WAPELLO — The Wapello High School boys golf team took advantage of some home cooking on Wednesday afternoon.

Paced by sectional medalist Casey Short and the rest of their low-four in the top-eight, the Indians dominated a Class 1A sectional tournament at their home course of Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club with a team score of 345.

It sends Wapello to the district meet held at Brown Deer in Iowa City on Tuesday morning. New London and Winfield-Mt. Union, the second and third place finishers, also head to districts next week.

Short shot a 43 on the front-nine, then ran into trouble on the Par-5 12th with a triple bogey. Over the next six holes, he shot 3-over with three pars and three bogeys to finish his round with a 12-over 84.

Cooper Garrison and Codder Malcolm each carded an 86 to finish third and fourth, respectively, and Dawson Tipps fired an 89 for the Indians.

Columbus Community's Grant Watson was the top individual on the leaderboard from a non-qualifying team with an 87, placing fifth and qualifying for districts. Watson was the only Wildcat to break 100 in leading them to a fifth place standing in the team race.

Boys golf

Comets squeak into districts: In a competitive Class 2A sectional tournament held at Kalona Golf Course on Tuesday, West Liberty was able to stave off two others and record a team score of 334 to finish runner-up.

Champion Tipton, who clipped the Comets by a stroke, will join them in the district meet held at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Mediapolis on Monday. Mediapolis was third at a 337 and West Branch fourth in 339.

Sophomore Cael Daufeldt led West Liberty with a 78, his lowest in six rounds this season of playing 18 holes. Colin Cassady and Cole Daufeldt each carded an 85 while Ty Jones rounded out its low-four with an 86.

Wilton finished eighth in the team race with a 422. None of its individual scores were reported online.

Girls golf

Beavers, Comets separated by nine strokes in quad: Wilton and West Liberty finished third and fourth, respectively, during a quadrangular with Mid-Prairie and West Branch on Tuesday at West Liberty Country Club.

Paced by a 51 from Ava Barrett and a 56 off the clubs of Imogen Jirak, the Beavers fired a team score of 236. West Liberty's team tally of 245 was led by a 54 from Grace Ortiz and two others firing scores under 65.

Girls soccer

Muscatine 10, Clinton 0: The Class 3A 11th-ranked Muskies pounced on plenty of opportunities in rolling to a Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over the River Queens on Tuesday night in Clinton.

Five goals in the opening half gave Muscatine (9-5, 5-3 MAC) a sizable cushion, then it added five more in the final 40 minutes to finish off the win. None of its stats were reported online.

Girls tennis

Muskies shut out of state: Muscatine's two singles players and two doubles tandems did not advance far enough in the bracket to qualify for state at a Class 2A regional held at Iowa City West.

Maya Simpson, primarily the No. 6 singles player in the Muskies lineup, was the fifth seed and earned a bye into the quarterfinals. She proceeded to falter to Cedar Falls' Franziska Schleicher 6-1, 6-2.

Muscatine's other singles player and its doubles duos did not make it out of the first round.