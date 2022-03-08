Prep report: Wapello's Griffin takes home second straight SEISC player of the year honor

Wapello senior Maddox Griffin has been named player of the year in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division for the second consecutive season.

The senior was also named to the Iowa Basketball Coaches' All-Substate 5 team this season as the Indians ended their campaign with an 10-12 record.

Within the SEISC North, the Upper Iowa University commit's game averages ranked first in scoring (21 points per game), assists (5.5) and steals (five) as well as second in rebounds (9.9 a contest).

Though the only local representative on the first team, Griffin was joined as an all-conference selection by teammates Tade Parsons and Jackson Lanz, both who made the second team. Columbus’ Grant Watson and Louisa-Muscatine's Xander Bieri also were named second-teamers.

Parsons, a senior, and Lanz, a sophomore, both exceeded averages of eight points and five rebounds per game. Parsons also added 2.5 steals per game, which ranked in the top three within the league.

Watson, a junior, led the Wildcats in scoring with a mark of 9.9 points per game while also going for 4.4 rebounds.

A junior for L-M, Bieri led the Falcons in scoring (7.8 points per game) and rebounds (4.6) and was second in steals (1.7).

Honorable mentions included Wapello’s Casey Short and Carson Belzer; Louisa-Muscatine’s Dru Raisbeck and Dawson Downing; and Columbus’ Tim Hills and Marco Martinez.

Winfield-Mount Union’s Klay Edwards was the conference’s coach of the year.

Bowling

All-MAC teams include Muskies: The Muscatine High School girls bowling team had a pair named to the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s second team while the boys had one second-teamer.

Junior Abigail Everett and Genna Evans made the second team for the girls team while Arianna Aguilar was an honorable mention.

For the boys, freshman Erick Ford was a second-team pick while Derrick Lewandowski was Muscatine’s honorable mention.

Ford and Lewandowski qualified as individuals for the Class 3A state tournament while Evans and Aguilar did the same for the girls.

Clinton’s Cooper Kohl was boys player of the year in the MAC while Bettendorf’s Mike Kelly was coach of the year. On the girls side, Bettendorf’s Miah Wynn was named the top player and Davenport West’s Dave Schlichting took home the coaching award.

