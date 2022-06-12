PREP REPORT: Muskies take three over weekend

The Class 5A third-ranked Muscatine High School softball team completed a 3-0 weekend that started with a 10-9 victory in Willisburg over the 3A third-ranked Raiders on Friday.

Muscatine defended its home turf by being the only team that went undefeated for the day among the four teams in attendance at Kent-Stein Park on Saturday. The Muskies beat Benton Community 10-6, and then defeated Prairie, 6-1.

"The lineup has done a nice job from the top down," said Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins. "We try to take twice as many walks as we do strikeouts. The kids have done a nice job of finding ways to get on base whether it's with hits or walks."

Durant was also a part of the Muscatine tournament. The Wildcats lost to 5A No. 13 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4-0, and Benton Community, 10-0.

In Friday’s win in Williamsburg, Muscatine’s Becca Haag went 5-for-5 and drove in Avery Schroeder for the only run scored in the seventh inning for what proved to be the difference in the game.

"We had the hit and run on, so Avery was stealing," Hopkins said. "And Becca drove on to the fence for a double and Avery scored. Then we held them in the bottom."

Ysabel Lerma drove in three Muskie runs versus the Raiders. Mia Molina had a pair of RBIs and Brylee Seaman, Kyleia Salyars and Karly Ricketts had one apiece for Muscatine (15-1).

Lerma had five RBIs in the victory over Benton Community while going 3-of-4 with a double and two singles. Salyars went for a pair of RBIs with three hits in four at-bats while Becca Haag, Brylee Seaman and Ricketts each drove in one Muskie run.

Against CR Prairie, Schroeder had two RBIs while teammates Ysabel Lerma, and Kaitlyn Haag each had one. Haag from 1-for-1 in her lone official at-bat, but she walked twice and had a sacrifice.

Between the three games, Maura Chalupa picked up two wins to improve her season record to 9-0 while Bree Seaman got the win against Benton. Chalupa struck out 10 while going the distance against Prairie. She tallied 15 strikeouts against Williamsburg, going 6 ⅓, but Bree Seaman came on for the save.

"The majority of our games have been against ranked teams," said Hopkins. "For us to be consistent with the way we've been playing is a good sign. Maura seems to be getting stronger as the season goes along."

Muscatine is home for a Mississippi Athletic Conference game against Davenport Central before heading to Fort Dodge for two-day tournament starting on Friday.

For Durant (5-11), early deficits were too much to overcome. The Wildcats were down 3-0 in both games on Saturday by the third inning and allowed seven in the fifth to Benton and one in the seventh to Prairie.

Durant’s week is a back-loaded. The Wildcats won’t have to leave home, though, as they play West Branch on Monday, Cascade on Thursday and Iowa City Regina on Friday all in Durant before hosting an invitational on Saturday.

Wilton has strong showing over the weekend: The Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton Beavers went 4-0 over the weekend, playing two games at Clayton Ridge on Friday and two more at a tournament hosted by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

The doubleheader against Clayton Ridge ended with Wilton victories of 18-3 and 17-0.

On Saturday, the Beavers (13-3) beat Centerville 1-0 and PCM, 7-0.

Centerville and Wilton went scoreless through seven full innings, before Kaylee Coss drove in Taylor Drayfahl for the winning run in the eighth.

Charlotte Brown won all four games for the Beavers in the circle.

Wilton plays at 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty on Monday and at North Cedar on Tuesday before hosting Iowa City Regina on Wednesday, Anamosa on Thursday and a doubleheader against Midland on Friday.

Comets close out Solon: The Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty Comets bookended a 5-1 non-conference road win over the Solon Spartans with two runs in the first and last innings.

The Comets (8-3) added one more in the fourth. Sailor Hall pitched seven innings in the victory. She struck out five and allowed five hits to the Spartans (7-6). At the plate, Sailor Hall hit a home run to finish with two RBIs while Kiley Collins, Finley Hall and Paige Werling all drove in Comet runs as well.

The teams have split the last four games in the series dating back to 2015. Kendall Jensen took the loss for Solon. She allowed nine West Liberty hits.

West Liberty is home for Wilton on Monday and at Northeast on Tuesday before returning home on Thursday to face Bellevue.

L-M drops three at North Scott invite: The Class 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were beaten three times at the Denny Johnson Classic at North Scott High School over the weekend, all three by ranked schools that compete either in 4A or 5A.

L-M lost 10-0 to Class 4A 12th-ranked North Scott on Friday to kick off the tournament. On Saturday, the Falcons fell to 4A top-ranked ADM, 9-2, and 11-2 to 5A No. 14 Bettendorf.

Louisa-Muscatine (11-4) was out-hit by North Scott 10-1. ADM held L-M to three hits while the Falcons turned four hits into a pair of runs against Bettendorf. Piper Brant and Brynn Jeambey had RBIs for Louisa-Muscatine.

The Falcons return to Southeast Iowa Super Conference play on Monday with a home game against Winfield-Mount Union. Then, L-M plays at Columbus on Tuesday before returning home for West Burlington on Wednesday and Highland on Thursday before taking part in the Oskaloosa Invitational next Saturday.

Holy Trinity fends off Columbus: The Columbus Wildcats were denied by the Holy Trinity Crusaders in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover game at South Park in West Point.

Columbus (7-7, 5-4 SEISC) had a run cross the plate in the top of the first, but Holy Trinity (5-4, 3-2 SEISC) answered with one in the bottom. The Crusaders did damage in the middle innings, going for two in the third, four in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Holy Trinity doubled up Columbus in the hit column, 14-7, as the Crusaders’ Mary Hellige was in the circle the entire game for the win.

Cardinal victorious over Wapello: The Wapello Arrows weren't able to close out the Cardinal Comets in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover matchup.

Wapello (6-6, 2-4 SEISC) scored first in the third, but Cardinal (7-9, 4-2 SEISC) answered with one in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Quinn Veach and Morgan Richenberger had half of Wapello's six hits and each drove in a run.

Wapello is at Mediapolis on Monday and home for Pekin on Tuesday, both games are doubleheaders. The Arrows' week closes out at Van Buren County on Thursday and home for New London on Friday before hosting a tournament on Saturday.

Baseball

Wolves complete comeback against Bears for first win: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves scored a run in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh, just enough to overcome the deficit heading into the final frames at Danville, as the Wolves won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover contest by a 4-3 final.

WMU/Columbus (1-9, 1-8 SEISC) scored its runs on four hits. All the runs were earned, and charged to Danville’s Henry Bellrichard, who took the loss.

The Bears (1-8, 1-7 SEISC) scored twice in the second, which stood as the only two runs to cross home until the Wolves made their late surge while holding Danville to just one more score.

WMU/Columbus has four games this week: at Louisa-Muscatine on Monday, home for Mediapolis (Tuesday) and New London (Wednesday) and back on the road for Pekin on Thursday.

Regina shuts out West Liberty: The West Liberty were held scoreless at home in River Valley Conference South play against Iowa City Regina.

The Comets (4-8, 3-5 RVC) kept it at 0-0 until Regina (8-6, 8-2 RVC) broke through with a run in the top of the third inning. The Regals added three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

West Liberty managed five hits to Regina’s seven. The Regals’ Cameron Lehman went the distance on the mound for the win. He struck out five.

West Liberty starts the week at home against Wilton on Monday, then goes to Northeast on Tuesday before kicking off a four-game home stand that starts with Tipton on Wednesday and Bellevue on Thursday.

Games called off: A few scheduled area baseball games were not contested as planned over the weekend.

Muscatine was slated to play a doubleheader in Fort Madison that was canceled due to unplayable field conditions.

Wilton's home game against Lisbon on Friday was postponed. Wapello’s home game against Cardinal was not played, either.

