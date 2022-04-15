PREP REPORT: Recker, Armstrong lead Muskies at Jesse Day Relays

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School boys track and field team tied for third place at the 11-team Jesse Day Relays hosted by Davenport North at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday.
North Scott won the meet with 136 points, followed by Bettendorf (108). Solon and Muscatine both scored 75 points.
Nolan Recker won both the shot put and discus for the Muskies. Recker tossed the discus 161 feet, 10 ½ inches and the shot put 49-9 to sweep the throwing events.
In the 800-meter run, Muscatine’s Aidan Armstrong was the first to cross the finish line in posting a time of 2 minutes, 7.13 seconds, beating Central DeWitt’s Carter Donovan by over a second.
Sam Gordon scored a runner-up effort for the Muskies in the 400 low hurdles. Bettendorf’s Parker Miller won (56.54) with Gordon right behind (58.47).
The Muskies’ distance medley relay also picked up a second-place finish with a time of 3:47.67, behind winner Bettendorf (3:44.51). A.J. Owens, Tae Huber, Paul Henry and Armstrong ran on the Muscatine relay.
Owens also took fourth in the 110 high hurdles (16.77), as did Isaiah Robertson in the 400 (55.55). The Muskies’ distance relay was fifth (9:08.47).
Girls track Muskies take seventh: The Muskies Muskies picked up 44 team points to finish seventh among 10 teams at the Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
The Davenport North-hosted competition was won by Bettendorf’s score of 151, with North Scott (110) the runner-up and Davenport Central third (99).
Muskie sprinter Avery Schroeder took second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100. Bella Motley of Assumption ran a 13.28-second 100 to win with North Scott’s Mercie Hansel (13.31) in second and Schroeder (13.39) third.
Schroeder’s 200 time of 27.84 was only beaten by Bettendorf’s Amanda Scott (27.28).
Muscatine's 3,200 relay took fifth (11:35.88) and its shuttle hurdle relay team did the same (1:22.73).
Muscatine’s Fiona Glynn was fifth in the 100 high hurdles (18.55), an event won by McKenzie Borden of Bettendorf (15.88).
Fusco paces Durant at Tigerette Relays: The Durant Wildcats finished eighth with 39 points in a 12-team field at the Tigerette Relays at Tipton City Park.
Host Tipton and Clear Creek-Amana tied for the top spot with 107 team points each. Northeast (88.5) and Mid-Prairie (87.5) were the next-best teams in attendance.
Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco earned first and third place finishes. She won the 400-meter low hurdles with a time 1:11.34. In the 400 low hurdles, Lainey Shelangoski ran a 17.94 to take fifth, two spots behind Fusco (16.65).
Fusco was also fifth in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 4 inches.
The Wildcats’ Emma Meincke added a third-place effort in the shot put (29 feet).
Boys soccer Columbus can’t overcome Mediapolis: Two first-half goals and a second-half insurance score were plenty for the Mediapolis Bulldogs to get a win over the Columbus Wildcats.
Rafael Narcisco had a pair of scores for the Bulldogs (6-2) in Mediapolis’ 3-1 home defeat of the Wildcats (2-2).
The win makes three straight for Mediapolis over Columbus. The Wildcats’ season picks up Monday against Highland at home.
Girls soccer Bullettes keep Wildcats scoreless: The Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats couldn’t get past the Mediapolis Bullettes’ keeper, ultimately losing 2-0 at Mediapolis High School.
Both Mediapolis (3-3) scores came from Ella Russell.
Tayler Schnedler made five saves against the Wildcats (0-7), who play Wapello on Thursday in Columbus.
Boys tennis Muskies take two but dropped by Clinton: Jared Lopez and Caleb Trosen both won matches for the Muscatine Muskies against the Clinton River Kings. But ultimately, Clinton defeated the Muskies by winning seven of the nine matches played.
Lopez beat Clinton’s Elijah Mueller (6-5, 6-1) from the No. 5 position in individual play. Trosen followed that up in the No. 6 spot by beating Kaleb Luckritz in two sets, though the first took extra points to settle: 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
Muscatine hosts the Ron Kiser Invitational on Saturday. Pleasant Valley, Waterloo Columbus, Davenport Assumption and Linn-Mar will be participating as well.
Photos: Boys Jesse Day Relays
From left, Davenport West's Jamar White, Clinton's Caleb Dake, Muscatine's Brayden Lane and Clinton's Jakobe Worrels compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Luke Haugen competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Zach VanWychen competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Isaiah Robertson competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Clinton's Addison Binnie competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Trevor Kilburg competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Central DeWitt's Caden Ridgley competes in the boys 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Central DeWitt's Colton Sawyer competes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Isaiah Martinez competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's AJ Owens competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay during the Jesse Day Relays Thursday in Davenport.
From left, Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers, Assumption's Angelo Jackson and Assumption's Derrick Bass compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Jordan Tate competes in the boys distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Clinton's Terry Liggins competes in the boys distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Brandon Hicks competes in the boys 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Mario Clark reacts after competing in the boys distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa and Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Braeden Bohannon and Clinton's Conner Sattler compete in the boys 3200 meter run during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the boys distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Jimelle Forkpa competes in the boys 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the boys 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Paxton Bagby competes in the boys 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the boys 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Jamae Cross competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Central DeWitt's James Adams competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Clinton's Terry Liggins competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Central DeWitt's Brady Petersen competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Clinton's Keegan Krause competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Morgan Bequeaith competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Brady Hansen competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Conner Christainsen competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Payton Kruse competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays on Thursday in Davenport. Kruse won the event with a jump of 20 feet, 10 inches.
Clinton's Ajai Russell competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Daniel Adams competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Clinton's Logan Mulholland competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Landon Butler competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Xavier Schulte competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Assumption's Joe Turner competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Central DeWitt's Anthony Meyer competes in the boys long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays Thursday in Davenport. Recker won both the shot put and the discus.
Photos: Girls Jesse Day Relays
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Anastasia Drexler competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Assumption's Kelly Grobstich competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Alyssa Atzen competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Elizabeth Olson competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf runners celebrate after winning the 800 relay Thursday night at the Jesse Day Relays in Davenport. The Bulldogs won the girls team title with 151 points.
Bettendorf's Tatianna Day competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Aniah Smith competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Anna Ostrom competes in the girls 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson is embraced by her teammates after competing in the girls 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Harmony Hansel competes in the girls 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
A Bettendorf runner competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Kylee Greenwood competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Avery Schroeder and Assumption's Bella Motley compete in the girls 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays Thursday in Davenport. Motley won the race with Schroeder finishing third.
Assumption's Dru Dorsey competes in the girls 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Assumption's Lanie Schlicksup and Davenport North's Emma Yacapraro compete in the girls 3000 meter run during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the girls distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
A North Scott runner competes in the girls distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Central DeWitt's Allie Meadows competes in the girls 100 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Emily See competes in the girls 3,000 during the Jesse Day Relays on Thursday. See won the two distance events at Brady Street Stadium.
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Anastasia Drexler, right, hands the baton to Madeleine Moran as they compete in the girls 800 sprint medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Chloe Morrison competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Fiona Glynn competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Gabrielle Leibold competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Kennah Block and Emily See compete in the girls 3000 meter run during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Isabelle Sinsken competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Kayla Overton competes in the girls distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Vashansti Glover competes in the girls distance medley during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Alexandria Peterson competes in the girls 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Runners compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Muscatine's Niceil Verdinez competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson competes in the long jump during the Jesse Day Relays on Thursday in Davenport. Johnson was first with a jump of 16 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
Davenport Central's Brianna Offut competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Marissa Stolfa competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Central DeWitt's Caitlin Proctor competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Renee Clemensen competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Ella McLaughlin competes in the girls shot put during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport West's Timeka Sanders competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Saela Marshall competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Chloe Bell competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
North Scott's Calla Brunkan competes in the girls long jump during the Jesse Day Relays, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Davenport.
