PREP REPORT: West Liberty advances in straight sets

Volleyball

West Liberty dominates in first round: Class 3A fifth-ranked West Liberty faced little resistance in the first round of the regional tournament Monday night with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-5 triumph over PCM (Monroe).

Brooklyn Buysse had 19 assists, three kills and six digs for the Comets (29-7). Maelyn Wainwright led West Liberty's attack with 10 kills and she also had one of two Comet blocks. Sophie Buysse had eight kills and five digs and libero Monica Morales went for a Comet-high 11 digs in the win against PCM (10-22).

West Liberty advances to the Region 7 semifinals on Wednesday. The Comets will be back home against Grinnell, which beat Centerville in four sets.

Wapello advances past Keota: The Wapello Arrows advanced past Keota in a Class 1A regional opener in straight sets to set up a third match against Winfield-Mount Union this season.

Wapello dominated Keota (25-11, 25-15, 25-11) at home in Region 8 play.

The Arrows (11-19) beat WMU in three sets back in late August at the West Branch Invitational, but the Wolves got the better of the Arrows when the teams met in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play.

Keota (4-19) ends its season with seven straight losses.

Wapello's regional quarterfinal match will be at WMU High School on Wednesday.

Durant drops L-M: The Wildcats defeated Louisa-Muscatine at home in the Class 2A Region 7 first round for the right to head to Wilton on Wednesday to take on the Beavers in the quarterfinals.

Durant scored the win in the minimum three sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12.

Layla Streeter and Katelynn Toft had nine kills each to lead Durant (9-20) and setter Kennedy Jehle distributed 17 assists. Avery Paper and Isabelle DeLong had five digs each for the Wildcats.

Toft had four aces for Durant while Streeter and Paige Happ had three each as the team totaled 13 in the win over L-M (2-22).

The Wildcats fell to Wilton the first time the teams met this season, that coming in River Valley Conference play. Durant won the first set, but the Beavers took the next three for the victory.

Columbus' season ends: Columbus was taken out of the Class 2A Region 7 tournament with a three-set loss in Cascade.

Cascade (13-17), behind 17 assists from Claudia Noonan, beat Columbus 25-11, 25-8, 25-17. Columbus closes the season 6-21.