L-M (1-4, 1-2 SEISC) runs, but the Hillcrest (1-2, 1-2) offense and pitching of Luke Schrock proved too much.

Indians get comeback home win over WMU/Columbus: Owen Housman had two hits in three at-bats with an RBI and two runs scored plus got the pitching win to lead the Wapello Indians to a 6-4 win over Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.

Ryan McDonough and Tate Kronfeldt each had a RBI for Wapello (1-2, 1-1 SEISC) as well. Housman lasted six innings on the mound, struck out eight and allowed five hits as the Indians entered the bottom of the third down 3-1 but scored the win over the Wolves (0-5 0-5).

Durant scores road win over Tipton: Durant beat Tipton 7-1 to earn a River Valley Conference North win away from home.

Nolan DeLong and Nathan Voss each had two hits for the Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 RVC). DeLong added two RBI and a run scored. He also pitched seven innings for the win, striking out eight Tigers (1-3, 1-2). Ethan Gast, Ben Orr, Tysen McKinley and Tevin Miller each drove in a Durant run.

Wilton falls at Mid-Prairie: The Wilton Beavers could only muster one run at Mid-Prairie before succumbing to a 6-1 final to the Tigers in a River Valley Conference South contest.

Karson Willey and Cade Souhrada had the only two Wilton (0-5, 0-2 RVC) hits allowed by Mid-Prairie (4-1, 1-1) pitchers Alex Bean and Brady Weber. Bean got the win after going five innings on the mound.

