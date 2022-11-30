PREP REPORT: Muskies win MAC opener

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School girls basketball team collected its first win under new head coach Addison Westercamp by beating Davenport Central 64-48 at Central High School in Davenport on Tuesday night.

After losing its season opener to Cedar Rapids Prairie, Muscatine opened Mississippi Athletic Conference play with a win.

The Muskies are 20-5 in the last 25 meetings against Central. Muscatine faces fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley on Friday at home.

Columbus edged by Lone Tree: The Wildcats’ three-game home stand to start the new season closed with Columbus’ first loss of the season.

The Wildcats were stunned by Southeast Iowa Super Conference North adversary Lone Tree, 32-31.

Ariana Vergara led Columbus with nine points and Victoria Howell had eight, but a 16-4 run in the fourth was enough to put Lone Tree (3-2) in front when the final buzzer sounded.

Northeast surges by Durant: The Wildcats fell on their home court to start the season after being downed by Northeast, 49-35, in a River Valley Conference crossover game.

Northeast took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter before piling on 15 points to the Wildcats’ four over the final frame.

Durant (0-1) was led by Avery Paper’s 14 points, half of which came in the opening quarter. Katelyn Toft added nine. Alyssa Fowler had a game-high 22 points for Northeast (1-0).

L-M overcome by Wolves: The Falcons couldn’t mount a comeback after falling in a big hole early. Winfield-Mount Union, ranked 15th in Class 1A, took a 31-9 lead after the opening eight minutes of play at WMU High School.

The Wolves won the game 68-21.

Things didn’t get a whole lot better offensively for L-M (1-2) after the first, as the Falcons only scored 12 points over the final three periods. Melina Oepping led WMU (4-0) with a game-high 19 points.

Wolford propels Wapello: Tatum Wolford shot 10 of 17 from the field and scored 24 points with six rebounds, five steals and two assists in the Arrows’ 49-32 victory over Pekin in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Wolford made four 3-pointers. Quinn Veach had 12 points for the Arrows (2-1).

Double-digit lead doesn’t hold: In a Top 10 matchup of teams from opposite sides of the River Valley Conference, Class 3A sixth-ranked West Liberty fell to 2A seventh-ranked Cascade at home, 60-56.

Cascade (1-0) has now won nine of the last 10 games in the series between the sides, with the only Comets win coming in December 2020.

The Comets (0-2) held an 11-point lead at the end of the third (47-36), but the Cougars stormed back and closed the game on a 24-9 run in the fourth.

Kelsey Joens led West Liberty with 13 points. Finley Hall (11) and Sophie Buysse (10) also ended in double figures.

Wilton rolls Anamosa: The Beavers have countered their season-opening loss with two straight wins. The latest was a 47-12 conquest of Anamosa.

In its consecutive wins, Wilton has outscored the opposition 100-38.

Against Anamosa (0-1), Jozalynn Zaiser led the Beavers with 13 points. Charlotte Brown added 10. Both Zaiser and Brown grabbed eight rebounds while Brown chipped in three steals.

Boys basketball

Columbus pulls off narrow win: While the Columbus girls team fell to Lone Tree by one point, the Wildcats boys team came out on top against Lone Tree, 56-55, in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Four of the five starters for Columbus (1-1) finished in double figures, led by Oscar Alcala’s 17 points. Julian Jimenez had a dozen while Grant Watson and Tim Hills each had 11.

Lone Tree (0-2) held a three-point lead at the end of the third, but Columbus was able to overcome the deficit.

Wildcats fall to Rebels: Durant couldn’t close out Northeast in a River Valley Conference crossover game, losing at home, 60-54, in both teams’ season opener.

Nolan DeLong had 19 points and Garrett Hollenback finished with 14 for the Wildcats, who also received 12 rebounds from Lane Felske.

L-M toppled by WMU: Louisa-Muscatine couldn’t match wits with Winfield-Mount Union, falling in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at WMU High School, 86-46.

Ty Northrup scored 13 points for the Falcons (0-2). Cam Buffington led WMU (1-0) with a game-high 28.

Belzer’s 20 not enough for Wapello: Despite 20 points from Carson Belzer, the Indians lost to Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent Pekin, 60-51.

Jackson Lanz scored 16 points and Casey Short had 15 for Wapello (0-1).

Cascade closes out Comets: Although West Liberty was able to close a Cascade second half lead to seven points by the end of the third, the Cougars ran away from the Comets in the fourth for a River Valley Conference crossover win at West Liberty High School, 62-44.

West Liberty (1-1) was held to just four points over the final eight minutes by Cascade (1-0), which also won the opening frame, 17-9.

Beavers bounce Blue Raiders: Caden Kirkman had 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists at Wilton opened the season with an 84-45 rout over Anamosa.

Casen Reid contributed 18 points and Landyn Putman finished with 17 for the Beavers, who scored 78 points in the first three quarters.

Boys wrestling

Muskies go 2-1 at quad: Muscatine’s season started with dual wins over host Cardinal (68-12) and North Cedar (66-18), but the Muskies fell to Mediapolis, 40-36.

Columbus cruises to win: The Wildcats won all but three matches to dominate Mount Pleasant 61-18.

Indians take two: Wapello finished 2-1 at Tuesday's quadrangular, collecting a 45-36 win over English Valleys and 36-33 triumph over Mid-Prairie Prairie. The Indians fell to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 37-33.

Girls wrestling

Comets go 2-1: West Liberty handled Iowa City West (60-9) and Iowa City Liberty (54-18), but the Comets were beaten by Mid-Prairie (36-33) at home.

West Liberty had four unbeaten wrestlers on the night in Ava Morrison, Kiley Collins, Silvia Garcia-Vazquez and Dionni Garcia-Vazquez.

Boys swimming

Muskies dominate Clinton: Muscatine won its first dual meet of the season, beating Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Clinton, 103-60.

Muscatine won eight of 11 events to take the dual at Clinton High School.