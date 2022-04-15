PREP REPORT: Recker, Armstrong lead Muskies at Jesse Day Relays

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School boys track and field team tied for third place at the 11-team Jesse Day Relays hosted by Davenport North at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday.

North Scott won the meet with 136 points, followed by Bettendorf (108). Solon and Muscatine both scored 75 points.

Nolan Recker won both the shot put and discus for the Muskies. Recker tossed the discus 161 feet, 10 ½ inches and the shot put 49-9 to sweep the throwing events.

In the 800-meter run, Muscatine’s Aidan Armstrong was the first to cross the finish line in posting a time of 2 minutes, 7.13 seconds, beating Central DeWitt’s Carter Donovan by over a second.

Sam Gordon scored a runner-up effort for the Muskies in the 400 low hurdles. Bettendorf’s Parker Miller won (56.54) with Gordon right behind (58.47).

The Muskies’ distance medley relay also picked up a second-place finish with a time of 3:47.67, behind winner Bettendorf (3:44.51). A.J. Owens, Tae Huber, Paul Henry and Armstrong ran on the Muscatine relay.

Owens also took fourth in the 110 high hurdles (16.77), as did Isaiah Robertson in the 400 (55.55). The Muskies’ distance relay was fifth (9:08.47).

Girls track

Muskies take seventh: The Muskies Muskies picked up 44 team points to finish seventh among 10 teams at the Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

The Davenport North-hosted competition was won by Bettendorf’s score of 151, with North Scott (110) the runner-up and Davenport Central third (99).

Muskie sprinter Avery Schroeder took second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100. Bella Motley of Assumption ran a 13.28-second 100 to win with North Scott’s Mercie Hansel (13.31) in second and Schroeder (13.39) third.

Schroeder’s 200 time of 27.84 was only beaten by Bettendorf’s Amanda Scott (27.28).

Muscatine's 3,200 relay took fifth (11:35.88) and its shuttle hurdle relay team did the same (1:22.73).

Muscatine’s Fiona Glynn was fifth in the 100 high hurdles (18.55), an event won by McKenzie Borden of Bettendorf (15.88).

Fusco paces Durant at Tigerette Relays: The Durant Wildcats finished eighth with 39 points in a 12-team field at the Tigerette Relays at Tipton City Park.

Host Tipton and Clear Creek-Amana tied for the top spot with 107 team points each. Northeast (88.5) and Mid-Prairie (87.5) were the next-best teams in attendance.

Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco earned first and third place finishes. She won the 400-meter low hurdles with a time 1:11.34. In the 400 low hurdles, Lainey Shelangoski ran a 17.94 to take fifth, two spots behind Fusco (16.65).

Fusco was also fifth in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 4 inches.

The Wildcats’ Emma Meincke added a third-place effort in the shot put (29 feet).

Boys soccer

Columbus can’t overcome Mediapolis: Two first-half goals and a second-half insurance score were plenty for the Mediapolis Bulldogs to get a win over the Columbus Wildcats.

Rafael Narcisco had a pair of scores for the Bulldogs (6-2) in Mediapolis’ 3-1 home defeat of the Wildcats (2-2).

The win makes three straight for Mediapolis over Columbus. The Wildcats’ season picks up Monday against Highland at home.

Girls soccer

Bullettes keep Wildcats scoreless: The Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats couldn’t get past the Mediapolis Bullettes’ keeper, ultimately losing 2-0 at Mediapolis High School.

Both Mediapolis (3-3) scores came from Ella Russell.

Tayler Schnedler made five saves against the Wildcats (0-7), who play Wapello on Thursday in Columbus.

Boys tennis

Muskies take two but dropped by Clinton: Jared Lopez and Caleb Trosen both won matches for the Muscatine Muskies against the Clinton River Kings. But ultimately, Clinton defeated the Muskies by winning seven of the nine matches played.

Lopez beat Clinton’s Elijah Mueller (6-5, 6-1) from the No. 5 position in individual play. Trosen followed that up in the No. 6 spot by beating Kaleb Luckritz in two sets, though the first took extra points to settle: 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Muscatine hosts the Ron Kiser Invitational on Saturday. Pleasant Valley, Waterloo Columbus, Davenport Assumption and Linn-Mar will be participating as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.