Muscatine High School track and field athlete Daniel Adams is headed to the blue oval in Des Moines to compete at the Drake Relays this weekend.

Adams qualified in the 110-high hurdles with his season-best time of 15.06 seconds. He is seeded 19th among the 32 qualifiers in the event.

Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel is the top seed in the shot put (64-0.5) and fourth in the discus (182-5). Kessel is the only thrower in the field to eclipse 60 feet in the shot put this season.

Columbus Community's Triston Miller made it in the high jump (6-6.5) and the 110 hurdles (14.89). Kaden Amigon qualified in the 100 (10.94) and will run a leg on the Wildcats' 400 relay.

On the girls side, Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco is the lone area qualifier. Fusco is seeded eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:05.50) and 20th in the 100 hurdles (15.61).

The high school competition begins Thursday afternoon and concludes Saturday.

Boys soccer

Iowa City West 3, Muscatine 2: Iowa City West had three players score goals as the 12th-ranked Trojans edged 15th-ranked Muscatine on Saturday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Ismail Mohamed, Kaleab Wendy and Zein Abu-Hijleh had goals for West in the nonconference contest.

Muscatine (5-2) travels to Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Tuesday night to face Davenport Central in a rescheduled match from earlier this season.

Girls soccer

Muscatine 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0: State-ranked Muscatine finished off a 3-0 week with a victory over Kennedy at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

The Muskies (5-3) pitched their third shutout of the week going into a big game with conference leader Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium.