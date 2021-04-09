 Skip to main content
Prep report: West Liberty boys rout Tipton
Prep report: West Liberty boys rout Tipton

  • Updated
Boys soccer

West Liberty 10, Tipton 0: It took the Comets a bit to get on the scoreboard Friday night, but once they did, the goals came in bunches as West Liberty got its second straight 10-0 win.

West Liberty's first goal didn't come until the 14:35 mark of the first half, but by halftime the Comets led 7-0.

Girls soccer

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 9, Wapello 2: Claire Hoeg scored two goals for Wapello, but Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union scored seven goals in the first half and cruised to the victory Friday.

Emma Smith had 32 saves for Wapello.

Tipton 3, West Liberty 1: Tipton scored three second-half goals to beat West Liberty in a River Valley Conference match Friday night.

Sailor Hall scored midway through the first half for West Liberty before Makenna Gade scored twice and Hailey Stewart found the back of the net in the second half for Tipton.

West Liberty (1-1) is at Iowa City Regina next Friday.

Boys tennis

Pleasant Valley 9, Muscatine 0: The Spartans, led by a pair of mainstays from their state runner-up finish two years ago, swept a young Muskies squad on Friday, a match rescheduled after Thursday's postponement due to weather.

With the Muskies fielding a group that included four freshmen, the veteran PV squad dominated, with one of those freshmen, No. 3 singles player Noah Zobel, the only one to take a game off the Spartan contingent.

