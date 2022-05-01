PREP REPORT: Wapello, Wilton relays run at Drake

DES MOINES — Wapello High School qualified a boys and girls 400 relay in the Drake Relays while Wilton's girls 400 relay also qualified and ran at Drake University in Des Moines on Saturday morning.

Wapello's boys team of Tyler Palmer, Tade Parsons, Maddox Griffin and Jake Gustison took 45th with a time of 44.83 seconds.

Parsons and Gustison each ran sub-11 splits.

The girls team of Ada Boysen, Lindsy Massner, Quinn Veach and Serah Shafer placed 69th overall with a time of 52.13.

The meet prior to Drake, the same group set a school record with a time of 51.48 in New London.

Wilton's team of Se Ann Houghton, Kelsey Drake, Kinsey Drake and Catie Hook finished 77th (52.41).

None of the three teams qualified for the finals ran on Saturday.

Girls soccer

Muskies drop two: The Class 3A 10th-ranked Muscatine Muskies dropped two at the Tournament of Champions in Burlington on Friday.

Muscatine lost to a pair of out-of-state opponents, dropping its opener to Illinois' J. Sterling Morton, 2-1, in overtime and the matinee to Lockport, 5-2.

The Muskies (5-3) remain undefeated in the Mississippi Athletic Conference (3-0) and return to play on Tuesday with a road game at No. 11 Bettendorf.

West Liberty cruises past Monticello: After getting a dramatic 3-2 victory on Friday night that culminated in a McKinzie Akers penalty kick road over Cedar Valley Christian, Sailor Hall guided the West Liberty Comets to a 5-0 home win on Saturday against Monticello.

Over the two games, West Liberty (3-6) goalie Maelyn Wainwright made 11 saves.

Hall had two goals and an assist against Monticello. The senior also had a goal and an assist in the game versus Cedar Valley Christian (3-6), where Maggie Mahoney accounted for the other West Liberty goal.

Against Monticello (1-5), the Comets' Jessica Madrigal, Nellie Staggs and Amerie Alvarado all had unassisted scores.

West Liberty is back in action on Monday, when it hosts Clinton.

Boys soccer

Comets beat CVC: Class 1A No. 13 West Liberty rebounded from its first loss of the season to capture a 4-0 win over Cedar Valley Christian on Friday night at the Alburnett Martin Athletic Complex, in a game that was called early due to lightning.

West Liberty (7-1) had two goals and an assist come from Juan Mateo. Jahsiah Galvan had added a goal and an assist in the defeat of CVC (1-7) while Joshua Zeman chipped in the other Comet score.

The Comets' week sees two 3A Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents visit West Liberty in Muscatine (Tuesday) and Clinton (Friday).

Perez leads Indians past Sigourney-Keota: Daniel Perez scored five goals for Wapello to lead the Indians to an 8-5 home win over Sigourney-Keota (1-8).

Wapello (2-8) also saw Elijah Belzer, Robert Vazquez and Kasey Grimm also record goals. Belzer, Vazquez and Grimm also went for assists.

Indian goaltenders Kainoa Seumanutafa and Kaleb Grimm combined for 19 saves.

Wapello hosts Columbus on Monday.

Wildcats blanked by Nikes: The Class 1A third-ranked Burlington Notre Dame Nikes rode a five-goal first half to an 8-0 rout of the Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats in Burlington.

Columbus (6-3) faced a dozen Notre Dame (6-2) shots on goal.

The Wildcats visit Wapello on Monday.

