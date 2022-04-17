PREP REPORT: Muskies win matches but PV runs away with Kiser Invitational title

The Muscatine High School boys tennis team scored 21 points Saturday to take fourth place at the Ron Kiser Invitational.

Class 2A second-ranked Pleasant Valley dominated the event, held at MHS and named after the longtime Muskie boys tennis coach. The Spartans won all six individual competitions and three doubles flights for a team score of 45.

Linn-Mar was runner-up to PV in all nine flights to score 36. Assumption (23) was third and Waterloo Columbus (19) fifth.

Trey Ulses and Jared Lopez each scored individual match wins for the Muskies. Ulses also scored a win in doubles play with Doug Custis. The duo topped Waterloo Columbus, 8-0.

Sam Emmert and Noah Zobel also teamed for a doubles win, beating Assumption, 8-1.

Ulses beat Cade Timmons of Waterloo Columbus 8-3 and Lopez bested Ben Hau of Waterloo Columbus 8-2.

The Muskies play at Assumption on Tuesday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual.

Girls soccer

Muskies' first half too much for Waukee: Four first-half goals proved more than enough to get the Class 3A eighth-ranked Muscatine Muskies past the Waukee Warriors Friday night.

Mya Jansen scored twice while Kaitlyn Holmes and Alex Bitterman each added one as the Muskies went to Waukee and prevailed 4-0.

Meredith Connor had assists on two Muskie scores. Jansen and Lanie Weikert each had one as well.

Muscatine (4-0) put 26 shots on goal while on the other side of the field, Muskie goalie Indi Stephens stopped three Waukee (2-4) shots.

Muscatine heads back that way again on Thursday for a non-conference road game against No. 6 Waukee Northwest.

Boys soccer

Comets cruise past Sabers: Class 1A sixth-ranked West Liberty blanked non-conference opponent Central DeWitt 6-0 at home on Friday night.

The Class 1A sixth-ranked Comets scored four times in the first half on their way to improving to 4-0 on the season and knocking Central DeWitt to 1-4.

West Liberty's next game comes Monday at West Branch.

Track & field

Area athletes compete at Eastern Iowa Track & Field Festival: Muscatine's Nolan Recker further cemented his place at the Drake Relays on Saturday with a strong showing at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival, held at Iowa City West High School.

Recker finished second in the discus with a throw of 170 feet, 9 inches. Indianola's Walker Whalen won, going 202-10. Recker's 52-5½ was good for fourth in the shot put.

No team scores were kept at the event, as the primary function of the competition is to highlight top talent from across the state and to qualify for the Drake Relays later this month.

Recker had previously posted qualifying distances in both throws.

Columbus' Kaden Amigon was second in the 200. Amigon's time of 23.44 seconds was just behind Newton's Nate Maki (23.03).

Durant's Nolan DeLong and Wapello's Jake Gustison finished eighth and ninth in the 100. Gustison ran it in 11.53 seconds and DeLong finished at 11.60. DeLong was also fifth in the 400 (52.54) and fifth in the long jump (20-05¼).

Wapello's 4x100 of Tyler Palmer, Tade Parson, Maddox Griffin and Gustison took fifth (45.01).

Muscatine's Sam Gordon won his heat of the 400 hurdles to take sixth overall (57.91).

On the girls side, West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt finished second in the long jump (17-2) and third in the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.09 seconds. Clear Lake Reese Brownlee won the long jump with a leap of over 18½ feet while IC West's Ella Woods took the 100 hurdles (15.60).

Daufeldt was joined by Sydney Rivera, Laney Esmoil and Rylee Goodale to finish fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.67).

