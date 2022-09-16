PREP REPORT: Wapello, Columbus volleyball teams win

LETTS — The Wapello High School volleyball team stayed atop the Southeast Iowa Super Conference’s North Division by sweeping Louisa-Muscatine in Letts on Thursday night.

Louisa-Muscatine’s best set was the last, but it was too little, too late as the Falcons fell, 25-6, 25-12, 25-16.

Wapello (11-12, 5-0 SEISC North) was led in kills by Quinn Veach, who finished with eight. She added a team-high 12 digs and six of the team’s 15 aces. Emily Hemphill tallied four aces to go with seven kills and seven digs. Jacie Hoeg finished with a match-high 20 assists.

The Arrows are tied atop the SEISC North with Winfield-Mount Union and WACO. Wapello has won 14 straight North matches dating back to the 2020 season.

Louisa-Muscatine (0-7, 0-4 SEISC North) had four kills from Emma Rosenboom and two each from Brooklyn Skidmore and Morgan Stecher. McKenzie Kissell and Hannah Kissell combined for 11 assists, and Jersey Lessenger had a match-high 18 digs.

Wapello plays in the Holy Trinity Tournament on Monday while L-M will be at English Valleys with Columbus for a triangular on Tuesday.

Columbus snaps streak: The Columbus Wildcats ended an 11-match losing streak by sweeping Hillcrest Academy in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21.

Kennedy Woepking had a team-best four kills and Columbus (2-13, 1-3 SEISC North) saw Jessica Del Rio and Aracely Garza go for three kills each in the victory at Hillcrest Academy (1-13, 0-5 SEISC North).

Sara Vela registered 13 assists for the Wildcats and Isabelle Lagunas led the team in digs with six. Garza chipped in five digs. Woepking and Jocelyn Hernandez combined for 12 of Columbus’ 18 aces.

The Wildcats will head to English Valleys on Monday for a triangular that includes Wapello.

Wilton comes up short: Class 2A No. 13 Wilton suffered its second loss of the season, the most recent coming on the road to River Valley Conference South Division adversary Mid-Prairie. The Golden Hawks won in three sets 25-19, 25-12, 25-22.

Kaylee Coss had 22 assists for the Beavers (14-2, 2-1 RVC South) and Kaydence Boorn led the team in kills with seven. Jozalynn Zaisser and Kinsey Drake went for six apiece. Drake (11) and libero Taylor Drayfahl (17) reached double digits in digs. Drayfahl also chipped in half of Wilton’s four aces.

Landry Pacha and Jovi Evans combined for 36 assists and 19 kills for the Golden Hawks (9-5, 2-1 RVC South) while Ella Groenewold finished with a match-high 11 kills.

Wilton is back at it on Saturday in tournament play at Clinton High School.

Tipton tops Durant: After starting the season with a win at the Central Lee Invitational, Durant has struggled to get back in the win column. The Wildcats found themselves on the wrong end of a River Valley Conference South Division outcome at Tipton, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15.

Isabelle DeLong led the Wildcats (1-8, 0-3 RVC South) in kills with eight and Katelynn Toft had four. Kennedy Jehle had 12 assists and Avery Paper led Durant in digs with 10.

Tipton (6-9, 1-2 RVC South) went for 13 aces, six of which came from Paycee Sorgenfrey.

The Wildcats are home for Class 3A No. 15 Mid-Prairie on Tuesday.

Boys cross country

Muskies third, Columbus fourth in Fort Madison: Muscatine and Columbus both competed in Fort Madison at the Timm Lamb Invitational.

The Muskies finished in the top three in the large school division with a score of 65. Washington’s 33 and Fort Madison’s 55 were the only two better scores. Columbus also took fourth in the small school division with a score of 127.

Danville (43) and Clark County (66) were the top two among the small schools. The large school division was won by Washington’s Micah Rees in 16:19.19. Mediapolis’ Solomon Zaugg ran the top time of the small schools with a run of 16 minutes, 31 seconds.

The top Muskie runner was Talan Becker, who placed in the top seven with a time of 18 minutes, 20.5 seconds. Teammate Dylan Maresca (18:21.2) was a spot later and Nate Lukkarinen (18:22.8) followed in ninth. Caden Brown (18:54.6) took 18th to round out the MHS scoring.

Columbus’ effort was led by Damian Vergara’s 19:06.4, which placed 15th. Tim Hills-Carrier was 16th at 19:07.2 and Bryan Tlatenchi was 19th at 19:24. Oscar Alcala was 41st (21:13.8) and Alex Rees 46th (21:13.8) for the Wildcats.

The Muskie boys’ next meet is Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the University of Iowa’s Ashton Cross Country Course while Columbus will return to competition on Tuesday at Mount Pleasant.

Wilton, Durant struggle at Cascade: Wilton got the better of Durant at the Fillmore Fairways at the Cascade Invitational, but not much else.

Wilton finished 15th in the 16-team competition with a score of 400. Durant was 16th at 470. At the top, Marion’s 48 points was good for first place, Tipton’s 62 was second and Iowa City Regina came in third (88).

Marion also produced the top individual as Jedidiah Osgood won with a time of 16 minutes, 8 seconds.

Wilton’s Deacon Duffe was the top area finisher at 57th with a time of 20:09.8. Durant’s Race Starr was 63rd (20:17.2).

After Duffe, Wilton runners placed between 112 and 117. That group was led by Brody Brisker (22:21.7, 112) and included Briggs Oien (22:27.7, 114), Trae Hagen (22:32.7, 116) and Liam Aldelfinger (22:34, 117).

Nolan Williams was the second Durant runner to cross the finish line, doing so at the 23:43.6 mark in 143rd and was followed by Royce Richman (25.02) in 159th, Clayton Dierickx (26:24.2) in 165th and William Richardson (24:23.5) in 166th.

The Wildcats at the Bellevue Golf Club on Monday while the Beavers will head to Mount Pleasant on Tuesday for their next competitions.

Girls cross country

Wildcats top three, Muscatine top five at Timm Lamn race: Muscatine’s Taya Melendez and Olivia Kopf placed in the top 15th individually in Fort Madison at the Timm Lamb Invitational. Melendez led the Muskies with a time of 22 minutes, 33 seconds for 13th with Kopf just a split-second behind in 14th.

As a team, Muscatine took fifth in the large school with a score of 107. Columbus was third in the small school division with a team tally of 82.

Muscatine’s scoring was rounded out by Whitney Estabrook in 19th (22:55.2), Katherine Schlawin in 32nd (24:14.2) and Amelia Luna in 40th (25:02.4).

Fort Madison’s Avery Rump was the top individual of the large schools with a time of 19:35. Her team was runner-up with 51 points as Washington won with a score of 31. Mount Pleasant was third (88).

Columbus’ top finisher was Ariana Vergara in eighth at 23:31.8. Quinn Yotter (24:40.4) and Naveiah Garza (24:50.6) were 12th and 13th for the Wildcats. Averi Sipes’ 20th-place finish (25:47.7) and Frannie Sosa’s 42nd-place effort (29.13.2) also scored.

The MHS girls team will run Thursday at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course. Columbus runs again on Tuesday at Mount Pleasant.

Coss, Fusco lead Wilton, Durant: Wilton freshman Audra Coss placed 20th at the Cascade Invitational, held at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course.

Coss ran a time of 22 minutes, 28.7 seconds for the Beavers and was the top area finisher. Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco took 31st with a time of 23:05.6, though neither team received a team score.

Monticello won the team competition with a score of 51. Tipton was runner-up at 69 and Beckman Catholic third (107). The top individual was Jesup’s McKenzie Wilson (20:40.6).

Wilton’s lineup also featured 38th-place finisher Charlotte Brown (23:52.7), SaAnn Houghton’s 69th place effort (26.14.13) and Lauren Thompson, who came in 121st (31.31.7).

Durant also ran Grace Euson, who took 80th (27.02.5).

Durant will be at the Bellevue Golf Club on Monday. Wilton has an invite at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.