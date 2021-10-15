Prep report: Muskies take regular season finale; Wilton, Wapello win conference nods

The Muscatine High School volleyball team played perhaps some of its best volleyball of the season to close out the regular season at MHS, beating Davenport North in straight sets (25-11, 25-10, 25-8).

While the Muskies finished 2-7 in MAC play (14-17 overall), confidence is high after the convincing win over the winless Wildcats (0-21, 0-9 MAC) Thursday night.

Sophomore Hannah Jansen held serve for most of the third set as Muscatine scored 14 straight. Jansen recorded a match-high eight aces while also going for nine kills (also the game's best mark) and eight digs.

Setter Ashlyn McGinnis had 27 assists and added seven digs as the Muskies put up a solid front, notching eight blocks — led by Brylee Seaman's three — and allowing a mere 10 kills by the Wildcats, led by five from Kaiyla Stuckel.

Grace Bode played a large role as well, as the senior libero had the high mark in digs with 17.

Muscatine opens Class 5A Region 6 play against Cedar Rapids Jefferson (9-25) at MHS on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.