PREP REPORT: Wapello leads area by qualifying for state in at least seven events

SIGOURNEY — The Wapello High School track and field team will be well-represented at the Class 1A state track and field next week at Drake University in Des Moines.
While postponements of a few district meets in on Thursday night pushed the official unveil of state qualifiers in all but 4A, Wapello will be going in no fewer than seven events.
As a team, the Wapello girls placed second with a score of 101, only beaten by Pekin's 144.
High jumper Patricia Hank guaranteed herself a spot in Des Moines when the state meet kicks off on Thursday. Hank set a Wapello school record by clearing 5 feet, 4 inches while winning the Sigourney state-qualifying meet.
Lindsy Massner won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.37 seconds and the 200 with a posted time of 27.04.
Serah Shafer won the 400 hurdles (1:06.74), an event in which she owns the best Wapello mark, and could also join Massner in the 100 after finishing in second to Massner with a time of 13.57.
Wapello's sprint medley relay of Shafer, Ada Boysen, Quinn Veach and Madelyn Lanz ran a winning time of 1:55.
The school record-holding 400 relay of Boysen, Massner, Shafer and Veach ran a 51.09 at Sigourney to guarantee a state spot.
The Arrows' 800 relay of Boysen, Veach, Hank and Massner also punched a ticket after winning the district with a time of 1:50.57.
Last season, the girls scored a pair of third-place finishes at state (400 relay, 800 relay) while qualifying in three relays.
Emily Hemphill also posted a top-two finish in the 800 (2:34.54).
On the boys side, Jake Gustison, Maddox Griffin, Tyler Palmer and Tade Parsons won the 800 relay by running it in 1:33.79.
That same group comprised a runner-up 400 relay (43.87).
Gustison should get through with a time of 11.51 in the 100. Gustison's 200 (23.61) was third.
Ryan McDonough's second-place effort in the shot put could slide him onto the state qualifier list.
Dylan Woodruff guaranteed his spot in the 400 by winning with a time of 52.04.
Wapello also placed third in the sprint medley relay (1:39.62).
Columbus boys have strong showing at district meet: Isaac Acosta won the Lisbon district 800 with a time of 2:02.69 to lock his state spot up. He could also make it in the 1,600, where his time of 4:52 was third at the Lisbon meet.
Columbus' 3,200 relay team of Acosta, Damian Vergara, Tyler Humiston and Freddy Vergara also placed second on Thursday. That team's time of 8:46.40 might be good enough for a state berth.
Kaden Amigon should be competing at state in at least one event. At the district meet, he placed third in the long jump (20-4½), second in 100 (11.08) and second in 200 (22.47).
The Wildcats also produced a runner-up in the high jump in Triston Miller, who cleared 6-3. Russell Coil's effort in the shot put ended up third-best at 42-6¼.
As a team, the Columbus boys took third.
The Wildcats' girls team saw Quinn Yotter place third in the 800 (2:45.11) and Lily Coil post a top three time in the 400 low hurdles (1:16.93).
Muskie boys led by pair of throwers; Schroeder lone girls team rep: Nolan Recker will try and follow up on last season's top 15 state finishes in both throwing events. The senior was runner-up in the discus last year and 15th in the shot put.
Recker set a new personal best in the discus at the North Scott state-qualifying meet with a hurl of 183 feet, 4 inches. His 52-6 shot put toss placed second in the district, punching a ticket in that event as well.
Recker will be joined in the shot put by teammate Brock Garrison.
The Muscatine boys will also send a distance medley relay of Ty Cozad, Jimelle Forkpa, Isaiah Robertson and Aidan Armstrong. That group won the district meet with a time of 3:38.80.
Cozad will also compete at Drake in the open 100 and 200. Thursday night, Cozad placed third in the 100 (11.40) and his time of 23.07 in the 200 placed fourth.
Daniel Adams qualified in the 110 high hurdles after placing fourth at districts (16.12) while teammate Sam Gordon will be going in the 400 low hurdles after running a third-place race (57.85) in Eldridge.
In the girls qualifier, Avery Schroeder earned a state spot in the open 100 and 200. Her 100 seed time of 12.88 ranks in the top 10 in 4A. In the 200, her best time of 26.82 ranks 13th.
Kessel leads L-M contingent to state: Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel punched a ticket to the Class 2A state meet by winning both the shot put and discus at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremond state-qualifier.
The L-M school record-holder threw the discus 163-5 and the shot put 55-7 on Thursday.
Other than Kessel the best finish from the boys team came from Chris Day in the 400, where he took third (53.03).
For the Falcon girls team could send a pair of individuals as well.
McKenna Hohenadel placed third in the 100 (13.43), 400 (1:01.45) and 800 (2:28.39) as she'll wait for the official qualifiers list to come out on Saturday after some postponements in 2A pushed the unveiling back a day.
Kaylee Corbin could make it in the shot put after finishing runner-up (33-9). She also finished fourth in the discus (98-10).
Girls tennis Pair of Muskies all-MAC honorable mention: Muscatine girls tennis players Grace Brookhart and Zara Stoltzfus were recognized on the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference girls tennis team.
The duo was an honorable mention selection as a doubles team.
At the Pleasant Valley district meet, the team of Brookhart and Stoltzfus was Muscatine's only representative to make it past the first round of play.
Photos: Class 4A state-qualifying track and field meet
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Ashton Urmie competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Grace Graham competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Zaie Miller competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Brianna Offut competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Saela Marshall competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sam Skarich competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Calla Brunkan competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Jamae Cross competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Anaisa Ocampo competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Athena Nelson competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Ella McLaughlin competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Kiefer competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday. Butler jumped a personal best 21-11 1/4.
Pleasant Valley's Elodie Stroup competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Dylan Parrott competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Rachel Vonderhaar competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Kirialiaz Rivera competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Dylan Marti competes in the boys long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Sophie Wiklund competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Idris Thomas competes in the boys high jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Reese O'Donnell competes in the girls long jump during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Reese Goodlet competes in the girls discus during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet on Thursday. Goodlet had the top throw in the state at the 4A state qualifiers at 125 feet, 8 inches.
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Phearless Caruthers competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Naxiah Howell and Janelle Harrell competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Ashley Smith competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Blake Fitzgerrel competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller and Bettendorf's Nick Murray compete in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey and Andrew Miller embrace after competing in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Lois Blackman competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Dane Treiber competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Fiona Flynn competes in the girls 400 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Lizzie Harrison competes in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Dane Treiber and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Peyton Madison, Bettendorf's Kennah Block and Davenport West's Rachel Wildemuth compete in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Gage Rath competes in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the boys 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Runners play in the sprinklers during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Finn McMillan competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Khaliah Knox competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder, right, embraces a teammate after competing in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Raymond Lovell competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Maddie Gill and Bettendorf's Avery Horner compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Ty Cozad, Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers and Davenport North's Savior Vesey compete in the boys 100 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Cozad qualified in the 100, 200 and with the Muscatine distance medley relay.
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Faith Nead competes in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell and Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler compete in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Carson Bohonek competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Janelle Harrell competes in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli hands the baton to Tessa Teagarden as they compete in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Ella Schroeder competes in the girls 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Rhema Saddler and Davenport North's Naziah Howell compete in the girls 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich and Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden compete in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Fiona Glynn competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Hannah Ford competes in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff hands the baton to Malayna Albertson as they compete in the girls distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Gia McDermott competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the boys distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson and Muscatine's Ty Cozad competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Kazier Riley hands the baton to Rickey Trudell as they compete in the boys distance medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija and Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers compete in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Maddie Gill competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Morgan Bequeaith competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Savior Vesey competes in the boys 100 meter dash relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the boys shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Saddler threw a career-best 54 feet, 8 inches to win the competition.
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the girls shot put during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Hanenburg set a school record with a 40-foot, 8-inch throw.
Bettendorf' runners compete in the girls sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Caroline Ramirez competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Aerielle Johnson hands the baton to Merin Crowder as they compete in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Sydney Skarich competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Cortez Goodwin competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
North Scott's Logan Soedt competes in the boys 3,200-meter relay Thursday afternoon at the Class 4A state-qualifying meet in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge. Moeller won the event.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the boys 3,200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday. Mumey won the 800 and 3,200 for the Spartans.
Davenport Central's Maddox Sullivan competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine'sElla Schroeder competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Merin Crowder competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams hands the baton to Calista Rasmer as they compete in the girls 3,200 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet Thursday in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Kennah Block competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Ty Harmsen and Pleasant Valley's Michael Chang compete in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Ava Kwak competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Addy Patten competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Kyle Hopewell competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Ashley Smith competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the girls sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Olivia Vassier competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Jackson Stradt competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Shelby Solberg competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Abbey Smith competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Lexi Minard competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Parker Miller competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport West's Kylie Daily competes in the girls 3000 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's AJ Owens competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the boys sprint medley during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet on Thursday in Eldridge. Curcija was part of three wins for the Bulldogs.
North Scott's Trevor Kilburg competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Muscatine's Avian Watson competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport North's Aiden Bowser competes in the boys 3200 meter run during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Dallas Schatteman competes in the boys 110 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Davenport Central's Kaitlin Carr competes in the girls 100 shuttle hurdle relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
Bettendorf's Calista Rasmer competes in the girls 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A state-qualifying track meet, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Eldridge.
