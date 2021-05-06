PREP REPORT: Muuskie boys take 3rd at MAC

DAVENPORT — With a throw of 156 feet, 9 inches, Nolan Recker became the 2021 discus champion of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The junior Muskie beat out Assumption's Tyler Maro for the top spot. Maro came in second with a throw of 154-03. North Scott's Zach McMillian placed third at 149-07.
Muscatine scored 92 team points, good for third place. North Scott's 140 points won the meet. Pleasant Valley (136.5) came in second.
Muscatine also received wins in the 400-meter dash as Noah Yahn finished with a conference-best time of 50.93, beating Clinton's Addison Binnie by over a second and a half.
Yahn then teamed up with Joel LaRue, Eli Gaye and Trevor Diederichs for a win in the 4x400 relay. The team finished with a time of 3:30.42, beating runner-up Central DeWitt's 3:33.71.
Recker also scored eight team points in the shot put with a second-place finish. Recker threw 49-08 to be runner-up in that event. Clinton's Joe Simpson won with a toss of 53-01½.
Among other Muskie second place finishes was the 4x200 relay team of David Dalbey, Prince Wei, Eli Gaye and Joel LaRue. The team ran a 1:33.27, second to Assumption's 1:33.01.
Yahn also placed fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.05.
Wapello wins SEISC North title: With 150 team points, the Wapello Indians secured a conference championship at WACO High School.
Columbus (114.5 points) came in third after Mediapolis (139). Louisa-Muscatine was fifth at 61.
Rhett Smith won the shot put with a distance of 46-06½.
Wapello's 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay team of Elijah Belzer, Briar Holmes, Hector Zepeda and Griffin Mears clocked in at 1:07.98 for the win.
Zepeda and Mears, along with Tade Parsons and Caden Thomas also won the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:38.78.
Thomas provided the Indians with scoring as an individual as well. he won the 200 and 400. His time of 23.05 was a half-second better than Mediapolis' Anthony Isley. Thomas' 50.79-second effort in the 400 was also a winner. Isley took second there as well, finishing at 52.20.
Zepeda, Thomas and Parsons were also members on the Indians' winning 4x100 team with Jake Gustison. The team ran a time of 44.83 to edge Highland's 45.94.
Spencer Kessel's throw of 135-08 won the discus for L-M. Columbus' Mason Hodges came in second at 134 feet.
Columbus received a win in the 800 by Isaac Acosta. He ran a time of 2:07.97, beating the 2:08.27 posted by Pekin's Jaedon Wolver.
Girls track & field
Muscatine takes 10th at MAC: The Muskies scored 22 team points to finish in 10th place at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet at Clinton.
Pleasant Valley scored 163.5 points for the team win. Bettendorf (149) came in second and North Scott (116) third.
Among the best finishes for Muscatine was the 4x800, which came in fifth. The team, which consisted of Gwen Kuhl, Ruve Roos, Ella Brewer and Abigail Yahn, ran a time of 10:59.02.
Bettendorf won the race with a time of 10:05.72.
Louisa-Muscatine second at SEISC meet: The Falcons' score of 129 was only beaten by Pekin's 195.
Wapello (80) took third and Columbus (31) seventh.
McKenna Hohenadel won both the 100 and 200 for L-M. She ran the 100 in 13.46 and the 200 in 27.23.
The Arrows' Emily Hemphill scored a win in the 800 with a time of 2:35.14. L-M's McKenzie Kissel was second (2:36.39).
Kissel was also second in the 1500 with a time o f5:46.72.
Wapello's Serah Shafer took first in the 400 hurdles with a winning time of 1:08.78. Kylee Sanders was runner-up for L-M (1:15.31).
Sanders also was second in the long jump with a leap of 15-05.
She was joined by Falcon teammates Hohenadel, Raegan Downing and Kaylee Corbin for a second place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:23.28). Pekin's 4:18.82 was good for the 4x400 win.
Corbin was also second in the open 400 with a time of 1:04.62. Pekin's Sarah Eubanks' 1:01.72 was tops in the race.
Shafer was a member of the first place 4x100 team from Wapello. Shafer was joined by Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner and Gracie Gustison to run the race in 52.70 seconds.
That same combination of Arrows also won the 4x200 with a time of 1:50.77.
Boys soccer
Melendez PK the difference in Muskie win: Miles Melendez scored on a penalty kick in Muscatine's match against Bettendorf, which stood as the only score of the game as the Muskies fought for a 1-0 win.
Muscatine goalkeeper Logan Wulf also came up big for the Muskies in keeping the Bulldogs scoreless.
With the victory, Muscatine improves to 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the MAC. The Muskies and Bulldogs (8-3, 5-2 MAC) are both in the top three in the conference standings with Pleasant Valley (12-3, 6-1 MAC).
Muscatine hosts a tournament on Saturday where it will play Burlington and Dubuque Hempstead at Muscatine Soccer Complex.
The Muskies and PV play the final game of the regular season on May 17.
Girls golf
Muskies get two PRs, tie for 6th: Kenni Hawkins recorded her best 18-hole score by shooting a 102 for Muscatine at the Burlington Grayhound Invitational.
Kate Manjione also put in her best nine-hole performance en route to shooting a 109 over the 18-hole round.
As a team, the Muskies shot a 441, which tied Davenport Assumption for sixth in the nine-team field at Flint Hills Golf Course.
Washington had the low team score with a 322. Bettendorf came in second at 364. Davenport North slipped into the top three with a 403, just three strokes better than Fairfield.
Kaitlyn McGinnis' 114 and Alexis Moeller's 116 also scored for Muscatine.
Boys tennis
MHS scores point at Day 1 of MAC meet: Sam Emmert scored a pair of first round wins at the first day of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament in Eldridge.
Emmert beat Joey Stier of Davenport North 8-2 for a singles win in the first round. Emmert then teamed with Trey Ulses for an 8-3 doubles win over Zubair Mahmood and Adam Nikulski of Assumption.