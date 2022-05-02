Prep report: Muskies take eighth at MAC tennis

BETTENDORF — The Muscatine High School boys tennis team placed eighth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament Monday.

Typically a two-day tournament, the conference coaches agreed Sunday to turn it into a one-day event with inclement weather scheduled for Tuesday.

Muscatine's Sam Emmert and Trey Ulses finished fourth place at No. 1 and 3 singles, respectively.

Emmert beat Clinton's Brody Manemann 10-2 in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Jake Dolphin of Pleasant Valley 10-0 in the semifinals. He dropped his third-place match to North Scott's Zach Johnson, 8-5.

Ulses opened with a 10-3 victory over Clinton's Adam Deters before a 10-3 loss to Bettendorf's Jack Reilly in the semifinals. Ulses dropped his third-place contest to Davenport Central's Darrian Helstrom.

Muscatine recorded no other wins in the tournament. Noah Zobel dropped a 10-8 contest in the quarterfinals at No. 2 singles and doubles team of Doug Custis and Ulses fell 10-7 in a quarterfinal at No. 3 doubles.

Pleasant Valley won all nine flights (six singles, three doubles) to record a perfect score of 27. Bettendorf was the runner-up with 16.5 points.

Boys golf

Wapello beats Lone Tree: Led by 42 from medalist Cooper Garrison and a 45 from Zach Harbison, Wapello upended Lone Tree 191-229 in a dual meet Monday at Heritage Oaks just outside of Wapello.

Garrison had five pars in his round to win medalist honors by three strokes.

