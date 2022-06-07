PREP REPORT: Muskies swept by Lancers in MAC doubleheader

The Muscatine High School baseball team couldn't find any answers on Monday night, though the Muskies hung in both games against the North Scott Lancers.

North Scott took both ends of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Tom Bruner Field in Muscatine by beating the home Muskies 9-8 in the opener and 5-0 in the nightcap.

North Scott (7-8, 4-2 MAC) tied Game 1 in the sixth at 7-7 and then took the lead in the seventh when Reed Mulligan scored on a wild pitch. Joe Knepper got the win on the mound for the Lancers in Game 1 while Cody Sunny pitched a complete game for the victory in Game 2.

Ryan Campbell went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for North Scott in the first game to lead the Lancers while Sunny drove in a pair. Ryan Sanders drew a bases loaded walk to get North Scott on the board in the fifth in Game 2 and was followed by a two-RBI base hit by Brock Lynch.

Keegan McAtee and Cael Moss took the losses for Muscatine (2-10, 0-6 MAC).

Ethan Cantrell and Ethan Silva finished Game 1 with two RBIs apeice while Jaime Martinez, Lerma, McAtee each had one.

Regals run away from Comets: The West Liberty Comets didn't have a run cross home plate until the fifth inning. At that point, Iowa City Regina's six runs proved enough to take the River Valley Conference South contest at Regina High School.

The Comets would add another run in the seventh, trying to start a comeback, but Regina closed the door on the 6-2 outcome.

West Liberty (3-6, 2-3 RVC) had six hits, including two from Drake Collins, one going for a double. Collins and Colin Cassady drove in the two Comet runs. Caleb Wulf and Seth Axsom scored them.

Ty Jones was on the mound for four innings and took the loss for the Comets.

Jack Tierney and Christian Mills finished with two RBIs apiece for the Regals (7-3, 7-0 RVC), who had pitcher Connor Nicpon go five innings for the victory.

Bulldogs take down L-M: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons scored a run in the first inning at home against the Mediapolis Bulldogs in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play but couldn't muster more scores as the Bulldogs took the contest by a 13-1 final in six innings.

Chris Day and Bryar Runnells both had two hits in three at-bats for L-M (2-6, 2-3 SESISC).

Braedyn Van Auken took the loss. He allowed eight hits and six earned runs. Lance Ludens got the win for Mediapolis (7-0, 6-0 SEISC). He went four-plus innings, allowed five hits and one run while striking out seven.

Huskies put away Wolves: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning against the Highland Huskies.

Still, the Wolves (0-6, 0-6 SEISC) came up well short, losing 11-5 at Highland High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North play.

Highland scored at least one run in each of the first five innings. Chase Schultz got the win for the Huskies (8-1, 6-1 SEISC). He pitched three-plus frames and struck out four, allowing two WMU/Columbus scores.

Softball

West Liberty gets big win in Iowa City: The Class 3A seventh-ranked West Liberty Comets put away 2A fourth-ranked Iowa City Regina by a 4-1 final at Regina High School.

Sailor Hall led the Comets to the River Valley Conference South victory. She had two hits in three at-bats, including a home run and three RBIs. Finley Hall also went 2-for-3. She had a double and drove in one.

Sailor Hall also threw all seven innings in the circle for West Liberty (5-3, 4-0 RVC). The Comet ace struck out seven, allowed seven Regina (5-4, 3-1 RVC) hits and walked none.

Brant tosses no-hitter for Falcons: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons saw starting pitcher Piper Brant throw a five-inning no-hitter against the Mediapolis Bullettes in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North action.

The Class 2A No. 10 Falcons (9-1, 4-0 SEISC) beat Mediapolis 11-0 at L-M High School.

Only two hitters reached against Brant, one via walk and another by getting hit by a pitch. Brant stuck out six and got the win. At the plate, Brant went 1 for 3 with four RBIs.

Louisa-Muscatine had eight hits as a team, two from catcher Morgan Stecher. Jersey Lessenger, Stecher, Hannah Kissell, Madilyn Eichelberger and Autumn Peterson drove in one L-M run apiece.

Lessenger and McKenzie Kissell each scored three runs.

Hallie Mohr took the loss in the circle for Mediapolis (1-7, 1-6 SEISC).

Postponements

A number of scheduled baseball and softball games were scheduled for Monday night but weren't able to be contested due to the rain.

Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine was slated to play Clinton in softball at Kent-Stein Park, but that game was forced to move to Tuesday.

Wapello's baseball game at Hillcrest Academy will be made up on June 27. Those schools will also play baseball at Hillcrest Academy the same day.

Wilton at Durant baseball and softball was postponed and will be played on June 29.

Cardinal at Columbus softball was postponed without a make-up date announed.

