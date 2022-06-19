PREP REPORT: Muskies take 3rd at Dodger Invitational

FORT DODGE — The Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine High School softball team went 3-1 at the Dodger Invitational to take third place in the tournament.

On Friday, the Muskies started off with wins over 1A second-ranked Newell-Fonda (7-2) and 5A ninth-ranked Pleasant Valley, 1-0, in nine innings. On Saturday, Muscatine lost its semifinal match-up to 5A fourth-ranked Fort Dodge, 11-1, but won the consolation game against 3A third-ranked Williamsburg, 9-0.

Karly Ricketts and Kyleia Salyars led the offensive effort in the third-place game for Muscatine (21-2). Ricketts went 3-for-3 with double and two RBIs while Salyars added two more driven in with a 1-for-3 effort.

Salyars drove in the only run of the game against Pleasant Valley. That scored Ysabel Lerma. Maura Chalupa went all nine frames in that one for the win. Chalupa struck out six and held the Spartans to five hits.

Against Newell-Fonda, Mia Molina was one of six Muskies to finish with RBIs, but the only one to drive in two runs.

In the loss to the host team, Fort Dodge held Muscatine to five hits, with Lucy Hoag producing the only Muskie run, that coming on a home run in the fifth.

Between the four games, Bree Seaman picked up two wins while Chalupa took the loss against the Dodgers and finished 1-1. On the season, Seaman is 9-1 while Chalupa is 11-1.

Wilton tops Wapello on Saturday after both win Friday: After each team won a game on Friday night, the Class 2A fifth-ranked Wilton Beavers took down the Wapello Arrows in Wapello, 9-3.

Prior to that, Wilton beat Midland 12-0, and Wapello defeated New London in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game, 10-1.

In the Saturday game between the two area teams, Charlotte Brown was the winning pitcher for Wilton (18-5). She struck out 11 against the Arrows (11-8) while the offense was carried by Brown, who finished with two RBIs, and Payton Ganzer, who went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Brown also got the win in the circle against Midland, a game Catie Hook and Taylor Drayfahl each homered. Hook drove in three for the Beavers.

In Wapello's win over New London, Quinn Veach finished with three RBIs. Serah Shafer and Morgan Richenberger each had two. Carley Maine was credited with the win.

Columbus takes down field at Hilcrest: The Columbus Wildcats won the Hillcrest Softball Classic at Hillcrest Academy on Saturday.

The Wildcats beat Danville 15-4 and English Valleys, 5-1.

Kennedy Woepking pitched 5 ⅓ against Danville for and Lily Coil went all seven innings against English Valleys as each picked up a win for Columbus (10-9).

Between the two games, Jocelyn Fulton went 6-for-7 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Coil finished Game 1 2-for-3 with a stolen base and pair of runs driven in. In the second Wildcat win, along with imposing her will in the circle, Coil went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored.

Sera Vela and Victoria Howell added RBIs for the Wildcats in the win over Danville.

Wildcats split pair at home invite: The Durant Wildcats got the better of the Davenport North Wildcats, 5-2, but lost to Class 1A third-ranked Lisbon, 5-4, to cap off the Durant Classic.

Kylie Schult was the winning pitcher against North for Durant (7-12). Kennedy Jehle, Savannah Meinert and Avery Paper drove in runs for the Wildcats.

Durant scored first against Lisbon with two in the third, but could only manage one more while the Lions scored twice in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Falcons split games in Oskaloosa: The Class 2A seventh-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons took their opener at the Indian Classic against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 3-0, but couldn't top host Oskaloosa at the Lacey Sports Complex.

The Falcons scored all three runs in the last innings of the win, but couldn't rally in the 9-5 loss to the Indians.

Against Oskaloosa, all five runs came in the fifth. Through 4 ½ innings, L-M (15-5) held a 5-4 lead, but the Indians went on to score five unanswered.

Baseball

Durant upsets Lisbon: The Durant Wildcats have beaten two ranked teams in as many weeks and are now 11-5 on the season.

The Wildcats took down Class 2A third-ranked Cascade on Thursday night, and then proceeded to beat 1A sixth-ranked Lisbon on the road Saturday, 6-3.

Lisbon jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings of play. Durant answered with two in the third to pull within one before plating the tying and go-ahead runs in the fifth with a pair more in the seventh.

Kyle DeWulf drove three runs across in going 2-for-3 at the plate. Ben Orr was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Orr saw 1 ⅔ innings on the mound, but the win went to Bryce Czarnetzki, who went 5 ⅓, allowed no runs and eight hits.

Muskies go 1-1 at Saydel: The Muscatine Muskies were able to get by host Saydel at the Jim Gebhart Tournament in Des Moines.

The Muskies and Class 2A top-ranked Van Meter advanced past the first round to square off in the title contest for the tournament, which Van Meter won, 15-0.

To get there, Van Meter beat Ames.

After nabbing a run in the first inning, Van Meter scored six in the second and eight in the third against the Muskies (4-18).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0