PREP REPORT: West Liberty hosts girls wrestling invite; Muskie bowlers start with win

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty Comets placed 12 wrestlers in the top three at Monday's girls wrestling meet at West Liberty High School. Wilton had six in the top three, Wapello had five, Muscatine four and Durant two.

Wilton junior Hannah Rogers, who won last season's unsanctioned state tournament at the 120-pound weight class, pinned her way to the title in three matches at the West Liberty Invitational title at 125.

Wapello’s junior returning state medalist Tatum Wolford finished second at 145. The Arrows’ Claire Anderson won the ‘B’ class at 155.

West Liberty sophomore Ava Morrison took first at the top division at 135. Like Morrison, freshman teammate Kiley Collins won three matches by pin to take the ‘B’ division of the 130-pound class.

In addition to Collins and Morrison, West Liberty’s Silvia Garcia-Vazquez won the 120B division and Nelli Stagg won the title at 145B.

Durant had a pair of second-place finishers in Lainey Shelangoski at 105 and Mia Berry at 130D.

Muscatine’s Elsie Lewis won the 170B division and Ella Schroeder claimed the ‘D’ division of the 130-pound weight class. At 235, Agalina Taylor took second for Muscatine.

McKenna Rosenkild took second at 130C for Wilton. Audrey Cummings was also a runner-up at 100 pounds for the Beavers.

West Liberty's second-place finishes came from Vivian Cardona (140B), Mercedes Brockert (145D), Amerie Alvarado (190) and Tatum Hale (235B).

In addition to Wolford, Wapello had three more take second in Madi Lundvall (110), Megan Reid (155C) and Montana Boline (235B).

Boys and girls bowling

Both Muskie squads start season with win: The Muscatine boys and girls bowling teams each got the 2022-23 season started by beating Bettendorf on Monday at High 5 Lanes & Games in Bettendorf's TBK Bank Sports Complex.

The Muskie boys beat the Bulldogs, 2957-2768, while the MHS girls were victorious, 2389-1787.

On the girls side, state-qualifier in Class 3A Genna Evans is back and posted a two-game score of 457. She had a game high of 230. Senior Karsyn Garrison posted the second-best two-game score for the Muskies with a 365.

Returning state-qualifier Derrick Lewandowski led the Muscatine boys team with a high game of 236. Through two games played, the sophomore and senior Kaden Staley are tied for the best two-game combined score at 418.