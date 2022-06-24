PREP REPORT: Muskies swept in MAC doubleheader against Knights

The Class 3A top-ranked Assumption Knights cruised to a two-game Mississippi Athletic Conference road sweep of the Muscatine Muskies at Tom Bruner Field.

Assumption handily took the first, 10-2, and won the nightcap of the twin bill by an even more lopsided 21-0 final.

The wins leave Assumption (24-4, 14-0 MAC) and Pleasant Valley as the only two remaining teams unbeaten in MAC play.

Assumption’s Alex Good went for five RBIs in Game 2. John Argo and Michael Ray each added three that game and Jay Costello had two RBIs to go with three doubles. Ray drove in a pair in Game 1.

Muscatine (5-22, 1-13 MAC) committed five errors in each game and only had six hits in total between the two games. In Game 1, Assumption’s first five runs were scored either as a result of a Muscatine error, passed ball or wild pitch.

Keegan Shovlain threw a complete game for the Knights in the opener to get the win. Noah Mack got the victory in Game 2, he threw two of the four innings and kept Muscatine hitless.

Blue Raiders a pair better than Comets: The West Liberty Comets suffered a 5-3 loss to the Anamosa Blue Raiders in a River Valley Conference crossover road game.

West Liberty (8-12, 5-7 RVC) gave up all five runs within the first two innings and scored its three in the seventh.

Anamosa (15-6, 11-3 RVC) has now won the two straight in the series between the teams, West Liberty took the two before that.

Cougars hang 10 on Beavers: The Wilton Beavers did little to stand in the way of the Class 2A third-ranked Cascade Cougars, losing 10-0 in five innings in the River Valley Conference crossover contest.

Wilton (1-16, 1-13 RVC) had four hits in the loss. Kane Willey took the pitching loss for the Beavers.

Cascade (16-3, 12-2 RVC) had pitcher David Soper work all five frames for the win.

Huskies run away from Indians: The Wapello Indians came up on the short end of a 10-1 final at Highland in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Wapello (3-1, 3-8 SEISC) had seven hits. Tate Kronfeldt produced an RBI for the Indians and Casey Short scored a run. Wapello pitcher Carson Belzer was assessed the loss.

Highland (17-2, 11-2 SEISC) went for a dozen hits and three players recorded two or more RBIs. Peyton Yeggy was credited with the win, he struck out eight Indians over six innings.

Durant game called off: Thursday's scheduled River Valley Conference crossover game that had the Durant Wildcats slated to go to Northeast High School to take on the Rebels was called off due to lack of umpires.

No make-up date has been announced.

Softball

West Liberty survives Anamosa: The Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty Comets rode a strong two-way performance from Sailor Hall to a 4-2 road win over the Anamosa Blue Raiders in a River Valley Conference crossover game.

Hall pitched a complete-game four-hitter for West Liberty (15-4, 12-1 RVC) in which she struck out six and wasn’t charged for either of the two runs scored by Anamosa (10-15, 9-7 RVC).

At the plate, Hall and Kiley Collins had two hits apiece. Hall’s effort included a double and two RBIs while Collins drove in one Comet run.

Top of order produces in Wilton win: The first three batters for the Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton Beavers all recorded RBIs in an 8-1 road win against the Cascade Cougars in a River Valley Conference crossover match-up.

Taylor Drayfahl went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases from the leadoff spot for the Beavers (21-5, 9-4 RVC). Following her, Kinsey Drake drove in a pair of runs and Peyton Souhrada went 2 of 4 with an RBI. The Beavers scored three runs in each of the second and fourth frames.

Charlotte Brown lasted seven innings in the circle for Wilton. She struck out seven, walked one and allowed one earned run to the Cougars (15-10, 7-4 RVC).

Wapello miscues costly: Four errors by the Wapello Arrows were a major deciding factor in a 5-4 loss to the Highland Huskies in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game.

Wapello (13-10, 6-7 SEISC) got a home run by Quinn Veach and RBIs by Ada Boysen and Morgan Richenberger in the defeat. Boysen took the loss as a pitcher. She went six innings and struck out nine.

Two of the three runs scored by Highland (14-7, 10-3 SEISC) went as earned runs against Boysen. Winning pitcher Jessica Kraus had three earned runs go against her, though she struck out 10 Wapello hitters.

Wildcats blanked by Wolves: The Columbus Wildcats failed to push any runs across the plate at home in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game against the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves.

WMU won the contest, 8-0.

Columbus (12-11, 8-7 SEISC) managed five hits, and pitcher Libby White threw seven innings and allowed only one earned run, but 10 errors proved costly for the Wildcats. Makiah Lower got the win for WMU (6-8, 6-8 SEISC), going seven for the Wolves and striking out 10.

Durant slips against Rebels: The Durant Wildcats were tied with the Northeast Rebels halfway through the teams’ River Valley Conference crossover game, but the Class 3A sixth-ranked Rebels ran away with it from there.

A two-run top of the fourth for Durant tied the game, but it only lasted momentarily as the Rebels put up a pair of their own in the bottom en route to a 7-2 win.

Madison Kluever got the win, throwing seven innings in the circle. She allowed five hits and struck out five Wildcats (10-15, 7-5 RVC). Piper Isbell and Ella Tenkamp each drove in two for Northeast (18-6,13-1 RVC).

