PREP REPORT: Muskies start season in dramatic fashion

The Muscatine High School baseball team scored three runs over the final two innings to score a comeback win over the West Liberty Comets at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine on Monday night.

For Muscatine, Ethan Cantrell played the hero in the Muskies' 4-3 walk-off win. Cantrell singled through the left side of the Comet defense in the bottom of the seventh to score Jaime Martinez.

Darnell Thompson scored right before that on an error to tie it at three.

Martinez and Ethan Silva each also had RBIs for Muscatine (1-0). Silva drove in Doug Custis in the sixth. Custis finished 2 for 3 with a double. Liam Burke also scored a run for the Muskies.

Brody Toborg came on in the fifth inning in relief of Muskie starter Xavier Lerma to pick up the win. Drake Collins took the loss for West Liberty (0-1).

Collins walked and scored in the fifth on a Muscatine error. The other two West Liberty runs were scored in the second, when Shane Elder reached on a hit by pitch and was driven in by No. 9 hitter Ryan Cassady. Seth Axsom later put West Liberty out front 2-0 when he scored on an error.

Durant finds answers against L-M: The Durant Wildcats scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first only to have the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons tie it in the top of the fourth.

The Wildcats, however, came up with an answer of their own to the tune of a five-run bottom of the fourth to power Durant to a season opening 8-1 home win over L-M.

Combined, Durant's pitchers tallied seven strikeouts in the victory.

Boys soccer

PV surge too much for Muskies: The Pleasant Valley Spartans captured the Mississippi Athletic Conference title by beating the Muscatine Muskies, 5-0, at home to close out both teams' regular seasons.

The sides both went into the game sporting 8-0 records in MAC play. But after a scoreless first half, the Spartans (14-0, 9-0) went on to score all five goals in the span of less than 20 minutes.

For Muscatine (13-4, 8-1 MAC), the floodgates opened in the 60th minute when PV's Jeffery Rinker scored on a Justin Ancelet assist to open the scoring. Rinker would later score again and Ancelet would net a goal as well.

Muscatine starts Class 3A postseason play on Monday against the winner of Davenport West and Bettendorf. That first-round game will be played Thursday.

Girls soccer

West Liberty advances after dominating Wapello: The West Liberty Comets scored a lopsided 9-0 win over the Wapello Arrows in the first round of the Class 1A regionals.

For West Liberty (6-8), Sophie Buysse scored a hat trick while teammate Monica Morales added two more goals against Wapello (1-9).

West Liberty will take on top-ranked Davenport Assumption on Wednesday in the second round.

Boys golf

Jones just misses state cut: West Liberty's Ty Jones finished two strokes back of what it ultimately took to advance to the Class 3A state golf meet by shooting an 18-hole round of 84 at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella.

Winterset's Maddux carded a 79 to capture the meet medalist spot while Johnathon Terpstra of Oskaloosa shot an 82 to advance.

Wilton's Townsend shoots a 98 at 2A districts: The Wilton Beavers' Nolan Townsend advanced out of last Wednesday's district meet, but did not advance beyond the Class 2A sectional meet held at Heritage Oaks in Wapello.

Townsend's 18-hole round checked in at 98, which finished 31st overall out of 39 golfers.

Beckman Catholic's Nate Offerman and West Branch's Dylan Countryman tied for the best round at 76. Iowa City Regina's Mikey Takacs (77) finished in third by himself, in front of a four-way tie behind him.

