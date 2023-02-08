MUSCATINE — Behind a dozen 3-pointers from seven players, the North Scott High School boys' basketball team grabbed the lead in the opening quarter and never surrendered it Tuesday night.

Brennan Reid had 16 points and Kyler Gerardy finished with 13 as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's second-place team handled Muscatine 69-56 at Muscatine High School.

The Lancers (14-4, 11-4 MAC) built a 13-8 lead after the opening quarter and extended the margin to 14 by halftime after a 3-pointer from Drew Kilburg.

Tyler Watkins buried three 3-pointers while Kilburg, Kavon Phillips and Gerardy each made two.

Muscatine (4-13, 4-11) could not keep up as it was outscored 36-12 from beyond the arc.

Diamond Krayee scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half for the Muskies. Krayee, in fact, had Muscatine's first 12 points of the game.

Luke Wieskamp tallied 16 of his 18 points after halftime for the Muskies, who trimmed the deficit to 11 early in the fourth quarter after a fadeway jumper from the sophomore.

Darnell Thompson finished with six points for Muscatine, which travels to Davenport West on Friday before hosting Fort Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Wilton 74, Durant 48: Wilton capped off a perfect run through the River Valley Conference South Division on Tuesday night with a win over Durant.

Caden Kirkman poured in 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Teammate Aidan Walker recorded 20 points as Wilton outscored Durant 39-13 in the middle two quarters to make it a one-sided contest.

Wilton (17-3, 12-0) has won 10 of its last 11 games heading into Thursday's regular-season finale at Camanche.

Nolan DeLong paced Durant (6-15, 2-10) with 24 points.

Louisa-Muscatine 45, Wapello 35: Ty Northrup tossed in 20 points and Louisa-Muscatine limited Wapello to just 12 points in the opening half as it took the SEISC North Division tilt.

Allen Stauffer had nine points and Dawson Downing had eight for the Falcons, who finish the regular season 11-10. L-M opens district play next Monday night at home against Central Lee.

Casey Short had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Indians while Carson Belzer finished with a dozen points. Wapello (5-16) travels to Winfield-Mount Union for the district opener Monday.

Iowa City Regina 63, West Liberty 55: After back-to-back wins over Durant and Benton Community, West Liberty couldn't make it three Tuesday night.

Behind 28 points from Drew Streb, Regina (9-12, 7-5) handed West Liberty a loss in the River Valley Conference South Division finale in Iowa City.

West Liberty (6-14, 3-9) trailed by nine at intermission and never could recover. The Comets close the regular season Friday at Anamosa before opening postseason play Monday at Mid-Prairie.

Hillcrest Academy 78, Columbus 27: Hillcrest Academy scored 47 first-half points as it rolled past Columbus in the SEISC North Division finale Tuesday.

The Wildcats (3-18, 3-13) open postseason play Friday at home against Highland.

Girls basketball

North Scott 69, Muscatine 43: North Scott knocked in a dozen 3-pointers and had four players finish in double figures as it cruised past Muscatine on Tuesday night at The Pit in Eldridge.

North Scott (11-9, 11-6 MAC) built a 25-8 lead after the opening quarter and extended the margin to 44-20 by intermission. Kendall Knisley buried five trifectas and finished with 17 points while Lauren Golinghorst and Makayla Farnum each had 14. McKenzie Moeller chipped in 10.

The Muskies (4-16, 4-13) did manage to attempt 22 free throws in the game but misfired on 10. Jazzy Jones led Muscatine with 13 points and Ella Schroeder finished with nine.

Muscatine closes the regular season Friday night at home against Davenport West (1-18, 0-17).

Iowa City Regina 64, West Liberty 36: A night after an impressive road win over Class 3A third-ranked Benton Community, West Liberty was humbled by 2A sixth-ranked Iowa City Regina on Tuesday night in the regular-season finale.

Regina (18-4) opened up a 23-8 advantage after the opening quarter and West Liberty (15-6) saw the deficit climb to 21 points at halftime.

Dani Laughlin had 16 points to lead Regina, which was undefeated in River Valley Conference South Division play. West Liberty had its six-game win streak snapped.

Wilton 60, Durant 45: Charlotte Brown had 22 points and 17 rebounds as Wilton closed the regular season with a win over rival Durant.

Jozalynn Zaiser contributed 14 points for the Beavers (9-12), who doubled-up the Wildcats 20-10 in the third quarter to seize control. Wilton came up with 15 offensive rebounds in the game.

Savannah Meinert collected 15 points and Joslyn Entsminger had 14 for Durant.

English Valleys 44, Columbus 28: A strong start and robust finish carried English Valleys to a nonconference win over Columbus on Tuesday night.

English Valleys outscored Columbus 13-2 in the opening quarter and 13-4 in the fourth quarter of its 16-point victory.

Kennedy Axmear had 18 points and Delaney Hall finished with 11 for English Valleys (14-7). Lily Coil recorded 13 points for Columbus, which finished the regular season with a 7-15 mark.