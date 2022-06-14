PREP REPORT: Muskies take one on West

The Muscatine High School baseball received two stellar pitching performances during Monday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Tom Bruner Field but could only pull off one win against Davenport West.

The Muskies rode six-plus innings of Cael Moss hurling to an 11-7 win in Game 1, but the Falcons got the better of Muscatine in Game 2, 4-3.

Moss allowed two earned runs on five hits in the opener. Ethan Silva and Gabe Perales came up short in Game 2, but Perales closed out the victory in the opener. Silva lasted into the sixth in the nightcap but West’s two-run seventh scored the Falcons the win.

Xavier Lerma had three doubles and an RBI-producing sacrifice fly to end with four driven in during the 11-run Game 1 outburst for Muscatine (3-15, 1-9 MAC). Nathan Hagedorn had the win for West (8-13, 2-6 MAC).

Jaime Martinez drove in three Muskie runs across the twin bill. Doug Custis and Ethan Cantrell had Game 1 RBIs. Ty Cozad and Grant Bode drove in runs for the Muskies in Game 2.

West Liberty does enough to get past Wilton: The West Liberty Comets scored a 3-0 River Valley Conference South Division win on their home field against the Wilton Beavers.

Drake Collins had two RBIs and Ryker Dengler one for West Liberty (5-8, 4-5 RVC). Caleb Wulf, Colin Cassady and Ryan Cassady scored the Comet runs.

Wulf got the win on the mound, holding Wilton (1-10, 1-7 RVC) to five hits and walking one in the complete-game shutout win.

Bears run away from Wildcats: The Durant Wildcats were able to answer a second-inning run by the West Branch Bears during the River Valley Conference contest in Durant, but the Wildcats ran out of solutions as West Branch took the 9-1 final.

Durant (9-4, 7-3 RVC) had five hits while only allowing six, but the Bears (5-7, 4-5 RVC) had four runs cross the plate in the fourth and four more in the sixth.

Logan Foster Paulsen was the winning pitcher while Cooper Huston took the loss.

WMU/Columbus takes second straight: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wildcats started the season with a nine-game losing streak, but have since won consecutive games. That latest came in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play, where the Wildcats beat the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons on the road, 7-1.

WMU/Columbus (2-9, 2-8 SEISC) fell behind early when L-M (3-9, 3-6 SEISC) scored a run in the third inning on a Ty Northrup RBI.

But the Wildcats held L-M from that point on and proceeded to plate five runs in the fifth and two more insurance runs in the seventh.

Indians struggle in twin bill versus Bulldogs: The Wapello Indians weren't able to put much of a threat toward the Mediapolis Bulldogs over the course of a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division doubleheader in Mediapolis.

The Bulldogs took Game 1 by a 14-0 score and the finale by a final of 10-0.

Wapello (2-8, 2-6 SEISC) only had three hits across the two games as Mediapolis (13-0, 9-0 SEISC) enjoyed stellar pitching performances from Aidan Danz and Lance Ludens, both of whom went for complete game shutout wins.

Softball

Muskies crush Central: The Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine Muskies ran roughshod over the Davenport Central Blue Devils at Kent-Stein Park in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Muskies took the first game 10-0 in six innings and the second 12-0 in four.

Karly Ricketts had four RBIs in the nightcap after Kaitlyn Haag went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in Game 1 for Muscatine (18-1, 9-1 MAC). Mia Molina and Avery Schroeder drove in two in the first Muskie win while Brylee Seaman, Kyleia Salyars and Maura Chalupa matched that in the second.

Salyars also notched one driven in during Game 1, as did Bree Seaman, who tallied the win in the circle. Chalupa got the Game 2 victory.

Central (5-11, 0-4 MAC) was allowed only four hits across the two games.

Buysse walks it off in Comet win: West Liberty’s Sophie Buysse went for a walk-off double that scored the Class 3A sixth-ranked Comets a 6-5 home win in River Valley Conference South Division play over 2A No. 7 Wilton.

West Liberty (9-3, 7-0 RVC) also had Pearson Hall hit a home run to straightaway center field. That came after the Comets scored the game’s first two runs. However, Wilton (13-4, 4-3 RVC) stormed back to tie it at five by the end of the fifth.

Peyton Souhrada and Catie Hook had RBIs for the Beavers while Kinsey Drake had two in the loss.

It’s the fourth win for West Liberty in the last five meetings between the conference adversaries.

Louisa-Muscatine trounces WMU: The Class 2A No. 8 Louisa-Muscatine Falcons stayed undefeated in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play by beating North Division foe Winfield-Mount Union, 11-1, at L-M High School.

L-M (12-4, 10-0 SEISC) relied on Piper Brant in the circle. She got the win after going six innings and striking out six while allowing three hits and no earned runs. She’s now 8-3 on the season.

WMU (4-6, 4-6 SEISC) was only able to retire the Falcons’ top four hitters (McKenna Hohenadel, McKenzie Kissell, Jersey Lessenger and Morgan Stecher) a combined three times. The foursome accounted for nine hits, eight runs and six RBIs.

Arrows take two against Mediapolis: The Wapello Arrows faced little resistance from the Mediapolis Bullettes in either game of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division doubleheader.

Wapello (8-6, 4-4 SEISC) took the opener 16-4 and the nightcap, 6-2. The Arrows only trailed for a half-inning. That came when Mediapolis (3-10, 2-8 SEISC) scored in the top of the first in Game 2, but Wapello answered with a pair of scores in the bottom.

Ada Boysen went 3-of-4 at the plate in Game 1 with four RBIs while Jaden Ecklund added three RBIs. Morgan Richenberger chipped in two RBIs and also controlled the Bullettes’ lineup by throwing five innings and allowing four earned runs.

Livia Fuller picked up the Game 2 win for the Arrows. She pitched seven innings and gave up eight hits and two earned runs. Richenberger led the team with two RBIs in the second game. Boysen, Serah Shafer, Quinn Veach and Megan Reid added one each.

Durant dominates West Branch: The Durant Wildcats were aided by a seven-run first inning that led to a 12-0 home win in the River Valley Conference South Division play against the West Branch Bears in four innings.

Durant (5-11, 3-3 RVC) made the most of its four hits on the game. But the Wildcats’ cause was helped by five walks issued by West Branch (0-6, 1-9 RVC) as well as five errors committed by the Bears.

The Wildcats have won 13 of the last 15 games between the teams dating back to 2014.

Lone Tree’s big first paces win over Columbus: The Columbus Wildcats allowed five first-inning runs on the road at Lone Tree before falling in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest, 8-2.

Columbus (7-8, 5-5 SEISC) only had one less hit than the Lions, nine to eight, but Lone Tree (7-8, 5-5 SEISC) proved to be more patient at the plate in drawing five walks to zero drawn by the Wildcats’ lineup.

Susy Herrera went 2-for-3 hitting and had Columbus’ lone RBI. She also scored a run.

Libby White took the loss in the circle while the Lions’ Arlie Lorack was credited with the win.

