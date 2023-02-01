Prep report: Muskies stumble on road to Assumption

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A rough opening quarter did in the Muscatine High School boys' basketball team Tuesday night.

Muscatine outscored Davenport Assumption in each of the final three quarters, but the Muskies fell behind by 11 points after the opening period in a 66-58 Mississippi Athletic Conference setback at Assumption High School.

Sophomores Kayvion Hodges and Luke Wieskamp each had 20 points for the Muskies (4-11, 4-9). Wieskamp pulled down six rebounds while Hodges had four steals, three rebounds and a pair of blocks.

It was the second straight loss for Muscatine, which committed 16 turnovers and shot 5 of 20 from beyond the arc.

The Muskies return home for their next two games against Central DeWitt on Friday and North Scott next Tuesday.

Wilton 61, West Liberty 56: A night after its most lopsided loss of the season, the Wilton boys' basketball team rebounded with a road win over a spirited West Liberty team.

Caden Kirkman scored a game-high 29 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Beavers, who were coming off a 26-point defeat to Dyersville Beckman.

Aidan Walker added 10 points for Wilton (14-3, 10-0), which had beaten West Liberty by 40 earlier in the season. The Comets trailed by only five at intermission.

Ty Jones had 23 points and Jayce McHugh tossed in 16 for the Comets (4-13, 2-9).

Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 53: Pekin turned a big third quarter into a SEISC North Division win Tuesday night in Packwood. The Panthers (11-8) led by only two at intermission, but outscored the Falcons 20-9 in the third quarter to seize control.

Ty Northrup led the Falcons (10-8) with 29 points and nine rebounds. Junior Dawson Downing chipped in a dozen points for L-M, which plays host to state-ranked WACO on Thursday night.

Hillcrest Academy 63, Wapello 38: Luke Schrock had 27 points and Grant Bender posted 23 as Hillcrest Academy knocked off Wapello on Tuesday night.

Wapello led 25-20 at intermission, but Hillcrest Academy won the second half by a 43-13 margin.

West Branch 65, Durant 49: West Branch handled Durant for the second time this season Tuesday night with a double-digit River Valley Conference South Division win at Durant High School.

The Bears received 20 points and six rebounds for junior Holden Arnaman as they extended their win streak to five games.

Durant fell to 6-13 overall, 2-9 in the RVC.

Girls basketball

Assumption 51, Muscatine 35: Maddy Nigey had 15 points while Ava Schubert and Annika Kotula each had a dozen as Assumption topped Muscatine on Tuesday night at Muscatine High School.

Muscatine hung tight for most of the game, trailing by just four at halftime and by five after three quarters. Assumption outscored Muscatine 18-7 in the final stanza to hand the Muskies their fifth loss in the last six games.

Muscatine (4-14, 4-11) travels to Central DeWitt on Friday.

West Liberty 59, Wilton 38: Finley Hall dropped in 20 points and West Liberty beat River Valley Conference rival Wilton for the second time this season Tuesday night in West Liberty.

The Comets (13-5, 9-2) outscored the Beavers (7-11, 4-8) 17-7 in the second quarter to grab an 11-point halftime lead.

Louisa-Muscatine 40, Pekin 21: The Falcons made it two wins in the last three outings with a road triumph over Pekin on Tuesday night.

L-M (7-12, 6-9) limited Pekin to just five points in the opening half. After tallying only six points in the opening quarter, the Falcons tallied 14 in the second stanza to build a 15-point halftime margin.

The Falcons are at home Thursday night to face WACO.

Wapello 45, Hillcrest Academy 27: Jacie Hoeg had 13 points, Quinn Veach compiled 11 and freshman Jakayla Nelson was a point short of a double-double Tuesday night for Wapello in its SEISC North win.

Nelson finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals. It was the Arrows' second win of the season over the Ravens and moved them to 8-11 overall and 8-7 in league play.

Bowling

Muscatine boys down Central DeWitt: Senior Kaden Staley and sophomore Erick Ford each had games of 245 as the Muscatine boys bowling team knocked off Central DeWitt, 3095-3019, Tuesday night at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine.

Central DeWitt's Eli Haack had the top two-game series with 441, one pin better than Ford (440). Muscatine's Derrick Lewandowski compiled a 431.

Central DeWitt, meanwhile, won the girls dual, 2546-2513. Jena Edwards had a 385 two-game set to lead the Sabers. Muscatine's Zara Stoltzfus had a high game of 195 and a 379 two-game series. Genna Evans followed with a 189 high game and 356.