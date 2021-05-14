PREP REPORT: West Liberty boys soccer routs Burlington

Boys soccer

West Liberty 9, Burlington 0: Jahsiah Galvan and Juan Mateo both tallied hat tricks as West Liberty routed Burlington on Friday.

Galvan scored four goals and dished out two assists and Mateo had three goals along with a trio of assists for the Comets.

The win moved West Liberty's record to 11-3 while Burlington dropped to 4-10.

Ronald Guzman and Diego Sanchez also scored for West Liberty, which led 9-0 at halftime.

Mediapolis 3, Wapello 0: Wapello fell in its SEISC tournament opener Friday as Mediapolis scored three first half goals and kept the Indians off the scoreboard.

The loss drops Wapello to 1-10. Mediapolis (11-3) got a goal and an assist from Elijah Greer.

Girls soccer

Clinton 2, West Liberty 0: Clinton got first-half goals from Peyton Metzger and Veronica Ramirez as the River Queens shut out the Comets Friday.

West Liberty, which had won two of its last three games, dropped to 4-6.

Boys golf