PREP REPORT: No. 2 Muskies beat top-ranked Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE — The Class 5A No. 2 Muscatine softball team beat top-ranked Fort Dodge and conference rival Pleasant Valley on Saturday en route to winning the Fort Dodge Invitational over the weekend.
An RBI hit by Rylie Moss in the seventh inning scored the only run of the game against No. 1 (5A) Fort Dodge. Earlier in the day, the Muskies beat Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Pleasant Valley 7-2, setting up the 1-0 win in the tournament championship game.
The Muskies have now won 10 games in a row.
Fort Dodge committed three errors against Muscatine, while the Muskies went without a miscue in either game on Saturday at Rogers Softball Complex in Fort Dodge on Saturday.
Muscatine beat Bishop Heelan 12-1 and Central Springs 9-0 on Friday to start the tournament.
All four Muskie opponents are state-ranked.
Moss, whose batting average on the season is now .532 through 79 at-bats, finished the game against the Dodgers 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and the all-important RBI to score pinch-runner Ashleigh Ramser.
Maura Chalupa struck out six while in earning the win for the Muskies. Chalupa also chipped in a double while hitting.
Chalupa is 9-0 thus far in 2021 with a 1.11 earned run average in 57 innings pitched while accumulating 74 strikeouts.
In the victory over Pleasant Valley, Bree Seaman got her 10th win of the season while the offense was carried by Kaylynn Salyars and Avarie Eagle.
Salyars went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs while drawing two walks as well.
Eagle was 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.
To this point in the season, Eagle leads the team in RBIs with 40, and Salyars is second with 25.
Muscatine (19-2) is home for a MAC doubleheader against Bettendorf on Monday. With a 6-0 record in MAC play, the Bulldogs (13-7 overall) are the only remaining undefeated team in conference play.
Columbus splits at Hillcrest Academy tournament: The Wildcats scored two in the third inning and seven each in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 16-1 victory over the Ravens. However, Columbus was bested by English Valley, 9-2, during the tournament.
Hillcrest Academy's run came in the bottom of the sixth, and the Ravens weren't able to get any closer.
English Valleys built a 8-0 lead through three and a half innings of play when Columbus scored its three runs, but the Bears shut down the Wildcats' scoring from that point forward.
Columbus moves to 9-12 on the season and is set for action again in a doubleheader at Pekin on Monday.
Durant suffers two losses at home tournament: The Wildcats lost to Davenport North 12-4 and Lisbon 8-7 in extra innings on Saturday in Durant.
The Wildcats had 10 hits against Lisbon, who's ranked fourth in Class 1A, and built a 6-0 lead through three and a half innings of play before the Lions were able to plate seven unanswered runs.
Durant scored in the top of the seventh to tie it at seven through seven innings leading up to the Lisbon game-winner in the bottom of the eighth.
Against North, No. 15 in 5A, Durant (10-14) wasn't able to recover from an eight-run opening frame from North.
Durant scored in the second and third innings plus two in the fifth, but were ultimately unable to keep pace with North.
Durant now has a week off before next playing a road doubleheader against West Branch on Monday, June 28.