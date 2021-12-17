Prep report: Muskies wrestlers go 1-1 at home; Durant's Gast gets 100th win

The Muscatine High School wrestling team handily beat the Davenport Central Blue Devils but lost to the state-ranked Davenport Assumption Knights during a Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling meet Thursday night.
Muscatine beat the Blue Devils 46-25, but lost to the Knights, ranked as Class 2A's seventh-best dual team by IAwrestle, 48-21.
Calin Duggan (4-6) recorded a pin fall and received a forfeit for the Muskies at 120 pounds. The Muskies' 132-pounder Lincoln Brookhart (8-7) also scored for the team twice, pinning both of his opponents while 152-pounder Connon Beck (11-7) won via pin and with a 11-2 tech fall over Central's Jake Jantzi.
The Muskies are wrestling Friday and Saturday at the Fort Madison Invitational.
Durant's Gast gets career win No. 100: Durant 126-pounder Ethan Gast, ranked 12th in Class 1A, entered Thursday night's quadrangular at Wapello High School with 99 career wins.
As a team, Durant finished 0-3 on the night in duals, but the Wildcat senior eclipsed 100 by finishing the night 2-1, with a 9-2 decision win over Wapello's Garrett Dickey. Gast (16-2) also received a forfeit win, but lost to Columbus' Lane Scorpil, who's ranked second in 2A.
Wapello won all of its duals, beating Durant 57-9, Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union 41-29 and West Burlington-Notre Dame 52-30. Durant was on the wrong side of a 54-24 final against WB-ND while Columbus met the same fate, losing to the Nikes by the same score. Columbus finished 1-2, however, beating Durant 63-15.
Scorpil (15-0) finished the night 3-0, with a tech fall and forfeit in addition to a pin fall over Gast, ranked fourth in 1A, in a match between previous state-qualifiers.
Wapello's effort was led by lightweight Dawson Tipps and middleweight Elijah Belzer, both of whom recorded wins at more than one weight class at the meet. Caleb Ealy (16-2) also had a strong night, notching a pin fall, major decision and forfeit win at 220.
L-M finishes 2-1 at quad: The Falcons were able to get the better of Pekin, 35-29, and Van Buren, 42-36, but lost to WACO 66-18 at WACO High School.
Kendal Pugh (11-1), L-M's 170-pounder, won via 19-1 tech fall over Blake Juhl of Pekin and pinned Krish Boone of WACO. He also received a forfeit against Van Buren
At 220, the Falcons' Spencer Kessel (9-3) pinned his Van Buren opponent but scored points for his team without having to wrestle against Pekin, though he was pinned by WACO's Jonah Clark.
Like Pugh, Louisa-Muscatine's Skylar Beck was also a winner three times, moving to 8-3 on the season at 113.
Boys swimming
Muskies get trounced by PV: The Pleasant Valley Spartans beat Muscatine 127-42 at Pleasant Valley High School.
Dakota Dahlke, second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 13.30 seconds. Ryland Feist (PV) won with a time of 2:06.83. He was also the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, finishing just over a second behind PV's Stewart Braack's winning time of 1:02.34.
Colin Millage won the 500 free, finishing with a time of 5:19.58. He also took third in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.46.
Muscatine was also second in the 400 free relay (3:42) with a team of Dalhke, Millage, Jaeger McCarter and Carter Drake-Metzger. PV won with a time of 3:15.75.
The Muskies swim next on Saturday at the River King Holiday Invitational at Clinton High School.
Boys basketball
Louisa-Muscatine toppled by Sigourney: Though the L-M Falcons only faced a three-point halftime deficit against the Sigourney Savages at Louisa-Muscatine High School in a nonconference game, the Savages proved supreme, winning 44-28.
The sides went into the locker room with the score 19-16 in favor of Sigourney (4-2), but the Savages then went on a 15-3 run that spanned the length of the third quarter.
The Falcons (0-5) are on the road against Lone Tree Friday night.
Bowling
Wildcat girls beat Bellevue, boys lose: The Durant girls bowling team found victory against Bellevue at Horizon Lanes in Bellevue, winning by a 1,987-1,772 final. The boys, on the other hand, came up short, losing to the home Comets 3,068-2,729.
Durant's next meet is Saturday at Lancer Lanes in Eldridge at an invitational hosted by North Scott.