PREP REPORT: Wapello tops Columbus as several area teams find win column

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — After leading 19-15 at halftime, the Wapello Indians turned things around in the second half at Columbus Community High School to win the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division contest, 52-26.

Jackson Lanz led the way for the Indians (1-4, 1-3 SEISC North) with 28 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 10 of 17. Casey Short added 16 for the Indians, aided by a 4 of 7 effort from 3-point range.

It was the first win as head coach for Wapello’s Andy Rohr.

Daniel Martinez led Columbus (1-6, 1-4 SEISC North) with eight points, all of which came in the first half.

Wieskamp leads Muskies past North: Luke Wieskamp led Muscatine with 16 points at Davenport North High School as the Muskies kept the Wildcats winless on the season by taking the Mississippi Athletic Contest, 66-62.

Muscatine improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the MAC. It already has exceeded last year's win total.

“It’s exciting,” said Wieskamp, who started nearly every game last season as a freshman during the Muskies’ 1-21 campaign. “We put a lot of work in, so it’s exciting to see that pay off.”

Wieskamp, a sophomore, has led the Muskies in scoring in three of the four games this season. Sam Emmert and Michael Henderson each tallied 13 points and Diamond Krayee notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Muscatine hadn’t won back-to-back conference road games since February 2018, when the Muskies won at Bettendorf and Burlington.

“Playing in this conference is incredibly tough night in and night out,” Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli said. “Back-to-back road wins in the MAC is something to really be proud of.”

North (0-5, 0-3 MAC) was led by TreVon Coney’s 23.

Beavers’ hot start continues: With a 67-49 River Valley Conference South Division road win over Mid-Prairie, Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton remained undefeated and has now outscored its opponents 322-189 for the season.

Caden Kirkman led Wilton (4-0, 4-0 RVC South) with 28 points on 10 of 14 shooting, 13 rebounds and four assists. The senior big man is averaging more than 30 points and 12 rebounds a game. Aidan Walker added 17 points as Wilton took down last season’s RVC South champs.

Wildcats top Tipton: Nolan DeLong led the way for a Durant win over Tipton in River Valley Conference South Division play on Tuesday, 68-46.

DeLong scored a game-high 24 points with 10 rebounds for Durant (2-4, 1-2 RVC South). Garrett Hollenback went for 17 points and Caden Meyer chipped in 13. Lane Felske matched DeLong’s rebound total for the game’s best.

The loss kept Tipton winless on the season (0-6, 0-3 RVC South).

L-M's late run spurs win: The Falcons trailed for most of the game against Lone Tree on the Lions’ home floor, but managed to tie the Southeast Iowa Super Conference game at 59 in the final minutes before scoring the game's final six points to take a 65-59 victory.

Ty Northrup scored 24 points and Xander Bieri added 20 in the win for L-M (3-4, 3-2 SEISC North).

Lone Tree (3-5, 1-3 SEISC North) had Emmett Burke score a team-high 20.

Girls basketball

Falcons edge Lone Tree: In only one of the four quarters did a team outscore the other by more than two points in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game at Lone Tree High School.

But the 15-10 margin in favor of Louisa-Muscatine (4-4, 2-3 SEISC North) in the second period was enough to score a 51-48 victory over the home Lions.

Lone Tree (5-4, 2-2 SEISC North) was one point better in the second half, but it wasn't enough to close the L-M gap.

Muscatine falls at North: Brylee Seaman led Muscatine in scoring for the third consecutive game, but the Muskies fell on the road in Mississippi Athletic Conference play to Class 5A No. 11 Davenport North, 77-44.

Seaman scored 14 for the Muskies (2-6, 2-3 MAC). Jazmeriah Jones added nine.

Journey Houston had a season-high 30 and Divine Bourrage finished with 20 for North (5-1, 4-1 MAC).

Wilton falls to Mid-Prairie: The Beavers were able to tighten things up by winning the third quarter, 17-9, but Mid-Prairie’s 25-12 lead at halftime proved to be too much for Wilton to overcome in the River Valley Conference South Division game.

Prior to the loss, Wilton (3-4, 2-2 RVC South) had won four of the last five meetings between the teams.

Josie Greiner led Mid-Prairie (4-4, 2-2) with 12 points.

Durant defeated by Tipton: Tipton's Addie Nerem forced overtime with a buzzer-beating shot and then the Tigers outscored Durant 11-7 in the extra period to record a 57-53 victory in a River Valley Conference South Division tilt.

Durant (1-5, 0-3) fell for a second straight time after getting its first win of the season last week. The Wildcats trailed 35-33 at the half.

Kyra Shaull and Carly Langenberg scored 17 points apiece for Tipton (2-5, 2-4).

Wrestling

Wilton racks up more dual wins: Ranked as the No. 3 dual team in Class 1A by IAwrestle.com, the Beavers moved to 8-0 in duals on the season by beating Collins-Maxwell (84-0), Iowa Valley (80-0) and Lynnville-Sully (78-6) at the Iowa Valley-hosted quadrangular.

Against Iowa Valley, the Beavers went for 10 pins, two technical falls, a major decision and forfeit and has six pins as many contested bouts versus Collins-Maxwell.

Wilton scored four pins as a team in five contested matches against Lynnville-Sully.

Durant goes 0-3 at quad: The Wildcats were unable to find victory in three duals, falling to Colfax-Mingo (42-36), English Valleys (46-36) and Sigourney-Keota (60-18) at Sigourney High School.

Durant 126-pounder Trey Ramer, 152-pounder Kadyn Kraklio,195-pounder Nicholas Poston and heavyweight Hunter Bacorn all notched two pins between the three duals.

Bowling

Muscatine boys, girls split against West: The Muskie boys team was able to top Davenport West at High 5 Lanes and Games in Davenport by a 3113-2805 final, but the Muscatine girls didn't fare as well, dropping its Mississippi Athletic Conference dual to the Falcons, 2228-2446.

The boys team improved to 3-0 in MAC duals with the win, while it was the first loss in three tries for the girls.

In the victory, the Muskies recorded the two best two-game series scores in Derrick Lewandowski (484) and Owen Riley (461).