Prep report: Muskies take regular season finale; Wilton, Wapello win conference nods

The Muscatine High School volleyball team played perhaps some of its best volleyball of the season to close out the regular season at MHS, beating Davenport North in straight sets (25-11, 25-10, 25-8).
While the Muskies finished 2-7 in MAC play (14-17 overall), confidence is high after the convincing win over the winless Wildcats (0-21, 0-9 MAC) Thursday night.
Sophomore Hannah Jansen held serve for most of the third set as Muscatine scored 14 straight. Jansen recorded a match-high eight aces while also going for nine kills (also the game's best mark) and eight digs.
Setter Ashlyn McGinnis had 27 assists and added seven digs as the Muskies put up a solid front, notching eight blocks — led by Brylee Seaman's three — and allowing a mere 10 kills by the Wildcats, led by five from Kaiyla Stuckel.
Grace Bode played a large role as well, as the senior libero had the high mark in digs with 17.
Muscatine opens Class 5A Region 6 play against Cedar Rapids Jefferson (9-25) at MHS on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Wilton top RVC regular season, tourney team for first time: The Class 2A second-ranked Wilton Beavers followed up winning the River Valley Conference South Division regular season by capturing the conference tournament championship as well, the first time in school history both have happened in the same season.
The Beavers beat No. 7 (3A) West Liberty, needing three sets to do so (19-25, 25-13, 25-13). The Comets had taken the last two conference tournament titles, beating Wilton both times.
Each side reached the finals with relative ease, both needing the minimum number of sets to reach the final match.
Before taking down the Comets, Wilton (33-2) bested Tipton (21-6, 21-6) and West Branch (25-14, 25-10).
West Liberty (34-4) went through Mid-Prairie (21-16, 21-6) and Monticello (25-14, 25-19) to reach the finals.
In the championship, the Beavers' Ella Caffery went for 27 assists while teammate Kelsey Drake recorded 20 kills. Drake also led the team in digs with 18 while Carly Puffer added 14.
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt had 15 kills and Brooklyn Buysse had 22 helpers in the loss.
Wapello volleyball wins SEISC North: With a three-set victory over Lone Tree at Wapello High School on Thursday night, the Wapello Arrows completed an 8-0 run through the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division.
Wapello (25-10) will open postseason tournament play on Monday at home against Moringstar Academy (0-14) in Class 1A Region 7.
Against Lone Tree, Serah Shafer and Morgan Richenberger each went for a dozen or more assists as Lindsy Massner led the team in kills with 12 and both Shafer and Emily Hemphill added seven apiece. Hemphill also had a Wapello-best 21 digs and led the team in aces with three of the Arrows' seven.
Columbus falls to Washington: Though the Wildcats mustered a set off the Demons, Washington (IA) took the match in four (25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 25-18).
Washington (7-22) gets West Liberty in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A Region 6 tournament on Monday at 7 p.m.
Sera Vela had 18 assists and Victoria Howell 10 kills in the losing effort. Howell also led the Wildcats in digs with 14.
Girls swimming
Muscatine beat Burlington: The Muscatine girls swimming and diving team earned a dual meet victory over Burlington by a 124-59 final.
The Muskies won seven of 12 events, including two of the three relays.
Abby Lear won two individual races for Muscatine, the 200 medley, with a time of 2:18.42, as well as the 100 backstroke (1:12.38).
Muscatine swimmers will be part of the state-qualifier at Clinton High School on Saturday, Nov. 6, while the team's divers will compete for a state berth at Dubuque Hempstead High School on Thursday, Nov. 4.