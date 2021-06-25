PREP REPORT: Muskies take two at Oak Ridge tournament

Softball
Muscatine wins pair at Oak Ridge invite: The top-ranked Class 5A Muskies beat New Hampton 13-0 and 2A No. 14 Northeast 15-5 in tournament play, hosted by Oak Ridge.
Against Northeast, Kaylynn Salyars was 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBIs, as the Muskies completed a comeback after falling behind 5-0 and proceeded to score 15 unanswered runs.
Rylie Moss also went deep, going 2-for-3 with a home run while driving in five. Olivia Harmon and Avarie Eagle each had two.
Each of the Muskies' top five hitters in the lineup recorded at least one RBI along with Kyleia Salyars picking one up to anchor the bottom half of the order.
Bree Seaman picked up the win in the circle for Muscatine versus Northeast while Eagle got the victory against New Hampton, striking out six.
Becca Haag went 4-for-4 against New Hampton with three RBIs. Ramser and Brylee Seaman each added two, with Ramser going 2-for-2 with two doubles and three runs scored.
Harmon and Ricketts each drove in one as well.
The Muskies are now 24-3 on the season, with games lined up on Saturday in the tournament.
West Liberty splits two at Clear Creek Amana tournament: West Liberty avenged two losses from earlier this season by beating River Valley Conference South Division rival Regina Catholic 9-5, but 4A No. 7 Carlisle got the better of the Comets, 10-6.
Against Regina, the Comets jumped out early, scoring runs in each of the first three innings, including two in the first and four in the third.
Things tightened up in the middle of the fifth, when the Regals pulled it to 7-5 in favor of West Liberty, but the Comets answered with two runs to close out the game's scoring.
In the Comets' second game of the day, Carlisle scored six in the second and West Liberty couldn't pull even, although a four-run fifth did tighten things up.
Baseball
Muscatine wins at Riverfront Stadium: Tied at two in the eighth, Muscatine scored in the bottom to edge Easton Valley 3-2 at Waterloo's Riverfront Stadium.
Prior to that point, the Muskies scored one in the third to open the scoring before Easton Valley had a pair of runs cross the plate in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead.
Muscatine answered with a run to knot things up at two apiece, before winning in the extra frame.
The Muskies' pitching staff allowed eight River Hawk hits.
Games cancelled
Two area baseball games were called off due to the weather.
Wilton was scheduled to play Louisa-Muscatine and Durant had a home game slated against Midland. Both were postponed with no makeup dates at this time.