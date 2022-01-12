Prep report: Muskies' struggles continue against PV

The Class 4A No. 2 Pleasant Valley Spartans didn't allow the Muscatine High School boys basketball to get into any offensive rhythm, smothering the Muskies to the tune of a 60-22 final score in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

With the loss, Muscatine drops to 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the MAC, with the loss to PV the fourth defeat suffered by the Muskies at Muscatine High School.

Joel Lawlor led the game with 16 points while Conner Borbeck had 12 and Ryan Dolphin 11 for PV. Muscsatine was led by Dante Lee's 10.

The Muskies travel to Davenport Central on Friday for its next game.

Indians outwit Wildcats: The Wapello Indians used a strong second-half performance to run away from the Columbus Wildcats, to the tune of a 53-36 final score at Columbus High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.

The Indians led by just five at halftime, 23-18, but expanded that lead to 41-28 by the time the clock expired to end the third quarter.