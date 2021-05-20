Prep report: Top-seeded Comets cruise in substate opener

Jahsiah Galvan and Juan Mateo came into West Liberty's Class 1A substate opener with Highland having scored almost two-thirds of the Comets' goals this season.

Against the Huskies, they got plenty of help.

Top-seeded West Liberty scored six goals by six different players in the first half and cruised to a 7-0 win over Highland.

Galvan, who also ran at the state track meet Thursday, got things going for West Liberty, scoring just 30 seconds into the game. About 20 minutes later, Ronald Guzman doubled the lead.

Then West Liberty (13-3) broke the game open. Within about three minutes, goals from Mateo, Kevin Martinez and Diego Gonzalez made it 5-0.

Bryan Martinez added a goal off a penalty kick to make it 6-0 at the half.

Mateo's second goal of the night was the only tally in the second half.

The win, West Liberty's 10th in its last 11 games, moves them into the substate semifinals on Monday.

Columbus 3, Danville 0: Columbus shut out Danville in its postseason opener to advance to the substate semifinals.

Columbus, seeded third in its substate, moves to 8-6 with the win.