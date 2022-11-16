PREP REPORT: Rogers wins girls wrestling opener; Muskie swimmers earn honors

ELDRIDGE — Hannah Rogers wasted little time on the mat in her first two matches in the newly-sanctioned girls wrestling season.

Rogers (2-0) won both her matches via pinfall at North Scott High School on Tuesday to win the 125-pound weight class at the Lancer Girls Wrestling Scramble.

The Wilton High School junior got Central DeWitt's Grace Patterson on her back at the 1-minute, 48-second mark in the first period in her opening-round match.

The title bout at 125 lasted even less time, as Rogers pinned North Scott's Khylie Wainwright in under a minute for the weight class' championship.

Wilton's Kaelyn Holladay (1-1) took second in the 'B' division at 125.

At 135, Kiley Langley (1-1) was runner-up to Mid-Prairie's Ellie Brenneman (2-0). Muscatine's Ella Schroeder split her first two matches of the season to take third behind Brenneman and Langley.

Muscatine's Elsie Lewis (1-1) also took third, she wrestled at 170.

Wilton's Audrey Cummings (0-1) placed third at 100 pounds. Cummings' teammate, Natalie Hartman, was also third. Hartman (1-1) wrestled at 110 and the Beavers' Yashielis Crespo-Lopez (0-2) was third in the 'B' division at 135 while Muscatine's Kendra Kinyon (0-1) was third at 135D.

In the 'D' division of 145, Wilton's Kaydence Boorn (1-0) was first.

Muskie swimmers pick up all-conference nods

Two members of the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team were recognized by the Mississippi Athletic Conference while two more received all-conference honorable mention status as divers.

Junior Madeline Fisher was a second-team pick in the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 2 minutes, 0.08 seconds.

Fisher's MHS classmate, Kaelen Tjebkes, was honorable mention in the 200 free with a time of 2:04.89. Tjebkes received a second team nod of her own in the 500 free (5:34.79).

Freshman Brynn Castle and sophomore Zara Stoltzfus were honorable mention divers. Castle's best recorded score was 230 while Stoltzfus posted a 223.8.

Davenport Central juniors Hannah Cousins and Simone Green were named co-MAC swimmers of the year and Central's Brian Heller was tabbed as coach of the year.

Pleasant Valley was the conference champion with a MAC dual record of 6-0. Bettendorf (5-1) was second, Central (4-2) was third and Muscatine (3-3) wound up fourth.