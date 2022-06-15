PREP REPORT: Muskies unravel late against J-Hawks

Surrendering seven runs in the sixth inning left the Muscatine High School baseball team on the wrong side of the 10-run rule in a non-conference game against the Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks on Tuesday night at Tom Bruner Field.

The Muskies pulled to within 4-3 in the fourth inning when a Darnell Thompson RBI sacrifice fly scored Miles Melendez. But Jefferson scored nine unanswered runs over the fifth and sixth frames to claim the 13-3 win.

Thompson singled in the bottom of the sixth in an effort to stave off the early end, but the next two hitters would go down in order.

Jefferson scored runs in the first and second. Melendez got the Muskies (3-15) on the board in the second with an RBI base hit to bring in Keegan McAtee, who doubled. McAtee scored two runs on the night, the other the result of a throwing error by the J-Hawks (6-14).

Sam Wagg was the winning pitcher while Brody Toborg took the loss.

Durant drops second straight: After beating then-ranked Anamosa, the Durant Wildcats have lost two straight. The most recent came in a River Valley Conference crossover game at Monticello, 6-5.

Between the fifth and sixth innings, Durant (9-5, 7-4 RVC) scored five runs to tie it, but a run in the bottom of the seventh won it for Monticello (9-2, 7-1 RVC).

The Wildcats’ Ben Orr and Kyle DeWulf combined for four hits and five RBIs.

L-M fails to fend off Prince of Peace rally: Clinton Prince of Peace scored eight runs in the seventh inning Tuesday to escape with a 12-10 win over Louisa-Muscatine in a non-conference game.

The Falcons (3-10) fell behind early but recovered to tie it at 3-3 in the fourth and proceeded to grab the lead in the fifth, but Prince of Peace (1-7) wouldn’t be denied its first win of the season.

WMU undone by Mediapolis: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Wolves were beaten by the undefeated Mediapolis Bulldogs at WMU High School in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

WMU/Columbus (2-10, 2-9 SEISC) allowed Mediapolis (14-0, 10-0 SEISC) to score in all but one inning, which the Bulldogs capped off with seven runs over the final three innings.

Indians taken down by Panthers: After the Wapello Indians and Pekin Panthers each scored once in the first inning of a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest, the Panthers ran away with an 11-3 win.

Tate Kronfeldt went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Wapello (2-9, 2-7 SEISC). Pekin (5-9, 4-4 SEISC) tallied 13 hits and Chase Stansberry received the win on the mound.

West Liberty falls to Northeast: The West Liberty Comets had little to stand in the way of the Northeast Rebels during the River Valley Conference crossover contest at Northeast.

The Comets gave up nine runs over the first two innings of play to set up a 15-4 Northeast win.

West Liberty (5-9, 4-5 RVC) scored all of its runs in the fourth, but came well short of making up the gap as Northeast (5-7, 3-6 RVC) piled up a dozen hits and drew five walks.

Softball

West Liberty rallies for win: West Liberty overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat Northeast in a battle of River Valley Conference unbeatens and Class 3A top-10 teams Tuesday in Goose Lake, 6-4.

The sixth-ranked Comets scored one run in the fifth, four more in the sixth and one in the seventh to make a winner of pitcher Sailor Hall. West Liberty had only one ball leave the infield during the four-run sixth, but capitalized on a pair of Northeast errors and small ball execution.

Kylie Struck had two hits for West Liberty (10-3, 8-0).

Falcons outlast Wildcats: The Class 2A No. 8 Louisa-Muscatine Falcons kept an unblemished Southeast Iowa Super Conference mark intact by going on the road and beating North Division adversary Columbus, 6-3.

Louisa-Muscatine (13-4, 11-0 SEISC) was led by Morgan Stecher’s 2-for-4 effort. Stecher was one of four Falcons to finish with an RBI. Brynn Jeambey, Hannah Kissell and Madilyn Eichelberger had the others. In the circle, Piper Brant went seven innings and got the win. She struck out six.

Victoria Howell and Libby White produced runs for Columbus (7-9, 5-6 SEISC). Lily Coil took the loss in allowing three earned runs over three innings.

Wilton rallies late for victory: The Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton Beavers went three scoreless innings to start the River Valley Conference crossover game against the North Cedar Knights, but Wilton was able to capture a 7-1 road win.

Wilton (14-4, 5-3 RVC) scored all seven runs between the fourth and sixth frames while Charlotte Brown got the win in the circle and struck out 15 hitters and allowed only one seventh-inning run by North Cedar (5-8, 2-5 RVC).

Brown also had an RBI at the plate, as did teammates Hayley Madlock and Kinsey Drake to pace Wilton to the victory.

Arrows split doubleheader versus Pekin: The Wapello Arrows added three Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division wins over a two-day span, playing a pair of doubleheaders.

The Arrows (9-7, 5-5 SEISC) swept Mediapolis on Monday night and took the final game against Pekin (5-7, 4-6 SEISC) on Tuesday in Wapello. In between, the Panthers took Game 1, 6-5.

Wapello responded by winning the nightcap, 8-4. Morgan Richenberger got the win in the circle for the Arrows and added two RBIs at the plate. Emily Hemphill drove in two as well.

