BETTENDORF — Last season, Pleasant Valley High School's girls soccer team won its first seven Mississippi Athletic Conference matches and already clinched the league title before heading to Muscatine to close out the regular season.

But the Muskies put a blemish on that record, upsetting the Spartans 5-0.

PV head coach Ed Knupp reminded his squad of that loss as the Spartans prepared for Tuesday’s match. He made sure his team didn’t take the 11th-ranked Muskies lightly, and No. 9 PV avenged last season’s loss with a 4-0 win at Spartan Stadium.

“I reminded them that Muscatine-PV is always a great game. Always,” Knupp said. “I said, ‘These guys aren’t going to come and play light. They’re going to play hard.’ Our kids came out and really did a nice job. I was really happy with the result.”

Morgan Russmann was on the field for that tough loss last season. But on Tuesday she scored PV’s first three goals to propel the Spartans (7-3, 4-0 MAC) to victory.

“That was a lot of incentive for this game,” said Russmann, who notched her fourth hat trick of the season. “That (5-0 loss) was harsh. We really took that to heart, I would say.”

Russmann opened the scoring in the 18th minute when she outraced a Muscatine player for the ball, then found the right side of the net. She scored again just before halftime, getting the ball just outside the box, turning and firing a shot just over Muskie freshman keeper Mallory Bruhn for a 2-0 PV lead at the break.

“We always know it’s going to be a competitive game against Muscatine, and whoever comes out and plays their best soccer is going to win. I think that we knew we had to come out a lot harder than they did,” Russmann said.

Russmann scored her third goal of the night in the 51st minute when the ball bounced over Bruhn and she tapped it over the goal line. Russmann has now scored 22 goals this season, leading the MAC and second in Class 3A.

Sophia Lewis’ long free kick was stopped by Bruhn in the 70th minute, but PV’s Bria Martell knocked in the rebound to close out the scoring.

Muscatine (5-4, 3-2 MAC) had several chances to score and several close calls.

Hannah Jansen found herself one-on-one with PV keeper Libby Kamp in the 17th minute, but pushed her shot just left of the goal. Lanie Weikert had two shots hit the crossbar, and Jansen had another. Alex Bitterman was also one-on-one with Kamp in the first half, but Kamp slid into the ball to knock it away.

Muscatine head coach Edgar Arceo said that his squad just didn’t possess the ball well enough to contend for a road win.

“We talked about it at halftime. We talked about it pregame. We talked about it postgame. With that lack of experience, we’re making a lot of turnovers, and teams like this are going to make you pay,” he said. “We’re still trying to work on it, and we’ll get better as we get toward the end of the year.”

Boys soccer

Muscatine 2, Davenport Central 1: In a rescheduled game from earlier this month, Muscatine went to Brady Street Stadium and pulled out a win Tuesday.

The victory moves the Muskies to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the MAC. They are a game back of league-leading Assumption heading into Thursday night's home match against Pleasant Valley.

Boys tennis

Davenport Central 7, Muscatine 2: Muscatine recorded a win at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles Tuesday afternoon, but it couldn't generate any more in a conference dual loss at home to Central.

Ryan Kirkpatrick recorded a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jacob Fee in the top singles flight. Kirkpatrick teamed with Trey Ulses for a 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.

Ulses and Jared Lopez had competitive sets in singles for the Muskies. Lopez and Bob Carver dropped a 7-5, 6-4 decision at No. 2 doubles.

Muscatine travels to Davenport North on Thursday.