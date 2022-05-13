PREP REPORT: Wapello leads area by qualifying for state in at least seven events

SIGOURNEY — The Wapello High School track and field team will be well-represented at the Class 1A state track and field next week at Drake University in Des Moines.

While postponements of a few district meets in on Thursday night pushed the official unveil of state qualifiers in all but 4A, Wapello will be going in no fewer than seven events.

As a team, the Wapello girls placed second with a score of 101, only beaten by Pekin's 144.

High jumper Patricia Hank guaranteed herself a spot in Des Moines when the state meet kicks off on Thursday. Hank set a Wapello school record by clearing 5 feet, 4 inches while winning the Sigourney state-qualifying meet.

Lindsy Massner won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.37 seconds and the 200 with a posted time of 27.04.

Serah Shafer won the 400 hurdles (1:06.74), an event in which she owns the best Wapello mark, and could also join Massner in the 100 after finishing in second to Massner with a time of 13.57.

Wapello's sprint medley relay of Shafer, Ada Boysen, Quinn Veach and Madelyn Lanz ran a winning time of 1:55.

The school record-holding 400 relay of Boysen, Massner, Shafer and Veach ran a 51.09 at Sigourney to guarantee a state spot.

The Arrows' 800 relay of Boysen, Veach, Hank and Massner also punched a ticket after winning the district with a time of 1:50.57.

Last season, the girls scored a pair of third-place finishes at state (400 relay, 800 relay) while qualifying in three relays.

Emily Hemphill also posted a top-two finish in the 800 (2:34.54).

On the boys side, Jake Gustison, Maddox Griffin, Tyler Palmer and Tade Parsons won the 800 relay by running it in 1:33.79.

That same group comprised a runner-up 400 relay (43.87).

Gustison should get through with a time of 11.51 in the 100. Gustison's 200 (23.61) was third.

Ryan McDonough's second-place effort in the shot put could slide him onto the state qualifier list.

Dylan Woodruff guaranteed his spot in the 400 by winning with a time of 52.04.

Wapello also placed third in the sprint medley relay (1:39.62).

Columbus boys have strong showing at district meet: Isaac Acosta won the Lisbon district 800 with a time of 2:02.69 to lock his state spot up. He could also make it in the 1,600, where his time of 4:52 was third at the Lisbon meet.

Columbus' 3,200 relay team of Acosta, Damian Vergara, Tyler Humiston and Freddy Vergara also placed second on Thursday. That team's time of 8:46.40 might be good enough for a state berth.

Kaden Amigon should be competing at state in at least one event. At the district meet, he placed third in the long jump (20-4½), second in 100 (11.08) and second in 200 (22.47).

The Wildcats also produced a runner-up in the high jump in Triston Miller, who cleared 6-3. Russell Coil's effort in the shot put ended up third-best at 42-6¼.

As a team, the Columbus boys took third.

The Wildcats' girls team saw Quinn Yotter place third in the 800 (2:45.11) and Lily Coil post a top three time in the 400 low hurdles (1:16.93).

Muskie boys led by pair of throwers; Schroeder lone girls team rep: Nolan Recker will try and follow up on last season's top 15 state finishes in both throwing events. The senior was runner-up in the discus last year and 15th in the shot put.

Recker set a new personal best in the discus at the North Scott state-qualifying meet with a hurl of 183 feet, 4 inches. His 52-6 shot put toss placed second in the district, punching a ticket in that event as well.

Recker will be joined in the shot put by teammate Brock Garrison.

The Muscatine boys will also send a distance medley relay of Ty Cozad, Jimelle Forkpa, Isaiah Robertson and Aidan Armstrong. That group won the district meet with a time of 3:38.80.

Cozad will also compete at Drake in the open 100 and 200. Thursday night, Cozad placed third in the 100 (11.40) and his time of 23.07 in the 200 placed fourth.

Daniel Adams qualified in the 110 high hurdles after placing fourth at districts (16.12) while teammate Sam Gordon will be going in the 400 low hurdles after running a third-place race (57.85) in Eldridge.

In the girls qualifier, Avery Schroeder earned a state spot in the open 100 and 200. Her 100 seed time of 12.88 ranks in the top 10 in 4A. In the 200, her best time of 26.82 ranks 13th.

Kessel leads L-M contingent to state: Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel punched a ticket to the Class 2A state meet by winning both the shot put and discus at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremond state-qualifier.

The L-M school record-holder threw the discus 163-5 and the shot put 55-7 on Thursday.

Other than Kessel the best finish from the boys team came from Chris Day in the 400, where he took third (53.03).

For the Falcon girls team could send a pair of individuals as well.

McKenna Hohenadel placed third in the 100 (13.43), 400 (1:01.45) and 800 (2:28.39) as she'll wait for the official qualifiers list to come out on Saturday after some postponements in 2A pushed the unveiling back a day.

Kaylee Corbin could make it in the shot put after finishing runner-up (33-9). She also finished fourth in the discus (98-10).

Girls tennis

Pair of Muskies all-MAC honorable mention: Muscatine girls tennis players Grace Brookhart and Zara Stoltzfus were recognized on the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference girls tennis team.

The duo was an honorable mention selection as a doubles team.

At the Pleasant Valley district meet, the team of Brookhart and Stoltzfus was Muscatine's only representative to make it past the first round of play.

