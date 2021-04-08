Prep report: Recker wins Dunsworth discus title

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School boys track and field team finished seventh in the 12-team Ira Dunsworth Invitational on Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.

Nolan Recker recorded the Muskies' lone victory of the night with a season-best toss of 156 feet, 5 inches in the discus. Recker also placed third in the shot put with a heave of 46-11 1/2.

Muscatine senior Noah Yahn placed second in the 400 meters in 51.91 seconds, and the 1,600 relay team of Tae Huber, Jorge Ocampo, Joel LaRue and Trevor Diederichs was third in 3:40.91. The 3,200 relay of Aidan Armstrong, Sam Gordon, Trevor Diederichs and Aidan Daufeldt was third in 8:59.74.

Senior Prince Wei was fourth in the 100 at 12.07.

Bettendorf, which won five events, took the meet with 104 points. Linn-Mar was second with 89 points and Clinton placed third with 82. Muscatine accumulated 66 points.

Columbus seventh at Washington: Freshman Kaden Amigon helped lead the Columbus boys track team to a seventh place finish at the Demon Relays Thursday.

Amigon finished in the top seven in four events, led by a fourth place finish in the 200 meter dash in 24:34. Amigon also placed fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 100 meter dash and 400 meter dash.