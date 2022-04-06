PREP REPORT: Othmer's first goal seals MHS girls win

The first career varsity goal for Muscatine High School freshman Leah Othmer gave the Muskies a win over the Clinton River Queens on Tuesday night.

Up 9-0 in the 65th minute, Othmer gained possession of the ball around the right elbow of the box and fired a shot past the Clinton keeper to end the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at the Muscatine Soccer Complex via the 10-goal mercy rule.

Othmer was one of several underclassmen to see considerable playing time against the River Queens. But the Class 3A eighth-ranked Muskies otherwise turned to some its more established players to provide the rest of the scoring.

Seniors Sophia Thomas and Mya Jansen each went for two goals and an assist. Junior starting forward Lanie Weikert had one of each while seniors Ashlyn McGinnis, Perla Rios, Grace Bode each scored a goal.

Weikert's goal was the first of the game and came off an assist from senior Meredith Connor. Junior Alivea Vigil also scored as the Muskies put 20 of 25 shots on goal.

Conversely, Indiana Stephens and Isabel Simpson both saw time in goal for Muscatine, but neither faced a serious Clinton scoring threat as the River Queens didn't give either a save opportunity.

Muscatine has now on the past 12 matchups between the sides.

Muscatine heads to Waukee for a date with No. 7 Waukee Northwest on Thursday.

West Liberty comes up short: The West Liberty Comets received an equalizing goal by Sophie Buysse off of a corner kick to tie the Williamsburg Raiders at one with 10 minutes remaining at West Liberty's Memorial Field.

But the Raiders (2-1) found an answer and made away with a 2-1 road win. Sailor Hall assisted the Buysse score.

West Liberty (0-2) returns to its home field on Friday against Tipton. The Tigers won the previous match against the Comets by a 3-1 final.

Golf

Comet boys win Wapsi Creek invite: With a team score of 338, West Liberty took the Anamosa-hosted meet held at Wapsi Creek.

Ty Jones shot a 76, Colin Cassady an 85 and Shane Elder an 86 to lead West Liberty.

Girls tennis

PV sweeps Muscatine: The Muskies failed to win a match between the nine singles and doubles competitions on Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.

The Spartans took all six individual matches as well as the three doubles.

Muscatine hosts Central DeWitt on Thursday.

