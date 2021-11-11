Prep report: Scorpil, Brisker lead area's ranked wrestlers as new season commences

Several area wrestling team had wrestlers recognized in the preseason wrestling rankings put out by IAwrestle.com.

Wilton and West Liberty have several grapplers that will open the new season ranked, while others placed key returning wrestlers on the list.

In Class 3A, Muscatine senior Jett Fridley enters the season ranked 10th at the 160-pound weight class. He was 27-19 as junior.

West Liberty has a trio of ranked wrestling in 2A, with last season's state-qualifier Drake Collins ranked fifth at 170. He finished the 2020-21 season with a 37-7 mark as a sophomore.

Comet junior Colin Cassady ranks 8th at 130 after he went 28-10 a season ago and teammate Felilpe Molina enters the new campaign 12th at 195. Molina was 27-10 last season.

From Columbus Community-Winfield-Mount Union's team, senior Lane Scorpil ranks second at 120. Scorpil went 42-2 last season, an effort that culminated in a third-place finish at state last season.

Scorpil enters second to Webster City’s Cam Phetxoumphone.

In 1A, Wilton is well-represented.

That group is headlined by second-ranked Brody Brisker at 113.