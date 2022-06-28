PREP REPORT: Muskies stay atop the MAC; West Liberty and L-M claim conference crowns

With two conference doubleheaders remaining, the Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine High School softball team stayed atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a two-game sweep of the Davenport West Falcons at Kent-Stein Park in Muscatine.

The Muskies cruised to an 11-0 victory in Game 1. Davenport West kept Game 2 much closer, but the home side pulled out a gritty 6-4 win as Ysabel Lerma drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth and scored on a wild pitch to tack on some insurance.

Senior night for Muscatine (27-2, 13-1 MAC) put their duo of Bree Seaman and Karly Ricketts in the spotlight. Bree Seaman won the opener by going all five frames in the circle and striking out three in the shutout win while younger sister Brylee Seaman ended it with a two-run home run for the 10th and 11th runs to invoke the mercy rule.

Maura Chalupa picked up the win in Game 2. She lasted all seven and worked out of several jams, even as West held leads of 3-1 through 2 ½ and later tied it at four in the top of the sixth when MacKenzie Harland drove in Ashley Smith.

Eden Miller and Aubrey Gradin took the losses for West (16-16, 4-10 MAC).

West Liberty wins conference title: A 12-2 five-inning victory for the Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets gave the program its first outright conference title since 1986.

West Liberty (17-4, 13-1 RVC) rode a strong pitching effort from Sailor Hall as she went all five frames and struck out nine against five hits and no earned runs allowed. She also drove in three with a 2 for 4 effort at the plate that included a home run.

Kiley Collins matched the pitcher with three RBIs. Pearson Hall and Finley Hall drove in two each against the Bears (3-20, 0-14 RVC). All three of Finley Hall’s hits went for doubles.

L-M continues SEISC North title run: The Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons needed only four innings to put away the hosting Mediapolis Bullettes, 15-0, and clinch a sixth consecutive Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division crown.

McKenna Hohenadel and Piper Brant were both 3 for 4 at the plate for L-M (20-7, 15-0 SEISC). Brant finished with four RBIs and Hohenadel three RBIs to go with a stolen base. Brant also pitched all four frames for the Falcons and got the win. She struck out six against just one hit and one walk.

Hallie Mohr was on the losing end for Mediapolis (5-16, 4-13 SEISC).

Wapello takes doubleheader against Hillcrest Academy: Pitcher Ada Boysen got career strikeout No. 200 in the Wapello Arrows' two-game sweep of Hillcrest Academy.

Boysen got the win, striking out a dozen in Wapello's 12-2 victory in Game 1 in six innings. The Arrows took the nightcap, 11-2, in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Despite being the home team, the Arrows (15-10, 8-7 SEISC) batted in the top half in Game 1 as the contest was a make-up of a previously rained out match-up slated to be at Hillcrest Academy (4-7, 2-12 SEISC). Morgan Richenberger drove in a pair for Wapello.

Boysen also threw three innings in Game 2 and got the win. She struck out four in the nightcap as Richenberger and Serah Shafer each saw duties as well. Boysen added two RBIs at the plate and Richenberger drove in three more.

Durant succumbs to Mid-Prairie: The Durant Wildcats couldn’t overcome the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks in the teams’ River Valley Conference South Division game.

Mid-Prairie took the 2-1 outcome on its home field.

Durant (11-17, 7-5 RVC) was held to six hits by Sydney Knebel, who struck out seven en route to a complete-game win for the Golden Hawks (14-12, 8-5 RVC). Sophie Miller drove in both Mid-Prairie runs.

Columbus miscues prove costly: The Columbus Wildcats committed eight fielding errors in an 8-0 home loss in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play to the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves.

WMU did most of its damage in the third inning, which resulted in five runs.

Columbus (12-11, 8-7 SEISC) didn’t help its cause at the plate in failing to push a run across. The Wildcats had five hits. Makiah Lower pitched a complete game for WMU (6-9, 6-9 SEISC) and got the win. Libby White took the loss.

Baseball

Wildcats win wild one against Golden Hawks: The Durant Wildcats picked up a River Valley Conference South Division win over the Mid-Prairie Gold Hawks, winning 13-10 on the road.

Ethan Gast, Colby Gast and Drake Shelangoski all had three hits in the win for the Wildcats (13-7, 10-6 RVC). Four of the Wildcats’ 15 hits went for extra bases. Ben Orr turned a double and sacrifice fly into five RBIs.

Ethan Gast drove in three from the leadoff spot in the Wildcat order. He also got the win on the mound as one of four pitchers used by Durant. Combined, the Wildcats gave up 13 hits to the Golden Hawks (13-10, 8-8 RVC).

Comets claim victory over West Branch: The West Liberty Comets scored three runs in the third inning, which proved to be the only scores of the River Valley Conference South Division game against the West Branch Bears.

The 3-0 home win gave West Liberty its 10th win of the season (10-12, 8-7 RVC). Caleb Wulf threw six innings and struck out 12 in the shutout of the Bears (6-13, 5-11 RVC). Drake Collins tossed one inning for the save.

Collins and Ty Jones each had one RBI for the West Liberty offense.

Muskies downed twice by Blue Devils: The Muscatine Muskies fell twice at Davenport's Brady Street Stadium to the Central Blue Devils in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Central took the opener, 5-2, and won Game 2, 7-4.

To start Game 1, Muscatine (4-25, 1-15 MAC) gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the first but cut the Central (11-18, 5-11 MAC) lead in half by scoring a run in the top of the second. From the third through sixth innings, one run crossed the plate in each frame. Unfortunately for the Muskies, three of those went for the Blue Devils.

Maddox Sullivan pitched a complete game for the win. He had one of the two Muskie runs count against his ERA.

During the nightcap, the Blue Devils raced out to a 4-0 lead after three. Muscatine tried to work its way back into it with one run in each of the final four innings, but Central countered with three in the sixth, which in combination with the early scores, produced the win for pitcher Charles Wooldridge.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, the sides had split the previous six meetings.

L-M shut out by Bulldogs: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were turned away by the Mediapolis Bulldogs in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play, 9-0.

The Falcons (3-16, 3-10 SEISC) gave up a run to the home Bulldogs (19-1, 14-0 SEISC) in the bottom of the first to fall behind and never made up any ground.

Mediapolis added four each in the fourth and sixth frames. Kyler Crow pitched seven innings and held L-M to just one hit while striking out 10. Allen Stauffer took the loss.

Wolves score late, but can’t make up gap: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves could’t make up for an 8-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the seventh inning in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play against the Highland Huskies.

The Wolves (2-16, 2-12 SEISC) scored three times in the final frame, but fell, 8-3.

Chase Schultz drove in three for Highland (18-3, 12-2 SEISC) and was credited with the win in pitching 3 ⅔ innings. Kaige Vonnahme added two RBIs for the Huskies to supplement the pitching, which allowed four WMU/Columbus hits.

Indians defeated by Hillcrest Academy: The Wapello Indians fell to 3-14 overall and 3-10 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference after falling to the Hillcrest Academy Ravens, 11-8.

The Indians fell behind 4-0 before they took their at-bat in the home half of the third. Wapello scored three to pull within one before Hillcrest (9-10, 8-5 SEISC) posted two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Again, the Indians tried to rally and played five scores in the bottom of the fifth but fell short of overtaking the Ravens. Seth Ours got the win on the mound; he went four innings, struck out six and allowed two earned runs. Cooper Garrison suffered the loss but tried to help his cause by driving in two at the plate.

