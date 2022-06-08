PREP REPORT: Seaman, Chalupa guide Muskies past Clinton

Softball

The Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine Muskies ended both games of Tuesday's home Mississippi Athletic Conference softball contests against the Clinton River Queens early, winning 15-0 and 12-0 at Kent-Stein Park.

Muscatine (11-1, 5-1 MAC) pitchers Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa each went three innings to gather the wins in the circle. Seaman threw a perfect game in the opener and Chalupa followed by striking out eight and hitting one Clinton (0-9, 0-4 MAC) batter, the only River Queen base runner allowed in either game.

In the nightcap, Ysabel Lerma finished with a single, double and triple in three at-bats which drove in five Muscatine runs. Freshman Kaitlyn Haag and 8th-grader Mia Molina each had a pair of RBIs in the 12-run win. Molina drove in two more in the second game while Haag chipped in another RBI along with Avery Schroeder, Brylee Seaman, Lucy Hoag and Bree Seaman.

Kyleia Salyars finished 3-for-3 with a sacrifice and walk to produce four RBIs across the two games.

Falcons power way past Panthers: The Class 2A No. 10 Louisa-Muscatine Falcons hit six doubles in their 7-0 road win against the Pekin Panthers in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Bree Randoll drove in three L-M (10-1, 8-0 SEISC) runs. Jersey Lessenger added two more RBIs while Brynn Jeamby and McKenzie Kissell chipped in one apiece. Hannah Kissel pitched seven shutout innings for the Falcons to earn the win.

The Falcons' biggest inning came in the sixth when they scored three runs to double their lead.

Pekin (3-5, 3-4 SEISC) had eight hits, all singles. The win marks the sixth in a row for L-M.

Columbus downed by Highland: The Columbus Wildcats’ three-game win streak has now been offset by two consecutive losses, the most recent an 8-4 defeat to Class 2A No. 12 Highland at home.

The sides were tied at two heading into the sixth inning. While Columbus (6-5, 5-3) scored once in each of the final frames, the Huskies (6-3, 6-2 SEISC) exploded for three in each to secure the victory.

Lily Coil was 3-for-4 with a pair of triples for Columbus, though she suffered the loss in the circle, throwing seven innings and allowing six hits. Four errors proved costly for the Wildcats, as only two earned runs went against Coil, who struck out 10.

Arrows topped by Lions: The Wapello Arrows’ one run against the Lone Tree Lions wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division affair in Wapello, as Lone Tree took the 7-1 outcome.

Wapello (5-4, 2-3 SEISC) was held to six hits by Arlie Lorack, who went seven innings for Lone Tree (5-6, 3-5 SEISC).

Two of the Arrows’ hits came from Livia Fuller, who scored the team’s run in the second inning. She was driven in by Carley Maine.

Baseball

Wildcats get RVC win at West Branch: The Durant Wildcats took to the road and came away a 6-3 winner in River Valley Conference South Division play at West Branch against the Bears.

Durant (7-3, 5-2 RVC) fell behind 1-0 in the second but tied it in the third before taking the lead with a run in the fifth and adding four in the seventh.

West Branch (2-6, 2-4 RVC) had 10 hits, but couldn't plate enough runs to keep pace. Drake Shelangoski threw four innings for Durant to pick up the pitching win.

Brady Meincke had two of the Wildcats' 10 hits. He and teammate Kyle DeWulf each drove in two runs. Shelangoski and Ben Orr chipped in the other two RBIs.

Muskies' losing skid continues: The Muscatine Muskies were handed their 10th straight loss in getting swept by the Burlington Grayhounds in a non-conference doubleheader. The Muskies’ ninth consecutive defeat ended with a 5-4 final at Burlington High School and the home side then shut out the Muskies 5-0 in the nightcap.

In Game 1, Muscatine (2-12) held a 2-0 lead through three innings and a 2-1 lead after five, but Burlington (8-3) scored twice in the sixth and two more in the seventh for the comeback win.

Brock Dengler picked up two wins on the mound. He pitched one innings on the front end and five in Game 2 while striking out seven total.

L-M trounced by Pekin: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons fell to 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division after an 11-0 defeat at Pekin.

After not scoring the first, Pekin (4-6, 3-3 SEISC) scored five runs in each of the second and third innings. The Panthers added an insurance run in the fourth before ending the game via mercy rule after L-M batted in the top of the fifth.

The Falcons had five hits, two by Chris Day, who also drew a walk in four plate appearances.

Lone Tree rallies late to get by Indians: The Wapello Indians had a 4-0 lead and needed just nine outs to close out their Southeast Iowa Conference North Division home game against Lone Tree, but the Lions instead had to sneak out an 8-4 win.

Wapello (1-4, 1-2 SEISC) allowed Lone Tree (3-5, 3-4 SEISC) to score three times in the fifth, once in the sixth and four times in the seventh. Conversely, after taking the early lead, Wapello was shut down after the fourth.

Cade Shield got the win after going four-plus for Lone Tree on the mound while Owen Housman took the loss in allowing five earned runs in 6 ⅓ innings.

Hillcrest Academy shuts down WMU/Columbus: The Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus Woves suffered a 7-0 shutout loss to Hillcrest Academy in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at WMU High School.

WMU/Columbus (0-7, 0-7 SEISC) allowed the Ravens (3-3, 3-3 SEISC) to score three runs in the first three innings of play. Hillcrest Academy proceeded to pile on three more in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Free bases proved costly for the Wolves. The Ravens struck out 10 times, but managed five hits and had a pair reach via errors and drew 11 walks.

