WAPELLO — It has been a rollercoaster start for the Wapello High School softball team this summer.

It started out 3-1, then alternated wins and losses over the next five games. It went 0-2 at the Northeast tournament over the weekend.

The Arrows snared their most signature win to date on Wednesday night.

Ignited by five runs in the bottom of the first, Wapello stunned Class 2A 13th-ranked Louisa-Muscatine 7-3 to get back to .500 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference triumph.

After the offensive explosion, the Arrows (5-5) added another run in the second and the final tally came in the fourth. Tatum Wolford registered two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Four other hitters drove in one run.

Junior Ada Boysen earned the win in the circle with 13 strikeouts, needing 138 pitches to toss a complete game. No stats for L-M (7-2) were reported online.

Softball

Columbus 13, Pekin 0: The Wildcats erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and whipped the winless Panthers on Wednesday night.

The run-rule victory came earlier when Columbus (3-4) added three runs in the second inning. Sera Vela roped three hits and drove in two runs for its offense while Lily Coil had two hits, two RBIs and scored three times.

Coil also tossed a one-hitter in the circle, striking out three Pekin batters.

Cascade 4-3, Durant 3-1: The Wildcats were clipped twice by the Cougars on Wednesday night in a River Valley Conference doubleheader.

The opener went extra innings after Durant (3-14) tied the game at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the fourth inning and it was goose eggs until the eighth. Cascade took the lead with two runs and the Wildcats mustered one run in the bottom half, but that was all.

Two runs in the top of the first spurred the Cougars in the nightcap. Durant's lone run was in the fifth inning. None of its stats were reported online.

Baseball

Muscatine 2-3, Burlington 1-9: The Muskies snapped a four-game skid by triumphing in the opener of a doubleheader against the Grayhounds on Wednesday night.

Two runs in the first inning of Game 1 pushed Muscatine (4-8) past its former conference rival. Burlington had an answer in the nightcap, breaking a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning and never trailing the rest of the way.

Keegan McAtee and Cade Daufeldt each recorded a hit and RBI in the opener for the Muskies. Their starter Cal Hollenbaugh went the distance, allowed six hits and struck out five.

Freshman Liam Burke had two hits in Game 2 for Muscatine and eighth grader Thomas Norton drove in two runs on a double.

West Liberty 11, Wilton 0: Fueled by a one-hit performance on the mound from Drake Collins and 11 hits from the offense, the Comets posted a River Valley Conference shutout over the Beavers on Wednesday night.

Collins went the distance, tossing all six innings and striking out 10. He also had three hits at the plate as West Liberty (8-5) scored four runs in the first and three more in the second to coast to victory.

The Comets added two runs each in the fourth and sixth frames. Colin Cassady went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs while Seth Axsom recorded three hits.

No stats for the Beavers (5-11) were reported online.

Louisa-Muscatine 11, Wapello 2: The Falcons flew past the Indians with six runs in the top of the sixth to secure a Southeast Iowa Super Conference triumph.

It was a 3-0 lead for L-M (5-4) before its bats woke up in a big way. It added two runs in the seventh, a retaliation after Wapello plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Falcons junior Ty Northup went 5-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs while Kendal Pugh roped three hits with two runs driven in and leadoff hitter Chris Day scored three times. Allen Stauffer danced around four walks to earn the win and notch 13 strikeouts.

Kaleb Huxley and Cooper Thomas had a hit and an RBI apiece for Wapello (1-6).