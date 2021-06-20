PREP REPORT: No. 2 Muskies beat top-ranked Fort Dodge

In the victory over Pleasant Valley, Bree Seaman got her 10th win of the season while the offense was carried by Kaylynn Salyars and Avarie Eagle.

Salyars went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs while drawing two walks as well.

Eagle was 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs.

To this point in the season, Eagle leads the team in RBIs with 40, and Salyars is second with 25.

Muscatine (19-2) is home for a MAC doubleheader against Bettendorf on Monday. With a 6-0 record in MAC play, the Bulldogs (13-7 overall) are the only remaining undefeated team in conference play.

Columbus splits at Hillcrest Academy tournament: The Wildcats scored two in the third inning and seven each in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 16-1 victory over the Ravens. However, Columbus was bested by English Valley, 9-2, during the tournament.

Hillcrest Academy's run came in the bottom of the sixth, and the Ravens weren't able to get any closer.

English Valleys built a 8-0 lead through three and a half innings of play when Columbus scored its three runs, but the Bears shut down the Wildcats' scoring from that point forward.