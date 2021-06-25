PREP REPORT: Muskies take two at Oak Ridge tournament

Softball

Muscatine wins pair at Oak Ridge invite: The top-ranked Class 5A Muskies beat New Hampton 13-0 and 2A No. 14 Northeast 15-5 in tournament play, hosted by Oak Ridge.

Against Northeast, Kaylynn Salyars was 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBIs, as the Muskies completed a comeback after falling behind 5-0 and proceeded to score 15 unanswered runs.

Rylie Moss also went deep, going 2-for-3 with a home run while driving in five. Olivia Harmon and Avarie Eagle each had two.

Each of the Muskies' top five hitters in the lineup recorded at least one RBI along with Kyleia Salyars picking one up to anchor the bottom half of the order.

Bree Seaman picked up the win in the circle for Muscatine versus Northeast while Eagle got the victory against New Hampton, striking out six.

Becca Haag went 4-for-4 against New Hampton with three RBIs. Ramser and Brylee Seaman each added two, with Ramser going 2-for-2 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Harmon and Ricketts each drove in one as well.

The Muskies are now 24-3 on the season, with games lined up on Saturday in the tournament.