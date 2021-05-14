 Skip to main content
PREP REPORT: West Liberty boys soccer routs Burlington
Boys soccer

West Liberty 9, Burlington 0: Jahsiah Galvan and Juan Mateo both tallied hat tricks as West Liberty routed Burlington on Friday.

Galvan scored four goals and dished out two assists and Mateo had three goals along with a trio of assists for the Comets.

The win moved West Liberty's record to 11-3 while Burlington dropped to 4-10. 

Ronald Guzman and Diego Sanchez also scored for West Liberty, which led 9-0 at halftime.

Mediapolis 3, Wapello 0: Wapello fell in its SEISC tournament opener Friday as Mediapolis scored three first half goals and kept the Indians off the scoreboard.

The loss drops Wapello to 1-10. Mediapolis (11-3) got a goal and an assist from Elijah Greer.

Girls soccer

Clinton 2, West Liberty 0: Clinton got first-half goals from Peyton Metzger and Veronica Ramirez as the River Queens shut out the Comets Friday.

West Liberty, which had won two of its last three games, dropped to 4-6.

Boys golf

Wapello fourth at sectional: Led by a 96 from Zach Harbison, Wapello finished fourth at Friday's sectional hosted by Winfield-Mount Union.

The Indians shot a 416. New London (341) and Keota (358) took the two district team qualifying spots. Harbison was four shots off the final individual qualifying spot.

Casey Short also broke 100 for Wapello with a 98.

Columbus finished fifth with a 418, paced by a 98 from Tucker Bright.

