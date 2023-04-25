The Muscatine High School boys' track and field team picked up three event wins Monday night in its home invitational at the Dave Matthews Relays.

Sophomore Jimelle Forkpa won the 100 meters in 11.51 seconds and ran a leg on the Muskies' winning 800 sprint medley. Forkpa was joined by Brayden Lane, Daniel Adams and Paul Henry as the quartet finished in 1:37.36.

Lane soared 20-2.25 to win the long jump competition.

Bettendorf prevailed in the eight-team competition with 130.5 points, followed by Pleasant Valley (92.5) and Davenport Central (81). Muscatine was sixth with 55 points.

The Muskies had a pair of third-place finishes.

Grant Diehl, Chase Hardman, Jordan Meeker and Shiloh Morter completed the 1,600 medley relay in 3:59.31.

The shuttle hurdle relay team also took bronze with James Deseh, Paul Henry, Avian Watson and Adams in 1:06.56.

Adams will compete in the 110 high hurdles this weekend at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. Muscatine will host the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship next Thursday afternoon.

Girls golf

Mid-Prairie 193, Wilton 226: Madi Davidson posted a 46 and Kylie Reinier had 47 as Mid-Prairie beat Wilton in a River Valley Conference dual Monday at the Kalona Golf Course.

Ava Barrett led the Beavers with a 51.

Boys golf

Louisa-Muscatine 184, Lone Tree 212: Xander Bieri shot a 41 and Keaten Bieri turned in a 46 as Louisa-Muscatine handled Lone Tree in a SEISC North dual Monday at Cedarcrest Country Club in Columbus Junction.

Hillcrest Academy 169, Wapello 187: Liam Schrock and Luke Schrock each carded a 41 to lead Hillcrest Academy past Wapello on Monday at Kalona Golf Course.

Cooper Garrison had 42 to pace the Indians.

Mid-Prairie 178, Wilton 206: Drew Schlabaugh and Clayton Davidson each had 43 as Mid-Prairie had too much for Wilton in a River Valley Conference dual Monday at Wahkonsa Country Club.

Rylan Teel led the Beavers with a 44.