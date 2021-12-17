Prep report: Muskies wrestlers go 1-1 at home; Durant's Gast gets 100th win

Dakota Dahlke, second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 13.30 seconds. Ryland Feist (PV) won with a time of 2:06.83. He was also the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, finishing just over a second behind PV's Stewart Braack's winning time of 1:02.34.

Colin Millage won the 500 free, finishing with a time of 5:19.58. He also took third in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.46.

Muscatine was also second in the 400 free relay (3:42) with a team of Dalhke, Millage, Jaeger McCarter and Carter Drake-Metzger. PV won with a time of 3:15.75.

The Muskies swim next on Saturday at the River King Holiday Invitational at Clinton High School.

Boys basketball

Louisa-Muscatine toppled by Sigourney: Though the L-M Falcons only faced a three-point halftime deficit against the Sigourney Savages at Louisa-Muscatine High School in a nonconference game, the Savages proved supreme, winning 44-28.

The sides went into the locker room with the score 19-16 in favor of Sigourney (4-2), but the Savages then went on a 15-3 run that spanned the length of the third quarter.