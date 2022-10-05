PREP REPORT: Muskies, Wildcats and Arrows all net volleyball wins

DAVENPORT — The Class 5A 10th-ranked Muscatine High School volleyball team scored a straight-set win at Davenport West on Tuesday night to obtain a winning record in Mississippi Athletic Conference play for the first time of the season.

After starting the conference slate 0-3 with losses to 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley, 4A second-ranked North Scott and 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption, Muscatine (13-9, 4-3) has reeled off four consecutive MAC wins.

By beating West (26-24, 25-23, 25-15), the Muskies sit in fourth place in the MAC after Tuesday night. North Scott slipped to third after losing to PV in five sets. Assumption is also 7-0 in the MAC with PV at home next week Tuesday.

Against West (1-19, 0-7 MAC), junior Annie Zillig led the Muskies in kills with a dozen. Junior Brylee Seaman had nine and added a team-high 19 digs. Senior Marissa Swift and junior Hannah Jansen tallied seven kills apiece.

Junior setter Avery Schroeder had 35 assists and 11 digs. Senior libero Kyleia Salyars had half of the team’s four aces.

The Falcons’ Alexandria Petersen had a match-high 23 digs. Sydney Westerhof led West in kills with seven and Faith Rettler had 18 assists.

Muscatine concludes its MAC schedule next week with Clinton on Tuesday and Davenport Central on Thursday, both at MHS. The Muskies finished eighth in the MAC last fall.

Wildcats take care of Cardinals in straight sets: Despite missing a month of the season out with injury, Victoria Howell has ascended to second in kills for the Columbus Wildcats this season.

The senior led the Wildcats in kills against Louisa-Muscatine with eight in Columbus’ three-set Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division win at L-M High School (25-28, 25-23, 25-15).

Howell also tallied a team-high four aces for Columbus (5-18, 3-3 SEISC North), which had 11 as a team. Senior setter Sara Vela had 20 assists and senior Isabelle Lagunas went for nine digs.

After beating the Wildcats eight straight times from 2017 to 2021, Louisa-Muscatine (2-19, 0-6 SEISC North) has now dropped four of the last five in the series.

Columbus has WACO at home on Tuesday in SEISC play while the Falcons are at Highland that night.

Wapello fends off Pekin: The Wapello Arrows’ match against Pekin was extended beyond the minimum by the Panthers, but that did little in the way of stopping the Arrows getting the victory.

Wapello took the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division match at Pekin in four sets (25-19, 25-13, 19-25, 25-25-15).

Junior Jacie Hoeg recorded 31 assists for the Arrows (15-18, 6-1 SEISC North). Junior Emily Hemphill and senior Quinn Veach went for 11 kills each for Wapello. Hemphill also had nine digs and seven ace serves, both team highs. Hoeg registered three aces as Wapello finished with 14 as a team.

Pekin (3-19, 2-4 SEISC North) was led by Kyli Fitzsimmons’ match-high 13 kills. Quinnlyn Baker had 21 assists for the Panthers and Alex Parsons had 18 digs.

Wapello is home for Winfield-Mount Union next Tuesday.

Girls swimming

Muskies lose to Bulldogs: It was a tough day in the pool for the Muskies, who lost to Bettendorf, 140-45, at Bettendorf High School.

Muscatine’s only win in its Mississippi Athletic Conference dual came with an asterisk.

Kaelen Tjebkes’ time of 5 minutes, 42.11 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle was exactly the same as Bettendorf's Jenna Farwell, thus splitting the top spot in the event.

Tjebkes, a junior, also took second in the 200 individual medley at 2:27.81, behind the winning time of 2:20.29 by the Bulldogs’ Riley Wehr.

Muscatine’s Madeline Fisher posted a pair of second-place finishes. The junior was runner-up in the 50 free (26.55) and the 100 butterfly (1:08.13). Wehr took the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.17 and Leilah Gaither won the 50 free (26.20).

Fisher, Tjebkes, Isabel Simpson and Era Boyer went for second place in the dual’s final event, the 400 free relay. The group finished behind Bettendorf's Gaither, Wehr, Peyton Morse and Alyssa Witt with a time of 4:18.63.

Muscatine has a MAC dual at Davenport North on Thursday, Oct. 13.