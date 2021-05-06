PREP REPORT: Muuskie boys take 3rd at MAC

Sanders also was second in the long jump with a leap of 15-05.

She was joined by Falcon teammates Hohenadel, Raegan Downing and Kaylee Corbin for a second place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:23.28). Pekin's 4:18.82 was good for the 4x400 win.

Corbin was also second in the open 400 with a time of 1:04.62. Pekin's Sarah Eubanks' 1:01.72 was tops in the race.

Shafer was a member of the first place 4x100 team from Wapello. Shafer was joined by Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner and Gracie Gustison to run the race in 52.70 seconds.

That same combination of Arrows also won the 4x200 with a time of 1:50.77.

Boys soccer

Melendez PK the difference in Muskie win: Miles Melendez scored on a penalty kick in Muscatine's match against Bettendorf, which stood as the only score of the game as the Muskies fought for a 1-0 win.

Muscatine goalkeeper Logan Wulf also came up big for the Muskies in keeping the Bulldogs scoreless.

With the victory, Muscatine improves to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the MAC. The Muskies and Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2 MAC) are both in the top three in the conference standings with Pleasant Valley (12-3, 6-1 MAC).