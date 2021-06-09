PREP REPORT: Showdown of ranked teams goes to Wilton

Softball

Wilton wins battle of ranked RVC teams: Class 2A No. 2 Wilton defeated 3A No. 6 Anamosa by a 3-2 final in Anamosa on Wednesday night.

Payton Ganzer drove in two while going 3-for-4 from the plate to lead the Wilton offense in the opener of the two-game set.

The sides were tied at two heading into the seventh, but Wilton was able to score and then hold Anamosa scoreless in the bottom to secure the win.

Chloe Wells also had multiple hits for the Beavers, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Grace Lubben drove in both runs for Anamosa, one on a solo home run.

Mila Johnson pitched and earned the win for Wilton, allowing seven hits while both Anamosa runs were earned.

With the win, the Beavers improve to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the RVC South. Anamosa is 12-2 overall and in first on the other side of the RVC, as the Raiders are 8-1 in the RVC North.

Wilton's next game will be Thursday at North Cedar.

Wapello get the better of Holy Trinity: The Arrows scored three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 7-2 win over Holy Trinity.