Prep report: Recker wins Dunsworth discus title

DAVENPORT — The Muscatine High School boys track and field team finished seventh in the 12-team Ira Dunsworth Invitational on Thursday at Brady Street Stadium.
Nolan Recker recorded the Muskies' lone victory of the night with a season-best toss of 156 feet, 5 inches in the discus. Recker also placed third in the shot put with a heave of 46-11 1/2.
Muscatine senior Noah Yahn placed second in the 400 meters in 51.91 seconds, and the 1,600 relay team of Tae Huber, Jorge Ocampo, Joel LaRue and Trevor Diederichs was third in 3:40.91. The 3,200 relay of Aidan Armstrong, Sam Gordon, Trevor Diederichs and Aidan Daufeldt was third in 8:59.74.
Senior Prince Wei was fourth in the 100 at 12.07.
Bettendorf, which won five events, took the meet with 104 points. Linn-Mar was second with 89 points and Clinton placed third with 82. Muscatine accumulated 66 points.
Columbus seventh at Washington: Freshman Kaden Amigon helped lead the Columbus boys track team to a seventh place finish at the Demon Relays Thursday.
Amigon finished in the top seven in four events, led by a fourth place finish in the 200 meter dash in 24:34. Amigon also placed fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 100 meter dash and 400 meter dash.
Isaac Acosta and Freddy Vergara also placed fifth and sixth respectively in the 1600 meters as Columbus totaled 37 points. Iowa City Liberty won the meet with 147.
Girls track and field
Wapello eighth at Demon Relays: Serah Shafer and Lindsy Massner took second and fourth respectively in the 400-meter dash to lead Wapello to an eighth place team finish at the Demon Relays in Washington Thursday.
Wapello totaled 42 points. Iowa City Liberty won the meet with 160.
Shafer finished the 400 in 1:03.14 with Massner posting a 1:08.96.
Shafer also took third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:11.23 and Massner added a fourth-place in the 200 meter dash in 28.41.
Wapello's other top finisher was Patricia Hank, two tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, six inches.
Michelle Diaz took fifth in the shot put for Columbus with a throw of 31 feet 7 1/2 inches.
Boys golf
Depth carries Columbus past L-M: At the top of the scorelist nothing separated the Columbus and Louisa-Muscatine golf teams during their dual meet Thursday, with Columbus' Robert Coil and Louisa-Muscatine's Xander Bieri tying for medalist honors with matching 41s.
The second through fourth, scores, however, told a different tale.
Tucker Bright shot a 43 and Logan Bright chipped in a 51 as Columbus topped L-M 195-250.
Morgan Nowak provided L-M's second-best score with a 59.
Girls golf
Muskies fourth at MAC quad: Only fourth shots separated Muscatine's top four golfers during their quadrangular against Pleasant Valley, Central DeWitt and Davenport Central Thursday, but the tightly bunched finish wasn't enough as Central edged Muscatine for third place, 211-212.
Pleasant Valley won with meet with a 163, with Central DeWitt second at 202.
Alexis Moeller led Muscatine with a 51, with Kenni Hawkins (52), Genevieve Millage (54) and Addyson Randleman (55) close behind.
L-M's Bieri earns medalist honors: Madison Bieri edged teammate Abbie Kinsley 54-55 for the top score and the Falcons rode their success to a 246-274 win over Columbus on Thursday.
Jersey Lessenger chipped in a 61 for L-M.
Columbus was led by Jobie Lekwa's 57 and a 60 from Vanessa Ayala.