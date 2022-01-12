Prep report: Muskies' struggles continue against PV

The Class 4A No. 2 Pleasant Valley Spartans didn't allow the Muscatine High School boys basketball to get into any offensive rhythm, smothering the Muskies to the tune of a 60-22 final score in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
With the loss, Muscatine drops to 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the MAC, with the loss to PV the fourth defeat suffered by the Muskies at Muscatine High School.
Joel Lawlor led the game with 16 points while Conner Borbeck had 12 and Ryan Dolphin 11 for PV. Muscsatine was led by Dante Lee's 10.
The Muskies travel to Davenport Central on Friday for its next game.
Indians outwit Wildcats: The Wapello Indians used a strong second-half performance to run away from the Columbus Wildcats, to the tune of a 53-36 final score at Columbus High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.
The Indians led by just five at halftime, 23-18, but expanded that lead to 41-28 by the time the clock expired to end the third quarter.
It’s the third straight victory for Wapello (7-6, 6-3 SEISC North), which continues its season Friday night at Pekin while Columbus (3-9, 3-6) is home for Sigourney on Thursday and on the road at Louisa-Muscatine on Friday.
Falcons get first win: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons found victory for the first time in 11 tries this season by beating Highland 31-25 at L-M High School in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest.
Louisa-Muscatine’s Dru Raisbeck led the game in scoring with 13 points off the bench. The Falcons’ Xander Bieri added eight points and four rebounds.
The Falcons (1-10, 1-7 SEISC North) have two games left this week. The team plays Columbus on Thursday night and WACO on Friday night, both games at Louisa-Muscatine High School.
Wilton cruises past West Liberty: Caden Kirkman shot 13 of 20 from the field to go for 33 points while dishing out eight assists, grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking five shots in the Wilton Beavers’ 77-56 defeat of the West Liberty Comets at Wilton High School in a game between River Valley Conference South Division foes.
Landyn Putman added 13 points and five rebounds for the winning side while Aidan Walker chipped in 11 points to go with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for Wilton (9-2, 5-1 RVC)
The Comets (3-10, 1-9) are back at it on Friday at Mid-Prairie. The Beavers’ next game comes Saturday at Loras College in the Wendy’s Classic, where Wilton will take on Camanche at 12:30 p.m.
Durant loses to Mid-Prairie: The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks remained undefeated on the season by cruising through its River Valley Conference South Division contest against the Durant Wildcats at Durant High School.
The final was 81-55, with Mid-Prairie’s Carter Harmsen going for a game-high 22 points. Garrett Hollenback led Durant with 16. Nolan DeLong chipped in a dozen points and Ben Orr 10 for the Wildcats, who saw the Golden Hawks take a 28-12 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
The Wildcats (2-9, 2-8 RVC) are set to resume action on Thursday with a game against West Branch at home before heading to West Liberty for a Friday night contest against the Comets.
Girls basketball
Muscatine has trouble with PV: The Class 5A No. 11 Pleasant Valley Spartans were led by Halle Vice's 18 points in a 5-35 Spartan win over the Muscatine Muskies in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Karly Ricketts led the Muskies (3-10, 2-8 MAC) with six points, but PV (10-2, 9-1) proved too much as Maddie Moats added 17 for the Spartans.
The Muskies are home against Davenport Central on Friday.
Comets 10 better than Wilton: Sailor Hall made critical free throws down the stretch as the Class 3A No. 9 West Liberty Comets beat the Wilton Beavers, 46-36, at Wilton High School in River Valley Conference South Division action.
West Liberty (9-3, 8-2 RVC) was led by Macy Daufeldt’s 25 points. Kelsey Drake had the Wilton team-high with 15.
The sides play again at West Liberty on Feb. 8, when Wilton (8-4, 6-4 RVC) will try and end West Liberty’s five-game win streak in games between the teams. Prior to the Comets’ streak, the Beavers had won seven consecutive games within the series. That Wilton streak started during the 2015-16 season, the last time the Comets and Beavers split the season games against one another.
West Liberty takes to the road for Mid-Prairie on Friday while Wilton is home that night for Camanche.
Wildcats have better showing this time around against Golden Hawks: After losing to the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks 57-37 in the first game of the season back on Nov. 23, the Durant Wildcats put forth a better effort, albeit still in defeat as Mid-Prairie made away with a 52-48 win over the Wildcats in the River Valley Conference South Division game at Durant High School.
After trailing 27-25 at the half, Durant out-scored the Golden Hawks 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 42-34 lead into the final eight minutes, but Mid-Prairie proved up for the comeback as Maddie Nonnemann led the Golden Hawks with 21 points.
Durant (4-8, 3-8 RVC) takes on West Liberty on the Comets’ floor on Tuesday.
Arrows double-up Columbus: It didn’t take long for the Wapello Arrows to take command of its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest against the Columbus Wildcats at Columbus Community High School.
By the end of the first quarter, Wapello (7-6, 5-5 SEISC) led 16-2 and went on to collect a 40-20 win over Columbus (2-11, 1-9).
Tatum Wolford scored 12 points for the Arrows while Serah Shafer went for 10.
Wapello’s next game comes Friday at home against Hillcrest Academy. Columbus is back at home for Sigourney on Thursday night and then on the road against Louisa-Muscatine on Friday.
Strong second period paces L-M over Huskies: By out-scoring the Highland Huskies 16-1 in the second quarter alone, the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons put enough distance between the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division foes to earn a 43-24 victory at Louisa-Muscatine High School.
It’s the fifth straight win for the Falcons (9-2, 7-2 SEISC) over Highland (6-7, 5-4).
L-M is home for Columbus on Friday.
Boys swimming
Muskies win triangular: In accumulating 578 team points, the Muscatine Muskies beat Williamsburg’s 562 points and Keokuk’s 196 for the win at the Hoerner YMCA in Keokuk.
Muscastine’s Colin Millage won the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.11 seconds. Teammate Jaeger McCarter was tops in the 500 freestyle, going for a time of 6:02.61 while Muskie Joe McCleary was second (6:23.35).
The Muskies went 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke, with Owen Booth winning (1:07.56), Carter Drake-Metzger in second (1:12.76) and Shiloh Morter third (1:21.72). Muscatine accomplished the same feat in the 100 breaststroke, where Nathan Sharar swam a winning time of 1:28.05, beating Logan Wolf (1:28.29) and Doug Custis (1:29.83).